The first OnePlus device arrived exactly 6 years ago. He Oneplus one It was a smartphone made of plastic, with a design that did not go out of the ordinary. Nevertheless, its release was a before and after in the Android landscape. It was a relatively cheap terminal, but with specifications that confronted it with devices of a much higher price. Upon arrival I first heard the term flagship killer.

With that Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 at the head, stood up to smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy S5, the Sony Xperia Z3 and the LG G3. It also had a 5.5-inch IPS screen, a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 3,100 mAh battery. Things have changed a lot since then.

Behind the OnePlus 3, which came onto the market in June 2016, we witnessed a change in strategy. Just a few months later, in November, the Chinese firm presented for the first time a “T” model, an improved version of the terminal that had seen the light in summer. Since then, we have two performances a year, one in the spring and one in the fall.

Last year we experienced another change, the arrival of a “Pro” version. He OnePlus 7 Pro It became one of the best devices we tested during 2019, with a huge 6.67-inch screen and 90Hz refresh rate. A few months ago the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro, predecessors of the terminal that we have come to talk about, were presented.

The Chinese company has just unveiled its new devices, the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro. During the last days I have used as a personal smartphone the OnePlus 8, specifically the model of 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal memory. If you are looking for one of the fastest and smoothest experiences, it may be the best. This is all I can tell you about the eighth generation of the Chinese terminal.

OnePlus 8, technical sheet

OnePlus 8

Specifications

Dimensions 160.2 x 72.9 x 8 mm | 180 grams

6.55-inch FullHD + Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 20: 9 and HDR10 +



Pixel Density 402 PPP

ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G | Adreno 650 GPU

RAM8 / 12GB LPDDR4X

Operating systemOxygenOS on Android 10

Storage 128/256 GB UFS 3.0

CamerasRear triple: Sony IMX586 48 MP (0.8 µm) f / 1.75 with OIS + EIS + 2 megapixel (1.75 µm) Macro f / 2.4 + “Ultra Wide” 16 MP f / 2.2 (116º) / Dual LED Flash , PDAF + CAF

Frontal: 16 MP (1 µm) f / 2.0 with fixed focus and EIS.

Battery 4.300 mAh with fast charge Warp Charge 30T (30W)

Others Alert Slider, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, on-screen optical fingerprint reader, USB 3.1 Type C, Dual Nano-SIM

Connectivity Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.1 with aptX and aptxHD, LDAC and AAC support

NFC

GPS (L1 + L5 Dual Band), GLONASS, BeiDou, SBAS, Galileo, A-GPS

Release date April 21

Starting price709 euros

The best of OnePlus 8

Design and display

We do not have to look twice to know that we are facing one of the OnePlus devices, we find design lines very similar to those of its predecessors. Its back is glass, but like the models we met last year, it has a matte treatment. The main advantage is that the tracks are not so marked, but it also gives it a very soft touch, It is one of the smartphones that has given me the best feeling in hand. During these days I have used the Glacial Green finish, which despite its name is mostly blue. The best comes when the light hits, since they appear type of greenish reflections that give it a very attractive appearance.

Its sides have a metallic finish, also with a bluish touch. In the left frame we find the volume up and down buttons, in the right, the unlock button and one of the hallmarks of OnePlus, the Alert Slider. The little slide button It has 3 positions that you can customize to manage notifications your way. Apple smartphones have a button that also allows us to manage notifications, but I think this little one is one step above.

There are two important changes compared to the OnePlus 7T, one on the back and one on the front. The little brother of the OnePlus 7T Pro introduced a circular module for the cameras, something similar to what the Huawei Mate 30 Pro incorporates and totally different from what we had seen so far at the Chinese firm. In this case we come across a more traditional module, similar to the OnePlus 8 Pro and previous generations. The other change comes with your screen.

OnePlus smartphone has a panel 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED, Full HD + resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. It maintains the size of the 7T, but has curved its sides and got rid of the notch. The Chinese firm has also said goodbye to the pop-up camera of the “Pro” models, now we find a hole for the camera in both terminals. It is not the only manufacturer that has left mechanical systems behind, it is something that we will continue to see during the year 2020.

We find a very good panel, with a refresh rate at which we could have asked for something more, but which continues to give a pleasant fluidity. The viewing angles are good – curved panels always blur this section – and the correct brightness, enough to avoid problems in broad daylight. The power of its colors and the use of the front give rise to a very striking screen that is also compatible with HDR10 +.

If you go to the device settings, in the Advanced section within Screen, you will have the possibility to configure it to your liking. Select between more or less intense colors, modify the refresh rate, even hide the hole creating an artificial frame. During these days I have used it in Advanced mode, with the Wide AMOLED color gamut option activated, and I have felt very comfortable.

He optical fingerprint reader of this OnePlus 8, which is located under its panel, It is one of the fastest and most accurate I have tried so far. Despite the fact that it does not have a too large surface, it has not failed in practically any situation, I have even been able to unlock the device without too many complications with wet hands.

Performance and experience

The performance of this OnePlus 8 is more than outstanding, thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and their 12 GB of RAM. The Qualcomm processor is compatible with 5G technology and has been manufactured in a 7 nanometer format. It comes with 8 cores, one Cortex A77 at 2.85GHz, three Cortex A77 at 2.4GHz and four Cortex A55 at 1.8GHz.

It is the most powerful processor that can incorporate an Android terminal and moves the most demanding applications and games without any problem, with all the configurations at maximum. You enjoy a lot of any game, both for its power and its screen, in which one is totally immersed. I have not commented, but the OnePlus mobile also has a double speaker that listens quite well.

It is the fastest mobile I have ever tried, that simple.

