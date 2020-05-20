The revaluation of Petrobras’ assets in the first quarter of this year was considered “a bloodbath” by the company’s president, Roberto Castello Branco, due to the extent of the loss recognition that the state-owned company decided to make in the face of the impact on the new oil price in Petrobras projects. company.

In all, R $ 65.3 billion were reevaluated, of which R $ 57.6 billion in producing fields in shallow and deep waters, which determined the biggest loss ever recorded in the history of Petrobras for a quarter: R $ 48.5 billion.

According to Castello Branco, the revision of assets, known in financial jargon as impairment, came as no surprise to him or to the market, as many projects were contracted at prices much higher in the past than those currently practiced. “The review of our assets was a bloodbath, but it was necessary,” Castello Branco said on Tuesday, 19, during a videoconference promoted by Banco Safra.

The review took into account the price of $ 50 a barrel of oil, compared to the price of around $ 70 used to value these assets last year. The price of oil changed levels earlier this year, with the impact of the retraction in demand due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus, reaching less than US $ 20 in mid-April. In the last few days, however, the slight improvement in some world economies, mainly the United States and China, caused the commodity to resume part of the price, operating above US $ 30 a barrel.

The executive noted that even with this week’s improvement, it is still early to say whether the high is here to stay. “We see the rise in oil cautiously, there may be a 2nd wave (covid-19), we cannot eliminate this possibility from the risk panel,” he said.

Castello Branco said in the virtual meeting with the bank that the company’s main concern at the moment is to protect its cash, and that for that it has sought to reduce costs to face the changes that the sector has been facing.

He also affirmed that one of the main problems of the company is the high indebtedness. “We intend to continue to maintain, despite all the difficulties, a quilt of liquidity and avoid burning cash, to arrive (at the end of the year) with a debt of US $ 87 billion. Keeping the debt constant will be a victory.”

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.

