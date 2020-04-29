We are going to talk about one of the greatest active drummers that many music lovers do not know who he is because of his estrangement or obtuseness when it comes to approaching other music. Brian Blade is one of the greatest jazz drummers of today and anything he wants.

Born on July 25, 1970 in Shreveport, Louisiana, Brian Blade quickly developed a style of his own on drums. He was born in Louisiana and raised in Shreveport, he has a very particular style, which makes him have a special appeal among all the impersonal drums. In addition, physically he has a very jazzy presence, he carries it in his style. During his childhood, Brian was steeped in soul gospel music from Al Green, Stevie Wonder, Earth, Wind and Fire, and The Staple Singers and lots of jazz: John Coltrane, Charlie Parker, Miles Davis, Art Blakey, Thelonious Monk, Elvin Jones , Max Roach, etc… Since I was little I stand out for having an unusual gift in relation to music; At the age of nine, Brian played the violin in the school orchestra until he decided to follow in the footsteps of his older brother, Brady L. Blade Jr., who played drums in Zion Church. He has rotated and recorded many albums with saxophonist Joshua Redman and a few albums with Kenny Garrett, this led him to perfect his unique style, to land in the bosom of the immeasurable Wayne Shorter band, being a vital element for the quartet’s machinery. Wayne with Danilo Pérez and John Patitucci. It is something worth seeing for any Jazz lover.

Blade’s power is so great that even Bob Dylan himself claims it to record on his album “Time Out Mind”. The circle of musicians show off the “savoir faire” of Brian Blade and his works as sideman multiply: Norah Jones, Daniel Lanois with whom he establishes a great friendship and the formation of the group “Black Dub”, Joni Mitchell, Brad Mehldau , Herbie Hancock … etc.

In 1998 Brian Blade forms his own combo, Brian Blade Fellowship, alongside pianist Jon Cowherd, Myron Walden, and Melvin Butler, as saxophonist, guitarists Jeff Parker and Dave Easley, and bassist Chris Thomas. Later he would join replacing Parker the splendid guitarist Kurt Rosenwinkel. In 2009, Blade released his first album as a singer and songwriter, “Mama Rosa.” A job that has Daniel Lanois and many of his fellow professionals. He made an extensive tour around the world with the saxophonist, Joshua Redman. His record debut was made with Kenny Garrett with whom he recorded a few albums.

Brian Blade, in addition to great musical instinct, plays the drums with incredible mastery and eye-popping. All this is definitely evident in his record debut with the band “Brian Blade Fellowship”, with which he has published three impressive works. These three albums are incredible, they are accompanied by musicians such as Kurt Rosenwinkel, Daniel Lanois, Joni Mitchell. I would especially recommend the last of the trilogy, titled “Seasons Of Change,” which is a collection of themes of captivating beauty and subtlety. Brian Blade composes without limits in his music, endows his compositions with a mystical, intimate and sensitive aura. His style is full of Groove, where he mixes gospel with Soul, Jazz with Folk and all with the love of a musician who identifies with both Led Zeppelin, Stevie Wonder and Miles Davis.

He has been a member of the bands of Wayne Shorter, with whom I had the good fortune to see him many times, and with his quartet he has recorded with Joni Mitchell on the album “Taming the Tiger”. Along with Bill Frisell, Ellis Marsalis, Norah Jones, Emmylou Harris, Daniel Lanois, Dorothy Scott, Billy Childs and Dave Binney have also printed their label. He published a small work of art titled “Mama Rosa”, a discreet album, without fuss, which is savored calmly, where we are excited this time not with his drums, but with a surprising voice that he had hidden behind his patches. A Soul, Jazz and Folk album. Also the thing must be genetic since he is the brother of the drummer and producer Brady Blade, Jr, who recorded with Buddy and Julie Miller that wonder that is “Writen In Chalk”.