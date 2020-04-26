The market for smart watches and wearables is quite peculiar. On the one hand we have the Apple Watch and that is that the watch from the bitten apple company is undoubtedly one of the most popular devices despite its high price. On the other hand we have the Xiaomi Mi Band, a cheap activity bracelet that does a lot for very little and that for a large part of the community is possibly the best wearable on the market.

All this makes us think that it seems that the alternatives are few but really this is not so. Because many other brands have great accessories and devices in their catalog that sometimes and unfortunately, we don’t give them the recognition that they really deserve.

A clear example is Huawei and its line of smart watches. Because if a few months ago we analyzed the Huawei Watch GT 2, an elegant smartwatch with a great design and great autonomy, now taking advantage of the launch of the new P40 smartphone range – whose analysis you can consult at the following link-, the Chinese brand uses to renew what is its star smart watch, now much more oriented to sport and physical activities abroad.

Huawei Watch GT 2e, features and specifications

Huawei Watch GT 2e

Specifications

Dimensions53 x 46.8 x 10.8 mm

Weight43 grams

Display 1.39-inch AMOLED screen, 454 x 454 pixels



Pixel Density 326 ppi ppi

Operating system Lite OS

Storage 4 GB

Battery 455 mAh

Price € 179.99

The best of the Huawei Watch Gt2 2e

Designed for sports lovers

Before starting with everything that this new Huawei Watch GT 2e offers, we must state that this new review has some important changes compared to its twin brother. First of all this smart watch It is designed for a much more fitness or sports audience as verified by taking a simple look at its external appearance and its straps, much less “elegant” than that of the other watch but much more geared towards sports and enduring sweat.

The watch features a stainless steel frame that surrounds a 1.39-inch circular AMOLED HD touchscreen It looks quite clear even in sunny conditions and it only has two buttons, one to access the menu of the different options that the device offers us and the other as a quick access that we can configure ourselves.

Unfortunately confinement because of the damn COVID-19 or coronavirus has prevented it from exploiting the device to the maximum, since obviously I can’t go to the gym with him, or go running or do any other outdoor activity beyond going to the supermarket for groceries. Luckily, both my partner and I were thoughtful people and we acquired an exercise bike. It is what there is, the less it gives a stone.

Huawei watch It is paired to our mobile device through the app called Huawei Health. I have tried it with both a Huawei P40 and an iPhone XR and I have not had any problem. We download the app from the Play Store or the App Store, click on the Devices button and select the model. Once this is done, the mobile terminal will search for the clock and both will pair. Easy and fairly straightforward.

While we have to consider one thing. The iOS app is much less complete than the Android app, missing several interesting features, especially when it comes to personalizing the watch faces or to see a lot of extra data about our physical activity that the Android app allows us to explore and the iOS app doesn’t. It is possible that this may change with an update to the app, but for the moment it is there. A detail to take into account if you are iPhone users and you had planned to acquire this smartwatch.

On the other hand, the Huawei Watch GT 2e receives real-time notifications of incoming calls (unfortunately it does not allow accepting them, only rejecting them), also of SMS messages, emails, WhatsApp, Twitter, calendar events as well as others. Unfortunately it only allows that, to receive them, and we cannot respond to these, it does not even allow us to answer predetermined messages as it does, for example, the Apple Watch. It also allows us to control music that we play from the smartphone and even this can be stored in the 4 GB of storage memory that the watch carries with it. That is, the Huawei Watch allows you to do the typical thing that all smart watches and other types of wearables offer, although unfortunately with some limitations in terms of notification management. But as we have said before, if you are interested in this smart watch, the above will not matter because it is designed for sports people.

Thanks to compatibility with GPS and GLONASS positioning systemsThe firm promises to provide accurate, real-time tracking data from professional sports like climbing, running, swimming, or cycling. Unfortunately, in a state of alarm situation where you cannot go outside to play sports without fear of being fined, I have not been able to prove it in depth so you will have to forgive me.

Of course, the clock allows us to do track all of the following default activities, although we can also add more:

Running outdoors

Running indoors

Walk outdoors

Walking indoors

Outdoor bike

Static bike

Swimming indoors

Mountain hiking

Trekking

Run on trails

triathlon

Elliptical bike

Rowing

Also and by default it offers us some routines, basic training plans such as walking and running at different intensity levels, jogging, running to burn fat, running with aerobic resistance and much more. Perfect if we want to do sport in a somewhat more professional way or with greater enthusiasm.

