On March 26, Huawei presented us with the new terminals of its most popular range to date. The Huawei P40 and P40 Pro came to become the new benchmarks for the high-end Android with the aim of giving war to its main competitors, the Galaxy S20 of the South Korean Samsung.

Now, while at the beginning of last year no one would have doubted that the Chinese firm could be crowned as the best or one of the best brands of Android phones – a matter of taste – as it already did with its wonderful P30, this year unfortunately the forecasts are far from the same.

Why? Very easy. The new P range, as has already happened with other models such as the Mate 30, do not have Google services. Although as we will see in the present analysis you can live without them, there are not exactly few problems that all this brings with it. So really the question we must ask ourselves with this Huawei P40 is not whether it is possible to live without Google services, but if it really is worth living without.

Huawei P40, features and specifications

Huawei P40

Specifications

Dimensions 148.9 x 71.1 x 8.5mm

Weight 175 grams

Display: 6.1-inch OLED screen, 1080 x 2340 pixels



Pixel Density 422 ppi ppi

Processor HiSilicon Kirin 990

RAM8 GB

Operating system Android 10, EMUI 10.1

Storage 128 GB expandable via nanoSD

Cameras Rear: 50 MP UltraVision RYYB, 4-in-1 Pixel-Binning, f / 1.9 + 16 MP ultra-wide, f / 2.2 + 8 MP telephoto with OIS, f / 2.4 + color temperature sensor

4K @ 60FPS Video, Ultra Slow Motion and Front: 32 MP f / 2.0 + Depth Sensor

Battery 3,800 mAh, fast charge 22.5W

OthersOn-screen fingerprint reader, “Celia” virtual assistant, IP53, USB Type-C, Dual-SIM, e-SIM, 5G, Bluetooth 5.1

Price799 euros

The best of the Huawei P40

An excellent design

How could it be otherwise, the first thing that stands out about this P40 is its fantastic design. The device is built with a glass back and a slightly rounded polished aluminum chassis that serves as a link between the display and the rear panel. The device is really nice and light and it feels really good in the hand given its size content and its weight of only 175 grams. Furthermore, the model that they have given us for the analysis is Blush Gold, which would be the equivalent of rose gold and it must be recognized that it is really precious, although it is also available in silver, black, white and blue.

Going into more detail, in terms of its front it is mostly occupied by the screen –86.3% of the total– and this time Huawei has made the controversial “notch” disappear to make way for a double hole in charge of housing the front cameralocated at the top left of the screen. Here it already depends on the taste of each one because there will be users who prefer the notch or the hole on the screen but regardless of it, one quickly gets used to it.

The back is smooth, with the word Huawei and a triple camera which we will analyze later. The problem here is not only how much the rear camera occupies, which is logical considering that we are dealing with a triple camera, but it stands out quite a bit from what the body of the device is, adding an extra thickness that “makes it ugly ” the terminal. Although the worst thing of all is to leave the device on a surface and see how it supports all the weight in the part of the camera. We assume that this will be solved with a cover but it hurts to see it.

As for the sides, the right has the on / off button and volume up. The left one has nothing. At the bottom, the dual sim tray, a speaker and the USB Type-C connector. Other important data regarding its physical appearance are the IP53 certification that ensures some resistance to water and dust and lack of 3.5mm headphone port which will make us have to acquire wireless headphones like the company’s own or any other. In my particular case I have used the 1st generation AirPods and I have not had any problem, although it is true that inside the box there are headphones with cable and USB type C connection. A detail that is really appreciated.

In short, a very elegant, minimalist appearance and with a quite contained size thanks to its insignificant frames on the screen. It is not only enjoyed holding it in hand, but also seeing it on any surface and that is that Huawei has done an outstanding job in designing this Huawei P40.

Performance worthy of a high-end

But as we all know, for a relationship to work you have to not only see the outside, but also the inside. This Huawei P40 has a Kirin 990 processor, something that has already been the hallmark of the Chinese brand for years. And the truth is that the terminal works wonderfully despite not having a Snapdragon processor. Despite the fact that the use of the terminal has been conditioned to confinement due to the damn COVID-19 and I have not been able to use it in all the situations that I would have liked, the device has met all my expectations.

Not only because thanks to the processor and its 8 GB of RAM the terminal literally flies, no matter what application or game it is running, but also because I have been pleasantly surprised with EMUI. I’m going to be honest, I’m not exactly a lover of customization layers and I’ve always been a fan of Android Stock. However EMUI is so stable and so light that it basically doesn’t bother. Contrary to many other terminals in which I have had to install alternative launchers such as NOVA, with this P40 I did not need it. Yes, it is true that some other pre-installed application comes, but luckily you can uninstall all those that bother us.

As for autonomy, the 3,800 mAh of this P40 may seem insufficient a priori, even I had my doubts at the beginning of using it. However, the P40 fulfills in this appearance. Possibly it is the absence of Google services – we will talk later – or simply that Huawei has done a magnificent job in optimizing this device, but the battery of this terminal is more than enough for any use that we are going to give it. , giving results of a day with about 6-8 hours of screen.

The negative point is that the P40’s display is only 60Hz falling well short of his older brother.

Camera

And we come to the critical point, the photographic section. There is no denying it, the camera of today’s smartphones is one of the essential elements of a device and it does not matter how beautiful it is and how well it works, that if you have a bad camera, the rest will not matter. Luckily this will not happen on the Huawei P40..

Because the Huawei P40 is a high-end and as such it has a quite remarkable camera, almost outstanding. Unlike its older brother the Huawei P40 Pro, whose analysis can be found at this link, the “normal” P40 has three rear cameras instead of four. led by main resolution UltraVision sensor RYYB format, which like last year’s model, is capable of capturing even more light through its image processing. This is accompanied by an ultra-wide-angle camera with 16 megapixels of resolution and f / 2.2, and at the end a 9-megapixel “telephoto” stabilized through the always useful OIS.

