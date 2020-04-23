The way Samsung has decided to fork its Galaxy S20 series this year is radically different from the way it did last year: instead of the little one in the family, the Samsung Galaxy S10e, this year the company bet everything on the gigantic Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, which unfortunately did not meet expectations.

So, Who occupies the gap left by the Galaxy S10e? I am afraid that this task falls to the Samsung Galaxy S20, the smallest – and affordable – model of this family, with which we have finally been able to spend time, enough to determine if it lives up to what is expected from a model of the Galaxy S series in the middle of 2020.

Samsung Galaxy S20, features and specifications

Samsung Galaxy S20

Specifications Samsung Galaxy S20

Dimensions 151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9 mm,

164 grams

6.2-inch Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED display

120 Hz refresh rate



Resolution WQHD + (3,200 x 1,440 pixels) 563 ppi

Processor Samsung Exynos 990

RAM8 / 12GB LPDDR5

One UI 2.0 operating system based on Android 10

Storage 128 GB UFS 3.0 expandable by micro SD up to 1 TB

CamerasRear 12 MP (main) ƒ / 1.8, OIS. 12 MP (wide angle) ƒ / 2.2. 64 MP (telephoto) ƒ / 2.0, zoom

3X optical hybrid, 30X digital, OIS.

Frontal 10 MP ƒ / 2.2,

4,000 mAh battery with 25W fast charge

Wireless charging

Wireless PowerShare Reverse Wireless Charging

Others IP68 protection, 5G, Dolby Atmos Stereo Speaker by AKG stereo speakers, on-screen ultrasonic fingerprint reader

Colors: Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink

PriceFrom 909 euros

The best of the Samsung Galaxy S20

Its design and screen

The last time I used a phone with dimensions similar to those of this Galaxy S20 was precisely last year when I was able to analyze the Galaxy s10e. And I must admit that, for a time, I had overlooked how absurdly big are today’s phones.

Using this Galaxy S20 has been a relief for my wrists, which after a long time have held a phone that only weighs 164 grams –That is almost 60 grams less than the S20 Ultra–, and with a height of only 15 centimeters. It is worth that it is not 14 centimeters high and 150 grams of the Galaxy S10e, but taking into account how the panorama is, the S20 is an oasis in a desert full of huge mobiles, and it is appreciated that even when using a case –Something almost obligatory with this mobile: it is one of the most slippery I have ever tried– its dimensions do not become simply ridiculous.

And, despite the differences in size, the Galaxy S20 is a mobile as premium as the rest of the models in this family. Maintains the polished aluminum chassis on its sides, and the curved glass on the back that makes it an even more comfortable device to hold. In this sense, in addition, Samsung seems to have heard our prayers and has decided get rid of – but not entirely – the lateral curves of the terminal screen, giving the S20 a flatter front, in a similar way to last year’s Galaxy S10e. It is still not perfect, but it is certainly a breakthrough in this regard, and results in a good balance between modern aesthetics and usability.

Samsung seems to have heard our prayers and has decided to largely get rid of the curves on the side of the screen.

And precisely the screen It is one of the strengths of this terminal. Not even the fact of being the smallest or cheapest terminal in the family has led Samsung to cut back on this aspect. Quite the opposite.

We talk about the same panel Dynamic AMOLED with Quad HD + resolution and 120Hz refresh rate with which we already had in the S20 Ultra, although in this case the diagonal is reduced to 6.3 inch. However, the format of reduced margins and hole in screen located in the upper front, which houses the front camera of the device.

Using this screen is simply delightful. The refresh rate, which doubles the number that Samsung offered last year on Galaxy S10 series models, implies a extreme smoothness and fluidity when moving around the system interface, switching between applications or scrolling through lists and web pages.





Although that is not the only thing that makes the Galaxy S20 a very good screen. The color rendering is correct – as long as the “Natural” color mode is set, and not the default “Vivo” – the viewing angles and brightness levels are excellent, and this year Samsung offers a 240 Hz sampling rate, which results in a lower screen latency and, therefore, a higher response speed.

Of course, not everything is perfect: despite offering a screen with characteristics of the highest level, Samsung prevents taking full advantage of it, and it is not possible to use the combination of 120 Hz refresh rate with the maximum resolution that the panel offers natively. Therefore, unlike what happens with other models such as the OnePlus 8 Pro, the S20 makes you choose between greater fluidity or maximum resolution.

