Today we have the OPPO Reno2 Z on our analysis table, which we have tested for a few weeks to show you everything it has to offer from the mid-range of the OPPO catalog.

Here at Andro4all, we had already taught you in depth the OPPO Reno2 a few months ago to certify that the Chinese manufacturer’s return to European markets had been a great idea, especially thinking about healthy competition and what consumers gain.

In any case, that OPPO Reno2 had a little brother in terms of specs that we had missed, an OPPO Reno2 Z that today we thoroughly analyze for you after having been tested by a server as the main mobile for a few weeks.

A device average cut in benefits, which bets on MediaTek at its heart and that is everything in versatility starting with its camera, quadruple not to be outdone, and ending with its possibilities, very advanced for its price. Be that as it may, what highlights his character is the appearance, an excess appearance that surely is well above the team.

The OPPO Reno2 Z opts for finishes and appearance, to offer the same quality in materials and construction of its high range but at a much more contained cost

Data sheet

OPPO Reno2 Z

Features and data sheet

Dimensions and weight: 162.4 x 75.8 x 8.7 (mm) 195 (g)

6.53-inch AMOLED display FHD + (2,340 x 1,080 pixels), 19.5: 9 format, 395 dpi

ProcessorMediatek Helio P90 MT6779Octa-core (2x Cortex-A75 @ 2.2 GHz & 6x Cortex-A55 @ 2.0 GHz) GPU PowerVR GM9446

RAM8 GB

Storage 128 GB, expandable with microSD

Android 9.0 Pie operating system (custom with Color OS 6.1)

Connectivity Active Dual SIM LTE Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0 LEaGPS + GLONASSNFCRaudio FMUSB Type-CAudio-jack 3.5 mm

Rear camera: Quad with 48 MP (wide) f / 1.7 + 8 MP (ultrawide) f / 2.2 + 2 MP (b & w) f / 2.4 + 2 MP (depth) f / 2.4, PDAF autofocus, HDR, dual-flash LED, EIR, 4K video @ 30fps

Front camera Motorized pop-up with 16 MP (wide) and f / 2.0 aperture, HDR, LED flash

Battery 4000 mAh (non-removable) VOOC 3.0 fast charge up to 20W

Others On-screen fingerprint reader (optical), Gorilla Glass 5

The best of OPPO Reno2 Z

Design and display

We mentioned it in the introduction of this contact, and that is that whether to highlight the OPPO Reno2 Z in some section it must be done without a doubt due to its appearance and finishes, more care than usual in this mid-range of the Chinese manufacturer.

In fact, is that his fall in hand is spectacular, its robust construction and its imposing presence, in addition very fashionable with attractive gradients that make it one of the most beautiful phones that I have been able to try in recent times.

It helps that the front is completely clean, with a Motorized pop-up camera on the front that automatically displays when needed, greeting with a most striking purple LED to hide later thanks to a robust mechanism, strong enough and showing no signs of breaking quickly.

In any case, where Oppo undoubtedly succeeds is in the choice of materials, with a metal chassis where Gorilla Glass 5 type glasses are set to provide the set with the best quality and proven resistance. Of course, the weight rises to almost 200 grams, so it is not a precisely light terminal but it is well finished. Well above average in finishes, in fact.

The quality is already noticeable from packaging, careful to the millimeter in true Apple style in its appearance, including headphones similar to earpods and a cover as a plastic rear case that will avoid extra costs, and that has a more than acceptable quality.

Far from sensations, the truth is that we have everything in a terminal that points to the best mid-range, without the absence of audio-jack to also allow FM Radio with the headphones as an antenna, with a microSD slot for independent memory expansion, which allows to add two SIMs plus the memory itself, and a state-of-the-art USB Type-C connector, with VOOC 3.0 fast charge up to 20W.

A good quality panel, made of AMOLED technology and 6.53 inches It offers sharpness and eye-catching in equal parts, with well calibrated but somewhat saturated colors, very fashionable in smartphones. Its resolution is 2,340 x 1,080 pixels, in 19.5: 9 format and with 395 pixels per inch of density.

Choosing AMOLED raises the bar for the device, its production cost also, obviously, but OPPO has preferred the advantages because it also allows them integrate an optical type fingerprint reader under the panel that works really well, and that offers that full-front view that we all want without dressings in the form of notches or holes.