The level of the camera is more than recommended for all those who are looking for a mobile device with a photographic section that borders on excellence. complies well regardless of light conditions and whether day or night. In addition, as can be seen in the photographs taken, those made with zoom show excellent quality, and all this despite the fact that the object is very far from us.

Although home confinement has excessively limited testing, the truth is that the P40 camera behaves dramatically and honestly it is in this section where the device shines the most. As for the application, it is quite simple and intuitive to use and has modes for both inexperienced people and others who are more proficient in the subject. Aperture mode, night mode, portrait, automatic, video and professional mode (where we can change the camera parameters at our choice) are the main modes that we can use, although there are others such as slow motion, panoramic mode, HD, motion picture and more. Without a doubt, a very complete app for all those lovers of photography.

It is in the photographic section where the Huawei P40 really shines

As for the selfie section, we can say little beyond having seemed one of the best I have been able to taste in years and is that the numbers speak for themselves. 32 megapixel f / 2.0 sensor together with a depth camera that serves to better interpret the distance between the camera and the close-up subject to be photographed, thus generating a much more accurate background blur effect.





Worthy mention regarding the video. With the ability to record up to 4K resolution, highlights its slow camera modewhich allows us to capture in great detail moments such as falling objects, water or rain / snow.

The least good thing about the Huawei P40

The absence of Google and its services

As you can see, the Huawei P40 is a really excellent phone in all its sections and it would be a highly recommended purchase for all those users who are looking for a good top-of-the-range terminal if it were not for a small but very important detail: the absence of Google services.

As many of you will remember, the tensions between the United States and the Chinese brand caused Google to stop supporting the company. This has made the terminals of the Chinese firm not have Google services, essential not only for popular apps like Gmail, Google Maps or Google Photos to work, but directly to have the official app store accessible, the Play Store.

So if I don’t have the app store installed on my Huawei phone, how can I install other apps? Fortunately Huawei has its own store called AppGallery with which we can download the applications and tools that we need. Or that is the theory because the problem is the absence in this store of the most important applications such as WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook or Twitter among many others. That is, although we hope that over time more and more applications will arrive in this repository, the number of apps that we can find is not only insufficient, but their quality is far from that of the Play Store.

Clones of the most popular applications or directly applications that take the name of others to confuse the user are very frequent. And as for the games, they are not the most downloaded. In short, we know that the AppGallery has little time … but today it is insufficient for any user.

What can we do? In the absence of Play Store you have to find life. For example WhatsApp allows you to directly download the APK from the official page. Regarding other essential services, then we will either have to visit sites like APK Mirror and manually download each of the applications we need or we will have to download alternative application stores such as Uptodown. There is no other.

In my particular case I have managed to download applications that I use every day like Instagram, Spotify, Twitter or Telegram in a simple way, but the problem is not that. The problem is the user with little technological knowledge who is used to the Play Store and who does not know what the hell an APK is and that there are other alternative stores to the Google store.

This user will find that applications such as WhatsApp, Facebook or Instagram cannot be installed directly on their Huawei phone.. And let’s not talk about Google apps, which 99% don’t work. Of course, nothing from Gmail (Huawei has a native mail app), nothing from Google Maps (almost impossible to replace because there are no valid alternatives), YouTube and others like Google Assistant, – although Huawei has Celia, its own assistant that today is somewhat green. Yes, we can add shortcuts to the web of each of these services to the desktop, but not only is it not the same as an app, but again it forces the average user to learn that this can be done.

Can you live without Google services and without Play Store? No problem. We have already seen that there are alternatives, we can download APKs and there are other app stores in addition to the Play Store. Now, is it worth it? That is already more difficult to answer and it will be each user who will have to assess.

Huawei P40: opinion and final reflection of Andro4all

Without a doubt, Huawei has become a brand not suitable for all users. It is evident that if you have more than enough knowledge and know where you are going you will not have any problem. The Huawei P40 is a magnificent device and in the long run living without Google is not as dramatic as it originally seems. The problems will have that inexperienced user who sees a nice phone on the outside as well as powerful and believes that it will be an Android to use. That is the user who is going to find an unbreakable wall when turning on his brand new Huawei and wondering, colleague, where is my WhatsApp?

Huawei demonstrates with this P40 that you can live perfectly without Google. Now, is the user ready for such a sacrifice?

Beyond that it is a pity the cuts of the P40 compared to its older brother, the P40 Pro. Yes, it is true that we are talking about an increase of 300 euros (799 against 1099 euros), but it would not have been more than Huawei had Added some extra features to your base phone. We don’t mean all four cameras instead of three, but the 90 Hz display or wireless charging.

As for wireless charging, although it is quite useful, we can pass it, the screen is not so much especially when we talk about a device of 800 euros. And it’s a shame because with the inclusion of these little details the base version of the Huawei P40 would have been close to the excellent instead of just a magnificent terminal that is overshadowed by its older brother in all respects.

Price and where to buy the Huawei P40

The Huawei P40 can be found in stores like Amazon at a price of 799 euros.

Huawei P40, Andro4all opinion and note

Should I buy the Huawei P40?

In favor

An elegant and precious design

A magnificent performance

Outstanding photographic section

Against

Google, where are you?

60 Hz display and no wireless charging

Conclusions

An almost round smartphone except for the absence of Google and other absences that its older brother does have, the P40 Pro. Now, if you are not going to miss the big G, a great choice for 800 euros, especially if you you are looking for is an outstanding section.

Punctuation

8 Huawei P40

