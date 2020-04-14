The OnePlus 7 Pro was just a foretaste of what was to come. Its price, of 709 euros in the most basic model, gave us more than enough clues to deduce that it had started a new era in OnePlus. One in which, to the regret of many, there was no longer room for “affordable” smartphones, given that the company had decided to make the leap to the “ultra-premium” segment, with the corresponding price increase that not everyone saw with good eyes.

But OnePlus cannot be said to be wrong: the 7 Pro was one of the best phones of all 2020, and probably the best that could be found under the barrier of 800 euros. This year, the brand pursues the same idea of achieve excellence, although that means sacrificing, now, completely, the philosophy of competitive prices that little by little has been dissipating from the values ​​of the brand to give shelter to other attractions.

Now, the task of demonstrating that OnePlus can also stand up to those firms that for years have shared the cake in the most premium segment of the high-end telephone falls to the hands of the OnePlus 8 Pro, a new phone even more complete and advanced than the previous one, with, an extreme technical sheet added to software like only OnePlus knows how to offer, an equally versatile, but even more capable photographic system. and that it gets rid of the – few – commitments that had to be lived with in the past generation.

The question is, Can a OnePlus cost more than 900 euros?

Index of contents:

OnePlus 8 Pro, technical sheet

Specifications

Dimensions 165.3 x 74.35 x 8.5 mm

199 grams

6.78-inch Fluid AMOLED display

Refresh rate 60/120 Hz

3D Corning Gorilla Glass

Support sRGB and Display P3



Resolution Quad HD + (3168 x 1440 pixels)

513 ppi

Aspect ratio of 19.8: 9

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G

Adreno 650 GPU

X55 Modem

RAM8 / 12GB LPDDR5

Operating systemOxygenOS 10.5 based on Android 10

Storage 128/256 GB UFS 3.0

CamerasRear: 48 MP f / 1.78 Sony IMX689 with 1.12 μm pixel size, OIS and 8 MP f / 2.44 “Telephoto” EIS + with 1.0 μm pixel size, OIS (3x hybrid optical zoom, 20x digital ) + “Ultra Wide” Sony IMX586 48 MP f / 2.2 with 119.7º field of view + 5 MP f / 2.4 color filter camera + Dual LED Flash + Multi Autofocus (PDAF + LAF + CAF)

Frontal: 16MP f / 2.45 Sony IMX471 with 1.0μm pixel size

4,510 mAh battery with fast charge (Warp Charge 307 30W) and wireless charging (Warp Charge 30 Wireless 30W)

Others Alert Slider, Haptic Vibration Engine, Dolby Atmos Audio, On-Screen Optical Fingerprint Reader, Face Unlock, USB 3.1 Type C, Dual Nano SIM

Sensors Accelerometer, Electronic Compass,

Gyroscope, Ambient Light Sensor, Proximity

Sensor, Core Sensor, Laser Sensor,

Flicker Detection Sensor, Front RGB Sensor

ConnectivityWifi 2 × 2 MIMO, Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac / ax, 2.4G / 5G,

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.1 with support for aptX, aptX HD,

LDAC and AAC



NFC



Dual band gps + GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, SBAS, A-GPS

Colors Onyx Black (black), Glacial Green (green), Ultramarine Blue (blue)

The best of OnePlus 8 Pro

Your screen

The OnePlus 7 Pro’s screen was already – and still is – excellent, and that is precisely why you admire the work done by OnePlus in developing an even better panel as it is the one that integrates this 7 Pro.

From the 6.55 inches of the 7 Pro we go to 6.78 inch in this 8 Pro, although, curiously, we are before a mobile that is more comfortable at hand since the screen is more elongated and less wide than in the last generation.

The resolution is still Quad HD +, which for this size and format Exceeds the 500 pixel per inch barrier and results in a panel whose sharpness is at the level of the best on the market. Because, after all, it is: it is one of the best on the market.

Last year, OnePlus was the firm in charge of introducing the high refresh rate in the mainstream with the 90 Hz of the 7 Pro. This year Samsung has been ahead of it, but still the Shenzhen firm is not missing its appointment with the 120 Hz, this being one of the exclusive features of the “Pro” model of the OnePlus 8 series.