Performance and overall experience

Like every good high-end launched in 2020, the Galaxy S20 has a repertoire of specifications made up of some of the most cutting-edge components. Among them are the Exynos 990 5G processor, a first cousin of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 – although quite different if we compare its actual performance -, added to 8 or 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and an internal storage of 128 UFS 3.0.

The combination of all these components come together in a excellent performance in the vast majority of situations, and the terminal offers one of the fastest experiences with an Android mobile that you have tried to date. In addition, the fact of having 5G connectivity adds some points, although given that the vast majority of smartphone users still reside in areas lacking coverage, or that they are customers of operators that have not yet made the leap to this type of network maybe the 4G version of the Galaxy S20, more affordable but with slightly less autonomy, can become a more interesting option.

Samsung’s software is at its most mature point to date.

It helps this good performance that Samsung software, One UI, is at its most mature point to date. In this version 2.1, performance is better than everfinally catching up with other layers of customization offered by the competition in terms of design consistency, functionality and stability.

Practically all the novelties introduced by One UI 2.1 were already present in the Galaxy S20 Ultra, so I do not see the need to repeat everything that we already talked about in the Ultra model. Yes it is interesting to mention that, at last, Samsung implements a usable gesture system, inherited directly from Android 10, which makes handling a mobile of this size even more comfortable.

Now, as I already said in my analysis to the most expensive model of this family, and I will keep repeating, at least, until Samsung decides to modify its update policy, I consider simply inadmissible that a terminal of 909 euros launched in the middle of 2020 only has two years of assured OS updates, much as Samsung has improved the frequency with which it updates its terminals in recent years.

The worst of the Samsung Galaxy S20

Your autonomy

The differences between the Snapdragon 865 that mounts the American edition – and some others – of the Galaxy S20, and the Exynos 990 of the model that I have been able to test, may not be so relevant in terms of performance or overall experience. But they are, and quite a lot, when talking about efficiency.

Taking a look at other reviews of the terminal such as The Verge or Android Police, I can not but be surprised to see how autonomy is mentioned as one of the strengths of the terminal. In my experience, I fear that this is not the case, not even close.

Leaving aside the fact that autonomy is a section that can vary greatly depending on the habits of use of each person, I have to say that The Galaxy S20 is one of the worst battery life models I’ve tested this year, being unable to achieve the full day of use with more than 4 hours of screen on.

It is true that, since I received the terminal, I have kept the 120 Hz active at all times, but considering that this implies reducing the panel resolution automatically, and that even the OnePlus 8 Pro was able to offer me a higher autonomy, I consider that the results are mediocre enough as to mention autonomy as one of the few weak points of this device.

Most likely, those people who decide to keep 120 Hz off – losing, in my opinion, one of the details that make this model special compared to other competitors – can enjoy correct autonomy. I am afraid it will be up to each one to value what is more important.

This is the cameras of the Samsung Galaxy S20

Beyond the size, the great difference between the Galaxy S20 Ultra and this model is found in its photographic section. And the truth is that I am not too clear that the changes carried out by Samsung benefit the most expensive model.

Leading the configuration is a 12 megapixel resolution main camera, a figure much lower than the 108 megapixels of the model with the last name Ultra. It is a sensor with ƒ / 1.8 aperture and optical image stabilizer, accompanied by a 12 megapixel wide angle ƒ / 2.2., and a “telephoto” … which is not really such.

As was discovered some time ago, 64 megapixel sensor and ƒ / 2.0 aperture that Samsung uses in this S20 –and in the S20 Plus– to allow capturing images with a “hybrid” zoom of 3x and digital of 30x, is actually a sensor with a slightly lower angle of view than that of the main camera –76º compared to 79º–, but higher resolution than the main sensor, on which different algorithms are applied to obtain what Samsung calls “hybrid optical zoom”, although the “optical” part is only 1.06x.

Beyond technical differences, practically the same functions that we already found in the Galaxy S20 Ultra are maintained such as the new “Single Capture” mode, which allows taking images using several of the different modes integrated in the camera. Also included is 8K video recording – one of the reasons the 64-megapixel sensor was needed – at 24 frames per second, and of course the ability to use the third sensor to capture images at the maximum resolution of 64 megapixels, although yes, with a somewhat lower field of view than if the main camera were used.

As for the front, there are also changes with respect to the S20 Ultra, since we now have the same 10 megapixel camera It was already present on last year’s Galaxy S10 series models.

