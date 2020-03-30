OPPO is one of the firms that has gained the most popularity in countries like Spain in recent months. In its catalog we can find pretty interesting mid-range models, As the OPPO A9 2020 that I had the opportunity to analyze a few weeks ago. However, we can also find somewhat more differential devices. One of the most characteristic families is that of terminals Find X.

He OPPO Find X, which came onto the market in mid-2018, started a revolution with its design. He was one of the first to show us that there were alternatives to notch, that there were other ways to get smartphones in which the entire front was a screen. Somehow, it opened the door to the arrival of all kinds of sliding mechanisms and pop-up cameras.

Just a few weeks ago, after a long wait, the Chinese firm introduced the newest member of the family, the OPPO Find X2 Pro. During these last days of confinement I have used the new OPPO as a personal device. As you can imagine, the experience has been somewhat different, but I have come to a few conclusions. This is all I can tell you about the new flagship of the Chinese firm.

Index of contents:

OPPO Find X2 Pro: features and specifications

OPPO Find X2 Pro, technical sheet

Dimensions74.4 x 165.2 x 8.8

200 grams

Screen 6.7 inch

120Hz, 3168 x 1440 pixels Quad HD + 513 ppi

20: 9 aspect ratio

Gorilla Glass 6 Brightness up to 1200 nits

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor

RAM12 GB LPDDR5

Operating systemColorOS 7.1 based on Android 10

Storage 512 GB UFS 3.0

CamerasRear triple, 48 + 48 + 13 megapixels, 5x optical zoom, 60x digital zoom, 3D zoom, image stabilization, autofocus, face detection, 4K video

Frontal 32 MP

2,260 mAh battery with 65W fast charge

Others IP65, 3D glass, ceramic or vegan leather back, Wi-Fi 6, NFC

The best of OPPO Find X2 Pro

Display and design

The OPPO terminal is made of glass and ceramic, with shiny metallic edges. Both the screen and its back are curved, which facilitates its grip making it more comfortable. It is appreciated, since we are talking about a device with more than 16 centimeters in height and a weight of 207 grams. It is not heavy, although its screen requires using it with two hands.

In the back we find, aligned to the left, the module that houses its cameras. It stands out, more than in other devices, and it shows when we leave it leaning on a table. At a glance it may look like a glass back like any other, but it has a small ceramic line, an almost imperceptible texture that emits a characteristic sound if you run your fingernail over it. In addition, it gives it a very attractive appearance when it reflects light.

The OPPO Find X2 Pro features a huge 6.67-inch screen, AMOLED technology and QHD + resolution. Also, it comes with a 120 Hz refresh rate. With the data on the table, we cannot expect anything other than an outstanding experience, and it has been. We stumbled upon a striking display and curved edges that blend seamlessly with the sides. Colors are powerful, attractive, and enjoy a very high maximum brightness. It can reach 1,200 nits when the sun hits directly.

Nonetheless, it is the 120 Hz that make the difference. It was the first time that I have thoroughly tested a device with a refresh rate above 60Hz and I know I will miss them when I return to my iPhone 11 Pro. It shows a lot in the day to day, especially when you wander between menus or browse Twitter. Everything moves much faster, smoother, even the screen seems to respond faster to each touch. You might think that one gets used to it and ends up getting used to it, but I have not stopped having that feeling of maximum fluidity.

The OPPO flagship display is not perfect and, in my opinion, it has a clear drawback. Beyond what they can contribute in aesthetic terms – it does not seem too much to me – the curved edges of your panel have no other function. In fact, its reflections can sometimes annoy, damaging the viewing angles. On the other hand, when a part of the content is just at the level of the curvature, I have encountered problems to make the screen respond.

Under the glass is its fingerprint reader, which works quite fast. During these days I have had both fingerprint and facial unlocking activated all the time, and in most cases I have not even had to put my finger on it. It does not have a complex system like that of Apple’s terminals, but its front camera serves to enjoy an almost instantaneous unlock.