Of course it also allows us to measure our heart rate, the amount of oxygen in our blood – recently arrived through an update -, perform breathing exercises and measure our sleep. It also has a barometer, a compass, a timer and a flashlight without forgetting a function of time. For Huawei sleep quantification uses what the TruSleep function calls which serves to monitor sleep (obvious), to accurately detect if we are in a deep, light or REM sleep state. It also evaluates the quality of our sleep and will give us suggestions on how to improve it.

A more than remarkable battery of up to 14 days of use

One of the main problems of wearables and more specifically of smart watches compared to other conventional watches, is the battery life. While an ordinary watch can last for a few years, the battery of the smart watch or smartwatch must be charged every day or every other day. In my case I use an Apple Watch Series 3 daily and honestly I have to charge it almost every night if I do not want to take surprises the next day.

Well, this Huawei Watch GT 2e has given me tremendous joy with its battery and it is that although the figure of 455 mAh may seem somewhat short, it gives us autonomy of up to two weeks without the need to charge it or at least that’s it what they promise from the brand itself thanks to its Kirin A1 processor, which in theory guarantees high operating performance and incredibly low power consumption. In my particular case it has been like this although unfortunately as I have said before, I have not been able to use it in all the scenarios in which I would have liked to do so. So if, we consider valid about 10-14 days of use no need to reload it.

As for the charger, we have the typical round charging base along with a USB Type-C cable. Best of all, the watch is fully charged. in about an hour, so we won’t have to wait long while charging.

The least good thing about the Huawei P40

Below the competition in some respects

The Huawei Watch also has its negative points, specifically if we compare it with some of its main competitors such as Apple Watch itself. As I have previously mentioned, the Huawei device receives notifications from the main applications that we have installed on our mobile device. It warns who is calling us, it shows us the WhatsApp we receive, our Twitter notifications or the SMS received. Unfortunately it does not allow you to interact with any of these notifications beyond rejecting calls.

And as a user of an Apple Watch it is difficult to get used to it. Because being able to send predefined messages from the Apple Watch itself as responses to WhatsApp messages is quite comfortable or even dictate to the watch itself and that it transcribe what we say in letter. But of course, the Huawei Watch GT 2e is thinking to do sports and we understand that this functionality is not so requested, because if you are doing sports you are doing sports and not aware of who can write to you or Like your last published tweet. Now, in my particular case I still think that being able to answer text messages by default while we run is not such a bad idea …

Another negative point of the Watch GT 2e is that it does not have its own app store. I mean, all the watch has installed is what you can do with it and that is that We can not add new functions or extra tools unless Huawei itself wants it with an official update. We return with the Apple Watch because it is the most popular, but one of the advantages of the Apple watch is the large number of third-party applications that we can install, something that does not happen with the Huawei smart watch.

Huawei Watch GT 2e: opinion and final reflection of Andro4all

In short, the Huawei Watch GT 2e is a great option for all those looking for a smart watch especially if they want it for sports. Its construction materials, a clearly sporty aspect, the fact of having a multitude of tools to exercise both indoors and outdoors, a compass, GPS, GLONASS and above all its autonomy of up to two weeks make it a great choice for this purpose.

Unfortunately, the fact that Huawei has focused so much on sports with this device makes it noticeable. As we have mentioned, it is a pity that the interaction with the notifications of our smartphone is null and the only thing we can do is see them on screen. On the other hand, Lite OS is a fairly closed operating system and we can only do what Huawei allows us without the possibility of installing third-party apps.

Now I have to admit that the clock has convinced me for good. It feels great on the wrist, its use is quite simple and intuitive, the measurement of sleep is quite accurate and its autonomy is more than decent. Although iPhone users will unfortunately be somewhat limited due to the application available in the App Store compared to Android users, the truth is that for 179.99 euros, which is what the device costs, we are facing a splendid choice for all those sports lovers.

Price and where to buy the Huawei P40

The Huawei Watch GT 2e can be obtained for 179.99 euros on Amazon. Available in various colors.

Huawei Watch GT 2e, Andro4all opinion and note

Should i buy the Huawei Watch GT 2e?

In favor

Many options for sports lovers both indoors and outdoors

Your autonomy

Against

No interaction with notifications from your smartphone

The iOS app is much more limited than the Android app

Conclusions

One of the best options if what we want is a sports watch that recognizes a multitude of activities. On the other hand, if we want a smart watch to work in the office or to be aware of the notifications from our smartphone, better look for other alternatives.

Punctuation

8.5 Huawei Watch GT 2e