Autonomy and general experience

Without a doubt the OPPO Reno2 Z is an agile mobile for day to day, one that will satisfy practically all users who do not need maximum power or maximum performance, although as you will see later the user experience is good with certain nuances mostly focused on ColorOS functionality.

The chosen hardware is powerful enough, with the MediaTek Helio P90 chipset leading the way with its eight-core processor, and well accompanied by 8 GB of RAM which are greatly exceeded considering the target audience of the device.

In use is a fluid, solvent phone that allows you to do anything you want to do a with a mobile in 2020 without exceptions, without wavering even when it comes to mobile gaming or multitasking, but with the obvious limitations of more restrained hardware in pretensions.

Its great advantage is in the offset of its possibilities, and that is that at a price of less than 350 euros this OPPO Reno2 Z raises the bar for the mid-range known, catching up above all with the Chinese mobile phones with the best quality / price ratio, which in the end are also the best sellers in the industry. In fact, OPPO does not seem to forget that its first rivals are its compatriots, Xiaomi especially, if you want to succeed in Europe.

The sound is good, without fanfare, exceptional the speaker of calls that yes, and the general response is also good without being able to notice anything strange.

The autonomy is also in the average, but in the average for good, with 4,000 mAh in its battery and up to 8 hours in synthetic tests with the PCMark tool, which maintains the terminal continuously on in common tasks such as surfing the Internet, watching videos or retouching photos.

In real fire tests the truth is that the situation does not change too much, with between 6 and 8 hours of screen on, a day of intensive use and the usual need for daily charging if we want to always be sure that the mobile phone will remain alive in the pocket.

Of course, in days of little use, especially on weekends, I have managed to reach two days of autonomy no problem, but with very little remnant when I went back to the charger.

Anyway, and as I know that the interesting thing is to know on average how much is left on the mobile at the end of the day, taking it at 08:00 AM from the charger and in normal use, the most logical thing in my case has been to have about 50% loading at the end of a day, around 11 at night. Good note, or not?

The not so good thing about OPPO Reno2 Z

Performance and software: Color OS is still very intrusive

The most negative part of the OPPO Reno2 Z is very clear to me, and that is that its performance is solvent in terms of power, but debatable in the part regarding the use of a MediaTek chipset, which will surely leave you unsupported sooner than other mid-range Qualcomm options.

At least that, the power is higher than in the 400 series of the American manufacturer and the acceptable graphic part, but losing support early is not too acceptable in these times, so I sincerely hope that MediaTek announces as soon as possible that it maintains its chipset supports longer than usual.

As always, we have passed a battery of synthetic tests with the main compatible benchmarks and that are available in Google Play Store, and these have been the results of a device of mid-range but with solvent power for most Android users:

In any case, not only chipset and support suffers from this OPPO Reno2 Z, and that is the software part also tarnishes the experience a bit for those of us who remain reluctant to such intrusive Chinese customizations.

In fact, ColorOS luckily maintains access to all Google services thanks to Google Play certification, but in your case we are again a quite different interface to what we are used to in the Pure Google experience, with a more attractive but also less recognizable experience:

While OPPO has taken maximum care of the graphics and that the experience with the apps is distinguishable from other manufacturers and has continuity, it is not something that we like excessively that the arrangement of the settings, the toolbars, etc. are changed. Further, some unnecessary bloatware has been included that we could install if we need it from Google Play, thus avoiding memory expenses that we do not need.

It is also something different gesture system, little intuitive and pretty hard to catch at first especially to access the cards of the open apps, and without the security of being able to get to Android 11 we will probably run out of important news sooner than would be admissible.

Otherwise, OPPO Reno2 Z moves the interface smoothly and adds a few credentials suitable for more than half of Android users, which do not require extreme power but do require a good user experience, with a smartphone with quality finishes that it does not go up the branches with the price.

These are the cameras of the OPPO Reno2 Z

Entering already in the cameras section well, I can affirm that it is one of the most cared for sections by OPPO with this Reno2 Z, without this having an effect on a very contained final price. In fact, its performance is even surprising for the good response, without the need to be a virtuoso either.

