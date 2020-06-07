“Infields”, twenty-second album by Bob Dylan It was published in 1983. After his conversion to Christianity and the recording of three albums with evangelical themes Bob returned to a more direct rock, focused on love or perdition. Mark Knopfler produced this album with Dylan. Criticism this time was more favorable with him and the album was a commercial success that he had not counted on for a long time. Thanks to Knopfler, very fashionable in those days thanks to his band Dire Straits, he formed a good team, suggesting Alan Clark from Dire Straits as keyboard player and Neil Dorfsman as sound engineer, in addition to having Mick Taylor with his guitar during the sessions and who would establish a good friendship with Dylan. Dorfsman was discarded and Robbie Shakespeare and Sly Dunbar, well-known producers of reggae music, entered. They all gathered at Power Statio Studios A in New York.

Bob was especially prolific during those sessions. Topics like “Across The Borderline” (Ry Cooder / John Hiatt / Jim Dickinson), “Cold Cold Heart” (Hank Williams), “Dark As A Dungeon” (Merle Travis), “Green Onions” or “I’m Movin ‘ On by Hank Snow »were recorded and are now circulating in bootlegs or in« The Bootleg Series ». They were finally discarded at the last moment: “Foot Of Pride” and “Blind Willie McTell”, as “Someone’s Got A Hold Of My Heart”, later rewritten for Empire Burlesque. Also “Death Is Not The End” that was recovered for “Down in the Groove”. “Blind Willie McTell” dedicated to the famous Georgian blusman between the 20s and 40s, is possibly one of the best known discarded songs. Always skeptical of his own voice, Dylan did not release “Blind Willie McTell” because he did not feel it met his expectations. “Foot Of Pride” was discarded replacing it with “Union Sundown” after ending the relationship with Mark Knopfler in the production of the album, since the latter had to go on tour in Germany and Bob had to deliver the album in an estimated period of time with the record company, which precipitated the decisions.

“Infields” is a bit of the return of fire and brimstone, the “man of peace” gives way to the return of social criticism. “Jokerman” contains religious references, but with “a cunning political protest” as some have defined it. “Sweetheart Like You” is a declaration of principles against blind patriotism and contains some sexist nuances for certain people, it also has a beautiful guitar solo by Mick Taylor. Neighborhood Bully refers to the Six Day War, and has been clearly defined as a theme in defense of Israel.

LicenseTo Kill accuses humanity of its predilection for violence and destruction of the environment. “Union Sundown” is a bitingly anti-capitalist song, where Dylan’s voice is wrapped in the warm throat of Clydie King, known for her work as a session vocalist, worth remembering her contributions to The Rolling Stones records as “Exile on Main St ”, or alongside Humble Pie in“ Eat It ”; not forgetting me with Lynyrd Skynyrd in “Sweet Home Alabama”; alongside Steely Dan in “Can’t Buy A Thrill”, “The Royal Scam” and “Aja”;

In “Man Of Peace,” Duluth’s bard spits his words in the faces of those who dismissed him as an opportunist and thought he had abandoned them for Christo. “I and I” is pure wonder and still one of my favorite Dylan songs, Knopfler’s influence and that of his guitar is very evident here. The bluesiest touch is put by Taylor in most of the compositions. “Don’t Fall Apart On Me Tonight” is a love song in the pure Dylanian tradition.

By the way, with this album Dylan’s first video for MTV was made, “Sweetheart Like You” which would be followed by the clip “Jokerman”. After begging, Bob agreed to appear on Late Night on March 22, 1984. He appeared on the NBC show with an unusual combination of guests, such as the quirky Liberance and performed three songs with the band “The Plugz.” On the show, Dylan released an impromptu version of Sonny Boy Williamson, “Don’t Start Me To Talking,” a rereading of “License To Kill” with radically different arrangements and “Jokerman” with final harmonica solo.