Definitely, it is an outstanding panel, with a refresh rate that takes the experience to another level. However, I think there are plenty of curves, you have to get used to them and deal with the odd little inconvenience. Without them, the screen of this OPPO would have been practically faultless.

performance

OPPO has incorporated the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 inside its new flagship, the processor that we find in many of the high-end that have been presented in recent weeks. Beside 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, It forms a set that, although it seems incredible, we could classify as standard in the premium mid-range of this 2020. We do not have a microSD card slot, something that we did not expect either. In any case, I don’t think many users can complain about its 512GB storage.

I can’t fault the performance of this OPPO Find X2 Pro. Its 120 Hz display helps, a lot, to make the whole system move fast and fluid, but the experience it doesn’t get worse when we raise our demand. Games like PUBG, Call of Duty: Mobile or NBA Live fly seamlessly in the OPPO terminal. In addition, its huge screen contributes to making the gaming experience really good. Anyone looking to take advantage of the most demanding titles can rest easy.

Audio is also important in the gaming experience. OPPO’s mobile has a speaker housed in the tiny upper frame of its front that I have appreciated when playing, sounds loud right. The lower one, as it usually happens, is covered on many occasions. At stake he will beat you for his panel, not for the audio.

Autonomy and fast charge

Inside the Find X2 Pro we find a 4,260 mAh battery, in the average of what we usually see in terminals of this size, nothing surprising. Despite this, I can say that I am quite happy with his work. We have the possibility to enjoy 120 Hz together with a QHD + resolution at all times – something that smartphones like the Galaxy S20 Ultra cannot boast of – and I have taken advantage of them.

The variation in terms of screen hours is quite large, since different factors take part. Among them, the resolution that we have configured, the refresh rate, and of course, the use. With 60 Hz, Full HD resolution and more or less normal use, I have successfully passed the 7-hour display. If you demand the maximum, with 120 Hz and QHD + resolution, you can stay close to 5 hours of screen.

In any case, the best thing about this battery is its fast charge. OPPO’s Super VOOC 2.0 technology is amazing, tremendously fast. With 21 minutes it will be enough to go from 0% to 80% of battery, enough for a whole day of use. To fully charge it you only have to wait 31 minutes. I have had the opportunity to test other fast charging technologies that I got a good experience with, such as the Huawei P30 Pro or the OPPO Reno2 itself, but the Find X2 Pro is one notch above.

Your cameras

The rear module of the OPPO Find X2 Pro houses 3 cameras. As main, a 48 megapixel Sony IMX689 sensor, which stands out for having a large size. We talk about 1 / 1.43 inches and pixels reaching 1.12 microns, so it promises to be quite bright.

It is accompanied by another Sony sensor, specifically the IMX586, also 48 megapixel. Finally, we find a 13-megapixel “telephoto” which has a 5x optical zoom. Its structure is periscope type, something that we already saw in the Huawei P30 Pro, also in the new P40 Pro. 32 megapixels is what OPPO has incorporated in the hole of its front.

Day shots and portrait mode

I have come across limitations when taking pictures, given the alarm situation that we currently live in Spain. However, this has not stopped me from concluding that the OPPO terminal will be a great reference in photography during this 2020. In broad daylight, the images I have taken with the Find X2 Pro are really good. They are very sharp, with good color representation and a remarkable dynamic range.

With the wide angle you can also collect good images, maintain a good level of detail and accurate colors. Indoors, and with the main camera, there are times when I have come across strangely muted tones, but they have been very specific cases.

Portrait mode also maintains a good level of detail, with a fairly correct cutout. The blur is nice, it is not too artificial. It is easy to use and does not usually fail, you can take striking photos without worrying too much.

As we have pointed out, your telephoto lens has a 5x optical zoom, but is capable of 10x with hybrid zoom. 60x with digital zoom. I don’t think it is very useful to reach the maximum, but the first increases can help us take interesting pictures if there is enough light.

Night mode

It is one of the strengths of this OPPO Find X2 Pro. Its cameras are capable of capturing a lot of light, with a very good level of detail. In addition, both the closest and farthest objects are illuminated and sharp.

On the other hand, don’t suffer too much with white balance, reason why we obtain faithful images to the reality. Unlike other terminals, night does not become day, and both orange and white lights maintain their color.