The Extra 30 Hz which involve increasing from 90 to 120 Hz they are not so noticeable as was the 60 to 90 Hz jump. That does not mean that the feeling of fluidity remains extreme, and that using the screen of this device is simply a delight in the same way that it is in other great references in this regard such as the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. In addition to the increase in refresh rate, OnePlus also increases the sampling rate to reduce the speed of response to touches and further accentuate that feeling of softness of which he spoke.

However, the higher refresh rate also has a clear disadvantage such as a high energy consumption which translates into greatly reduced autonomy, especially when betting on the tandem of 120 Hz and Quad HD + resolution. I have no doubt: being able to enjoy greater fluidity and the highest resolution that the panel can offer is worth it. However, it is likely that not everyone thinks the same, and therefore it is appreciated that OnePlus offers the possibility of choosing more conservative combinations that help extend the autonomy of the device.

Beyond that, OnePlus has improved the color rendering of this panel, so that it now shows more faithful tones. That is the theory. In practice, we find a screen with nice and vivid colors –Also, it is possible to choose between several different color profiles and modify the white balance in some of them–, with excellent viewing angles and a maximum brightness level –1,300 nits– more than enough to be able to easily see the panel even abroad – when the quarantine ends and the situation allows it, of course.

There are other features of the OnePlus 8 Pro panel that are noteworthy. The first is OnePlus’s decision to keep curves on both sides of the screen. And not only that, but the brand has decided accentuate even more these curvatures with respect to those of the OnePlus 7 Pro, so that sometimes the already classic ones are present again color aberrations that appear when viewing the phone at certain angles, and the even more annoying accidental touches, which disappear to some extent when using a case.

Before I said that the OnePlus 8 Pro is a more comfortable phone at hand than the 7 Pro due to its format, longer and not as wide. However, I think that the combination of the OnePlus 8 Pro format and the curves of the 7 Pro screen would have been ideal – To be honest, the ideal would have been a screen without curves, but I’m afraid this is the world we live in now.

Finally, it is necessary to mention that, like any self-respecting first-level panel, the one of the OnePlus 8 Pro has support for HDR content compatible with major video platforms such as YouTube, Amazon Prime Video or Netflix.

As a novelty, in addition, a mode called “Smoothing of motion graphics” is introduced, which is roughly nothing more than a system similar to the classic “motion smoothing” that most manufacturers include in their televisions, and that works by interpolating “ invented frames ”between the frames of the video to give a greater sense of smoothness when playing movies or series. According to OnePlus, a Dedicated MEMC chip to bring this feature to life.

Be that as it may, if having this option activated on the TV is a practice discouraged by most experts in the video sector, I’m afraid there is no reason why it will be different on a mobile. I’m not saying it, Tom Cruise himself says it.

Performance, software and experience

Let’s talk now about performance, that section for which OnePlus mobiles have become a benchmark in the mobile landscape of recent years, and which of course was not going to be less in the most ambitious model of the firm to date.

In a nutshell, the OnePlus 8 Pro is the fastest mobile phone that has ever passed through my handsOf course, saying that about a mobile of this brand at this point is nothing new.

To achieve such performance, OnePlus chooses one more year to provide its star model with the top specs commercially available: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G processor, 8 or 12 GB of RAM with LPDDR5 technology, faster and more efficient than the LPDDR4x technology used by last year’s OnePlus 7 Pro, and 128 or 256 GB of storage UFS 3.0.

But anyone can put these components together and create a mobile with excellent performance. Where the OnePlus 8 Pro really shines is in the experience offered by the duo consisting of such a plethora of power and software such as OxygenOS, which in its version 10.5 based on Android 10 reaches its highest point of maturity offering the perfect balance between simplicity and the number of additions that, unlike what happens with other layers, really add value to the experience with the device.

Where the OnePlus 8 Pro really shines is in the experience offered by the duo consisting of such a plethora of power and software like OxygenOS.

Among those additions are the already classic “game mode”, which continues to integrate one of the most useful functions that we have seen in a terminal with a function of this type, such as the possibility of reply messages quickly with the mobile in landscape format using a floating keyboard while watching a video or playing.

Also returns the reading modeAvailable both in a “monochrome” mode that makes the screen simulate that of an e-reader, and in a “color” mode that attenuates tones and brings the white balance to the warmer side for easier reading.

The list continues with dozens of customization options, a function of “parallel apps” to have several sessions of an application, a screen recorder that, unlike that of the Pixel, is not hidden and works as expected from such a tool, and some other utilities that at no time do they get to dirty the experience.