Just talk about a photographic system with up to four sensors in its main module, along with a 16-megapixel front camera and f / 2.0 aperture that offers HDR and flash and that comes integrated into a motorized pop-up mechanism so as not to take up screen space. This is the main quad camera of the device:

48MP angle sensor with f / 1.7, 26mm aperture and PDAF autofocus

8MP wide-angle sensor with f / 2.2 aperture, 13mm

2 MP black and white sensor with f / 2.4 aperture

2 megapixel depth sensor with f / 2.4 aperture

And if you want to enter the field with empirical results, here we go with our experience using the OPPO Reno2 Z to take pictures as you would, in automatic mode with AI activated that allows auto-adjusting parameters according to the scene recognized at any time.

With good lighting…

With the limitations of confinement, we have tried to take several examples of photographs taken with this Reno2 Z from OPPO, which during the day and with good lighting it responds well offering good sharpness, natural colors and good auto-HDR response with the lighting differences in the scenes, thus avoiding the typical “burned” of the sky.

Very good in macros, it costs you a bit more selective focus and detail in landscapes, but its results are certainly remarkable in general, especially for a mobile phone that does not seek high performance but versatility at low cost.

Here we leave you a few shots taken with the device because one image -or several- is worth a thousand words:

… and at night

Probably where OPPO takes the most advantage of the implementation of four sensors with one of them of the Black & White type, it is in capturing photos in low light conditions or at night. It is here where the photographic response of this Reno2 Z is most surprising, as you can see in the gallery that I attach:

You have already seen it, little noise in general and no grain to spoil the shots, maximum use of available light and good compensation of luminaires and excesses, offering a level of detail comparable to the catches made during the day.

Perhaps its greatest weakness in night mode is precisely in this desire to make the most of light, because the shots are perhaps excessively showy, with too vivid colors and night skies that could sometimes be mistaken for sunsets or sunrises, still with light.

In any case night mode is usable and really useful, and will allow you to use the OPPO Reno2 Z to capture any moment also at night without fear that the result of the shot and its quality are only deplorable. Here you will get well usable photos!

OPPO Reno2 Z: conclusions and opinion

Completing the analysis of a mid-range smartphone has become almost an impossible mission, and that is that the quantity and quality of options makes it increasingly difficult to recommend a specific terminal, leaving you the decision in the hands of your tastes and needs.

In any case, we can say that the OPPO Reno2 Z is a stunning looking smartphone, well cared for in design and very well built to achieve robustness and a spectacular fall in hand, especially if we consider that it costs around 300 euros and will even allow us to have our entire screen thanks to its front pop-up camera.

The finishes are definitely above their price and above also the average in the android catalog, and this is his best asset with a four sensor photographic system It offers good quality features, obviously without bragging but profitable in all situations.

As for hardware it does not pale compared to other market options, despite the fact that Your commitment to MediaTek raises doubts for us not really in the short term but with its after-sales support once the new versions of Android start to arrive.

In any case it has a memory configuration more than enough, good fluidity in use and an undeniable ability to serve as the main telephone for all those users who require versatility and few boasts, but good experience at all points especially with a finish above the price.

It is not a mobile for heavy users, but it will not leave anyone unhappy, and I corroborate that I was able to use it for a few weeks as a primary phone without missing any functionality important that the high range offers and that it is not available here although at a more moderate level. Do you want a compensated mobile, which offers a good user experience and at a contained price? Well take a look right down here …

OPPO Reno2 Z price and where to buy

The new OPPO Reno2 Z is available at major online retailers, as usual, at a recommended launch price starting from 369 euros, with sensible discounts at this point that make him even more attractive:

Too can be purchased in the catalog of the main Spanish operators with certain advantages if we assume a permanence, and for those who prefer physical stores, you can go see it at MediaMarkt or also at Worten and Fnac, among others. There are no more excuses if you are interested in an OPPO and do not want to order it online …

OPPO Reno2 Z, opinion and note from Andro4all

Should I buy the OPPO Reno2 Z?

In favor

It is beautiful, it fits well in hand and the front camera hides

Large AMOLED panel, with integrated fingerprint reader

Good autonomy and general solvency

Against

Somewhat questionable performance and experience

Color OS is very intrusive

High weight

Conclusions

There is no doubt that OPPO has done a great job in bringing its Reno2 range to more users, but this quest for high-quality finishes and impeccable construction plays a trick on the Reno2 Z, because the performance does not accompany it at all and seeing you you expect something else.

Punctuation

7 OPPO Reno2 Z

The phone has been assigned for testing by OPPO Spain, you can check all the information about the terminal on its official website.