Day, portrait and night mode behavior





Just take a look at its data sheet to realize that Samsung has opted for a much more conservative formula when building the photographic system of this Galaxy S20. And as I already anticipated, the truth is that the results are not as different as would be expected taking into account the differences between the two configurations.

The main 12 megapixel sensor, bigger than last year, allows capturing bright and well-detailed images, both during the day and in scenes with less light. Not surprisingly, the Galaxy S20 Ultra’s 108-megapixel sensor generates captures in more detail when circumstances are on your side, but focus problems and certain inconsistencies regarding dynamic range make Galaxy S20 camera is more predictable, and therefore easier to control.

At night it is most appreciated the larger size of this sensor, because its ability to extract light from the scene is far superior to that of other competing cameras. In addition, a “night mode” is included that, without reaching the level of the best exponents in this regard, does its job well.

Its big problem remains precisely the same as the Galaxy S20 Ultra, and the Note10 +, and the Galaxy S10, and practically all the smartphones created by Samsung in recent years: as soon as a face enters the scene to capture, the software puts all its machinery to work to soften facial features, generating final images that are too “flat” and lacking in contrast. That adds to Samsung’s tendency to overexpose captures, lift shadows, and bring white balance to the warmer side.

The most striking thing is that, as was already the case with the Galaxy S20 Ultra, these features disappear to a great extent when activating the “Pro” mode and take the photos without resorting to automatic mode. A pity that the vast majority of users of the device will never use this option.

Ultra-wide 12-megapixel sensor allows capturing good quality images, at the level of the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Not so in the case of zoomed images, since in the absence of a real “telephoto”, the loss of detail is noticeable as it exceeds the three increases barrier. Still, the results that can be obtained up to that range are correct.

It is also good portrait mode, and the depth sensor that the Galaxy S20 + has and that this smaller variant lacks is not missing; the cut is precise and the background blur more or less natural, although again the face smoothing already characteristic of the brand comes into play.

Front camera





The front 10-megapixel front camera has the same problems as the rear in terms of processing, but still good results possible. Not in as much detail as in the case of the Galaxy S20 Ultra, but it is good enough, especially outdoors or when lighting is good.

Video recording

Where Samsung does show chest compared to other competing models is in the video section. Not only for capabilities, because after all it is one of the few mobiles on the market capable of capturing video at 8K resolution, but also for qualities.

The image quality is excellent, and the stabilization system does its job perfectly – a “superstable” mode is also included, although the terminal is capable of reducing vibrations well enough by default. The quality of the captured audio is also good, and it includes the “audio zoom” mode that Samsung premiered along with its flagship models from last year.

Samsung Galaxy S20, Andro4all’s opinion and final thoughts

This year, Samsung has tried to attract all eyes with the Galaxy S20 Ultra, when the true gem of the S20 family is a much smaller one, and it costs 450 euros less. The Samsung Galaxy S20 is, in my opinion, the most recommended model of all those that make up the latest generation of Samsung’s flagship phones, both for size, balance between hardware and price, and for offering a more predictable and problem-free photographic system. first generation that provide all the technologies included in the oldest model of this family.

Price and where to buy the Samsung Galaxy S20

The Galaxy S20 series models can be purchased from the day of their presentation. It is possible to get it through the main Spanish operators, as well as in stores such as Amazon, where its variant without 5G connectivity – in my opinion, the most recommended – can already be found with interesting discounts that make it a device. even more attractive than it already is.

Samsung Galaxy S20, Andro4all opinion and note

Should i buy the Samsung Galaxy S20?

In favor

A compact and lightweight mobile in a world of giants

The best screen seen on a mobile of this size (and one of the best on the market, in general)

Excellent performance thanks to a bulky technical sheet

The curves on the screen are much less pronounced (and therefore much less annoying)

Versatile and competent photographic system

Against

One UI is still One UI, with all that that entails

The camera maintains the same problems of previous generations

Much improved autonomy

Ultrasonic fingerprint reader is still not as fast or accurate as you might expect

Conclusions

That the shadow of the Galaxy S20 Ultra does not prevent you from seeing the attractions of the other models in the series. The Galaxy S20, even with its shortcomings, is probably the most attractive and balanced model of the three that make up this family due to its size, hardware / price ratio and photographic performance.

Punctuation

8.7 Samsung Galaxy S20

The little brother rebels.