The launcher has also changed slightly. The recent apps menu now shows a horizontal list with the icons of open apps that facilitates access to them. Unfortunately, OnePlus still does not allow access to the Google Discover feed from the screen on the left as it happens in the variants intended for some regions, but the only option is still the “OnePlus Shelf” that allows you to add widgets and utilities typical of the brand – the strangest thing is that this possibility had been included in a fleeting way, but the latest update of the OnePlus Launcher has removed it.

To conclude, I must say that the experience with the software of this OnePlus 8 Pro would have been totally excellent, if not for small problems that I have been finding in the last days. The first is the fact that ** the ambient display mode is basically impossible to disable, so on-screen fingerprint reader indicator it stays on indefinitely, even at night. Something tells me that this problem is somehow related to the Always On Display system that at the moment it is not fully implemented, but that it should arrive sometime.

In addition to that, today, Google Play identifies the device as not certified by Play Protect, so that, among other things, the possibility of make payments through Google Pay.

These problems are most likely related to the simple fact that the device that I have been able to test for the last few weeks is a test unit, whose software is not yet the definitive with which the terminal will reach the market. However, and since there is currently no other update available for the device, I consider it necessary to mention the existence of these bugs.

(Almost) everything else





The OnePlus 8 Pro is much more than a fast mobile with an excellent screen. In fact, there are several sections that do one of the most complete and interesting phones of all 2020:

His design denotes quality from the moment you hold it in your hand for the first time, especially in one of the finishes with the matte back – green and blue. Despite its size and weight, the smoothness of the glass on the back and the curves make it a fairly comfortable mobile phone at hand, as well as being somewhat lighter than the previous model. In aesthetic terms, there are not many changes beyond a more elongated format and, of course, the disappearance of the “pop-up” module of the front camera that gives way to a hole in the screen, which among other things has allowed OnePlus equip your new phone, now yes, with IP68 certification that ensures resistance to water and dust.

On-screen fingerprint reader now it takes up less space inside the phone. However, it is just as fast and accurate as in the last generation. This is: not as fast as a capacitive sensor, but much faster than an ultrasonic one like the one in the Galaxy S20 series.

Finally there is wireless charging, and not just any one. Thanks to Warp Charge 30T technology, the OnePlus 8 Pro charges wirelessly almost as fast as it does by cable using the brand’s official charger – or others capable of generating 30W of power. Many were waiting for the arrival of wireless charging to the brand’s mobiles, and OnePlus has not disappointed.

The haptic vibration motor It is once again one of the best included in an Android mobile: much higher than that included by Samsung terminals, and at the height – or slightly below – that of the latest Google Pixels. It is a firm, precise engine with a reduced response time.

Stereo speakers They generate powerful, high-quality audio, which does not distort excessively even at the highest volume levels.

Once again the Alert Slider switch It is once again an extremely useful and convenient addition when switching between the different alert modes: sound, vibration or silence. I still do not understand why other brands have not already copied this system.

The not so good thing about the OnePlus 8 Pro

Autonomy

The most normal thing would be to think that, with a 4,510 mAh battery, the autonomy of the OnePlus 8 Pro was, at least, better than that of the OnePlus 7 Pro. And it is… Unless you decide to squeeze the screen of the device to the maximum and keep the 120 Hz refresh rate and Quad HD resolution activated. In that case, I’m afraid you’ll have to get used to getting a mediocre autonomy.

OnePlus is not the only firm that has come across this stone on its way. The vast majority of brands that this year have decided to bet on panels with high refresh rates have not been able to offer a good balance between autonomy and extreme fluidity, not even through measures such as limiting the screen resolution when using the maximum refresh rate available as it happens in the S20 series models. Only the OPPO Find X2 Pro showed us to be able to offer autonomy even with its screen parameters configured to offer the best performance, despite having a battery almost 300 mAh smaller than that of this OnePlus 8 Pro.





On a day-to-day basis, the OnePlus 8 Pro has been able to survive for a full day, reaching the end of the day with about 5 hours screen on with 120 Hz mode and automatic resolution change depending on content. These are certainly not the best figures, but I have to say that during the nearly two weeks that I have been using the device, at no time have I been in the need to deactivate the high refresh rate mode, especially knowing that independently Regardless of the charging method you are using, the battery will be fully charged again in just under an hour.