Frontal camera

Its 32-megapixel front sensor has also given good results. The pictures they have a lot of detail and are able to overcome difficult situations. As we might expect, the image quality drops when the sun goes down, we lose clarity and some grain appears. However, we continue to get pretty decent pictures.





The not so good in the OPPO Find X2 Pro

Losing what made you unique

He OPPO Find X, presented almost two years ago, was proof that there were alternatives to notch. In a panorama marked by dozens of very similar smartphones, which followed the trend started by the iPhone X – yes, I am aware that it was not the first notch – it was an exciting alternative.

The second edition of the Find X has come later than we might have expected, with a design that surprised me at first. The OPPO Reno3 lost its particular shark fin, but did not think the same would happen with the new Find X. The hole on the screen is not a negative point, in fact it is quite small and hardly annoying, but the OPPO Find X2 Pro has shattered much of the identity that its predecessor achieved.

I may be too picky about these things, but I think this question deserved a section. I will not go into why, I am sure that OPPO has every reason to have opted for the hole in the screen for your flagship. We have seen it in other companies, pop-up mechanisms are disappearing during this year 2020.

This is ColorOS 7.1

ColorOS is OPPO’s customization layer, which is already in its 7.1 version. Suppose one step ahead of the previous edition, with some design changes. Have aspects reminiscent of One UI, the fork of Samsung, and the latest versions of EMUI. I am referring to details such as the concentration of elements in the central and lower part of the screen – useful to make them more accessible – and the use of spaces and areas with more air in the upper area from the menus.

It is a layer that works well, smooth and fluid. In addition, it offers lots of customization options, like themes and icon editing, something not too common. It gives us the possibility to change the shape, round the corners and modify the size.

I mentioned it in the analysis of the OPPO A9 2020, other options that I like about ColorOS is the possibility of fix applications so they don’t close when we quit them. It is quite useful for those applications that you open constantly, this way they will never close and everything will be faster. Also, having 12 GB of RAM as in this OPPO, we can fix several without worrying.

OPPO Find X2 Pro: conclusions and opinion

The OPPO terminal has one of the best screens of the moment, without a doubt. Vibrant colors, a very high resolution and a refresh rate that has made me enjoy during the day to day. The curvature of its sides has not allowed the experience to be perfect, it is true, but it does not mean that we are facing an outstanding panel.

It is a good device for those who want to enjoy demanding games, the Snapdragon 865 is the best option in the Android landscape and its 12 GB of RAM is more than enough for anyone. The performance of this Find X2 Pro is excellent, I don’t think anyone can say otherwise.. Autonomy is another of the sections where it takes off the chest, with good screen hours and a surprisingly fast charge.

Its price exceeds 1,000 euros, but it meets almost everything we could ask a high-end terminal

With their cameras you can take very good pictures, also enjoy a night mode that captures a large amount of light, maintaining detail and being true to reality. OPPO has gradually become an exponent in photography, especially for successful processing.

We talk about a smartphone whose price exceeds 1,000 euros, but what meets almost everything what we could ask of a high-end terminal. However, it will have to compete with devices like the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and the recently introduced Huawei P40 Pro. Some of its shortcomings, such as the lack of wireless charging, could make a difference for certain users.

OPPO Find X2 Pro: price and where to buy it

He OPPO Find X2 Pro, with its 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage, will go on sale with a price of 1,199 euros, about $ 1,339 to change. For now it is not for sale, we await your arrival in Europe and the rest of the world in May.

OPPO Find X2 Pro, opinion and note from Andro4all

Should I buy the OPPO Find X2 Pro?

In favor

It is beautiful, with one of the best screens and 120 Hz that make the difference.

The Snapdragon 865 copes with everything.

Its autonomy is good, its fast charge surprising.

You can take good pictures in any situation.

Against

Its price makes it quite exclusive.

Wireless charging is not essential, but we must have it if we pay more than 1,000 euros.

Conclusions

The OPPO Find X2 Pro arrives to compete with the best, with an amazing screen, performance that cannot be faulted, a photographic section to match and fast charging without rival.

Punctuation

9OPPO Find X2 Pro

Competing with the largest, both in performance and price.

Follow Andro4all