This is the cameras of the OnePlus 8 Pro

2019 was the year in which OnePlus, despite not reaching the level of the main exponents in terms of mobile photography, was at least able to offer a good enough result not to be out of place in the most premium high-end segment. This year, the firm opts for refine the same formula used in the OnePlus 7 Pro, with the aim of obtaining even better results.

This therefore means that The OnePlus 8 Pro integrates a photographic system that bets on versatility, by offering different sensors for each situation.

The main one is none other than the new one 48 megapixel Sony IMX689 which was already present in its first cousin the OPPO Find X2 Pro, with a aperture f / 1.78 and equipped with EIS + OIS.

Right next to it appears the 8-megapixel telephoto lens with optical stabilizer, the same one that was already present in the OnePlus 7T Pro, and therefore enables the possibility of capturing images with three-magnification optical zoom, and digital zoom up to 30.

And there are two more novelties. The first one renewed Ultra Wide sensor, which is now committed to the high resolution offered by the sensor 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 –Which last year was the main sensor of the OnePlus 7 Pro, 7T and 7T Pro–, and which promises to capture images with a field of view of up to 119 degrees with greater detail and quality.

On the other hand, what OnePlus calls a color filter chamber, located at the bottom of the photographic system, and whose objective is to allow apply artistic effects in real time to the scene before capturing it using a combination of hardware and software. However, OnePlus explains that this sensor is also responsible for improving the interpretation of color when capturing images with the main sensor.

Where there are hardly any changes –except for the format used– is on the front: we find the same 16 megapixel camera that was already present in the models of last year, and that in addition to selfies and FullHD videos, it also allows you to unlock the phone with your face –and quite quickly, really–.





Nor do we see too great an evolution in the camera app of the device Not that you need it: it’s already enough simple and capable of offering all controls, modes and settings in a pleasant and unobtrusive way. As a new feature, the direct access to the effects enabled by the color filter camera appears in the upper right, just next to the “Super Macro” mode, compatible with the main, “tele” and Ultra Wide lenses.

Day, portrait and night mode behavior

With a sensor setup so similar to last year’s model, it’s no wonder the results are so similar. And that’s generally something very positive.

Sony’s new IMX689 sensor, bigger and brighter than last year’s IMX586, added to software that has been improving over the months, translates into a very good level photographic experience, and in most cases they are obtained high quality images, with a high level of detail even in the most complex textures, a good dynamic range and a more than correct color reproduction, although the software has a tendency to overexpose the captures.

At night, the same. The advantages of the new sensor begin to be evident when the light falls but we can still capture very detailed images, which are even more so when using the mode Night landscape, which without reaching the level of Night Vision of the Google Pixel, or the night mode of the latest Huawei terminals, fulfills its mission perfectly.

S20 Ultra night mode

Pixel 4 XL night mode

Oneplus 8 Pro night mode





One aspect that has improved compared to last year’s model is portrait mode. In my tests, the OnePlus 8 Pro has been able to capture portraits with more precise trimming and a level of detail in the foreground subject far superior to those captured by the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. And I’m afraid the reason for this change from the past generation comes from OnePlus’s decision to start processing images without fear that a high contrast may result in darker shades than usual, unlike what other firms like Samsung do in order to generate brighter images, but sometimes too “flat” and lacking in contrast. In this sense, yes, I am afraid that Google continues to be the brand that offers a better balance between shadows and lights, especially in portraits.

Of course, despite the improvements, OnePlus 8 Pro portrait mode still doesn’t work as well as it should. When the subject to be captured is human, there will generally be no problem generating the blur unless the background is too complex. However, when trying to portray objects or animals, in many cases we will see how the camera is unable to identify the subject in the foreground and it will not generate the background blur effect no matter how far we zoom in or out. And even in achieving this, it is quite likely that the result will not be as we expected.

Having said that, I must also say that, as was the case with the Galaxy S20 Ultra, the main sensor is capable of, by default, generate a natural background blur due to the shallower depth of field of this camera compared to other sensors. This makes resorting to portrait mode sometimes even unnecessary since, by default, the captured image will already have a rather nice and not-so-artificial blur background effect.

The accessory sensors also offer a very good result, and draws attention especially to the image quality parity offered by the three sensors. Last year, the main camera and the “telephoto” were already able to capture high-quality images, while the Ultra Wide was somewhat behind. This time, on the other hand, the ultra wide-angle lens rises in level significantly thanks to a better sensor, and finally catches up with other cameras.

About the “telephoto”, since it is the same one that was present in the OnePlus 7T Pro, there is nothing new to say: up to three increases, the images maintain a good level of detail, although from there the quality begins to drop until reaching 30 magnifications, where it will be practically impossible to obtain a defined photo. Be that as it may, it is appreciated to have the optical image stabilizer when capturing scenes using the zoom.

Frontal camera

Galaxy S20 Ultra Selfie

Selfie OnePlus 8 Pro





OnePlus 8 Pro selfies are also from good qualityFortunately, OnePlus does not fall into the obsession that other brands have for excessively smoothing facial features and, unless it is at night or there is not enough light, the captures will be detailed enough.

Video recording

Like all high-end launched in 2020, The OnePlus 8 Pro is capable of capturing 4K video at 60 FPS, and as a novelty this year the possibility of use the hybrid stabilization system when capturing 4K clips at 30 FPS, in addition to an “audio zoom” mode enabled thanks to an extra microphone located next to the rear camera module. In that sense, I have to say that I would have liked switching between sensors It wasn’t so drastic when it came to capturing video.

The results are good. As for image and audio quality, it does not reach the level of the most leading Samsung models, but it is comparable to other similarly priced models such as the Pixel 4 itself.

OnePlus 8 Pro, Andro4all’s thoughts and final thoughts

Aside from how “shocking” it is to see a price of more than 900 euros on a OnePlus mobile – I still remember when I bought my OnePlus 3 for 399 euros just a few years ago -, and the dilemma of whether a mobile – is whatever brand – it should, or not, cost almost 1,000 euros, the truth is that during these days with the phone, and after using devices such as the Pixel 4 XL or the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, at no time have I had the impression of be using a lower category terminal. Rather the complete opposite.

For the first time since I have been testing and analyzing brand mobiles, this is the only model in which I really see that there are no cuts of any kind: It is as powerful and fast as you would expect from a OnePlus mobile, its screen is simply excellent, the camera is versatile and very competent, and the commitments that the previous mobile phones of the brand have been dragging for years have completely disappeared.

Of course, the move that OnePlus started drawing last year with the OnePlus 7 Pro and that culminates with the arrival of this new model also has its risks: around 1,000 euros that costs this OnePlus 8 Pro, it is possible to find models like the Galaxy S20 Plus or the iPhone 11 Pro.

Again, it’s not that the 8 Pro is a lower-end model, far from it, and in fact the reasons why someone might choose a model other than this boils down to personal preference and not so much to qualitative differences. But it should not be forgotten that OnePlus has become the firm that is with the support of that large part of the public that knew how to value its ability to create high-quality, pointer phones at a price that was far from the figures handled by the greats of this league. The “problem” is that OnePlus has become one of those who once swore to destroy, and is now one of those greats.

Price and where to buy OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus offers two different settings of the 8 Pro, with 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of internal storage respectively. Their prices are 909 and 1,009 euros in Spain, and can be booked from the day of their presentation. Later the day April, the 21stThey can be officially purchased on the brand’s official website and from authorized distributors such as Amazon.

OnePlus 8 Pro, opinion and note from Andro4all

Should i buy the OnePlus 8 Pro?

In favor

It was difficult, but its screen is even better than that of the OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus “nails” the build quality of its new model again, while being able to slightly reduce weight and add IP certification that supports its water resistance

Extremely fast and powerful. 5G and new memory technologies make it a “future-proof” mobile

Wireless charging is almost as fast as wired charging (and wired charging is VERY fast)

OxygenOS continues to offer one of the best Android experiences

Versatile and highly competent photographic system

Against

Its autonomy is not at the level of that of other models in the same category

Even though it is lighter than the 7 Pro, it can be too big and heavy for some people

Color filter camera doesn’t add much to the photographic experience

Conclusions

The excuses and commitments are over: OnePlus has finally dared to launch a mobile phone that lacks nothing, capable of playing in the same league as the greats of the telephone industry. Unless you want the mobile with the best camera on the market, or that you have personal preferences for aspects that only the terminals of other brands can offer you, I can’t think of reasons to choose any other model instead of the OnePlus 8 Pro.

Punctuation

9.3OnePlus 8 Pro

No compromises.