During this time, daily experience has been the differential factor. OnePlus software works really well, it has fast transitions that together with the refresh rate of the panel make the device fly in each of the tasks. It is the fastest mobile I have ever tried, that easy. And that does not reach 120 Hz.

OxygenOS is the layer of customization that makes me feel most comfortable, by far. It is the closest to the experience provided by a Google Pixel, I even think that it exceeds it in some sections. Personalization is one of the main ones, thanks to the multiple options that we can find in its settings. You can fiddle with all the interface components and change them as you wish, the main color, the shape of the icons, the notification bar, even the fingerprint reader animation.

He Alert Slider It is one of those characteristics that may seem trivial at first, but that become essential with custom. You can easily configure it in the Buttons and gestures section, enjoying 3 different profiles: silence, vibration and ringing sound. Are you home and waiting for a call? Bell ring. Are you going to work and don’t want distractions? Slide the button to the silent position.

I also think it deserves a few lines the Fnatic mode, the particular game space that OnePlus has incorporated on your new devices. When activated, the notifications will appear in a much simpler way, they hardly bother if you find yourself playing a few games. In addition, the device will focus its capabilities so that the gaming experience is the best possible.

Autonomy

The 4,300 mAh the OnePlus 8 they don’t seem surprising considering that we find a 6.55-inch panel and a 90Hz refresh rate. However, the results yes they have been. On a normal day of use, with a game to Call of Duty: Mobile, plenty of instant messaging, Twitter, YouTube and Netflix, I have exceeded 9 and a half hours of use. Of course, with 90 Hz activated at all times.





On a somewhat more demanding day, taking pictures for this analysis, playing a lot and with a few hours of series, the numbers have not stopped being satisfactory, reaching 8 hours of screen without any rush. Whatever your use, you will have no trouble reaching the end of the day, you may even reach two days of use if you do not squeeze too much.

Its fast charging technology, Warp Charge, has been one of the benchmarks for the past few years. It is not the fastest I have tried, but it has a speed that, together with its good autonomy, leaves you alone. Its fully depleted battery is capable of reaching 50% in just over 20 minutes, for 100% you will have to wait a little more than 1 hour. We’re running out of wireless charging again, but I think the good things I just discussed are enough to make up for it.

The not so good thing about OnePlus 8

Where was the flagship killer?

The OnePlus One went on sale with a price of 269 euros. It had some of the best specifications of the moment, a 5.5-inch Full HD screen, the Snapdragon 801, 3 GB of RAM and differentiating software thanks to CyanogenMod. The second edition of the Chinese terminal arrived on the market for 339 euros, a rise of 70 euros compared to its predecessor. Inside, one of the star processors of the moment, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 810.

The following year the OnePlus 3 (399 euros) and the OnePlus 3T (439 euros) arrived, again with characteristics very similar to the rest of the high-end. At that time, a device like the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 – let’s leave the explosions aside – cost 859 euros. Some of the high-end terminals from that year were still better than the OnePlus exponents, but the price difference made the Chinese device a great buy.

The number 4 is synonymous with bad luck in the Chinese calendar, which is why we jumped directly to the OnePlus 5, which went on sale for 499 euros. The OnePlus 5T was the only renovation that kept the price and with the OnePlus 6 the jump was only 20 euros. The cost of the most basic OnePlus device continued to rise edition after edition to 599 euros for the OnePlus 7T, which was released 6 months ago.

The price of smartphones has been rising progressively, we know that OnePlus was not the only one. In fact, the Xiaomi Mi 10 has reached the market for 799 euros, with a jump of 300 euros compared to the Mi 9. The important thing is that the difference between OnePlus devices and the flagships of Samsung, Huawei or Sony is no longer what it was in the beginning. The Samsung Galaxy S20 went on sale for 909 euros and the more recent Huawei P40 for 799 euros.

What the OnePlus 7T offered compared to its competitors last year, is it so different from what the OnePlus 8 is offering right now? The 709 euros represent a jump of 150 euros compared to the OnePlus 7, 110 if we compare it with the OnePlus 7T. The new OnePlus smartphones are still a great buy, of course they come with great specs and offer a user experience that grabs. Nonetheless, we can no longer recommend them with the ease of a few years ago.

This is the OnePlus 8 cameras

On the back of the OnePlus 8 we find 3 lenses arranged vertically. As the main sensor, a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586, with focal 1.75. It arrives next to a wide angle 16 megapixel and 116º, in addition to a macro sensor who enjoys an opening 2.4. On the other hand, in the hole of its front, a 16 megapixel camera.

I don’t think incorporating a “macro” sensor instead of a telephoto is the best choice, for a very simple reason. We are going to take much less advantage of this new sensor. In any case, during these days I have tried to take photographs in different conditions, with the limitations of the quarantine that we live in countries like Spain. These are the conclusions that I have reached.

Day shots and portrait mode

The photographs that I have been able to take with the OnePlus 8 are good, especially in broad daylight. The terminal’s main camera – set by default to 12 megapixels – is capable of obtaining a lot of detail even in complicated situations. It has a good dynamic range and is capable of managing high beams wellalthough you will meet fairly saturated colors.

You can also collect good images with your wide angle, although loss of detail is evident in the corners of photography. This is even greater than the minimum loss of light, when a lot of noise appears.

its macro sensor I have not been convinced yet, with photographs in which it is difficult to know what object we are focusing on. Several photographs must be taken to find the most suitable one, avoiding color flaws and totally unfocused subjects. He portrait mode I did like it, with a very correct cutout and a nice bokeh effect. The resulting photographs are quite nice, enjoy a natural and progressive blur.

Night mode

“Night landscape” is the option that you will have to select to take photographs at night. We find positive results, the cameras of this OnePlus capture lots of light and a good level of detail, especially in simple shots. However, if the subjects move away or we are faced with somewhat more complicated landscapes, the results lower the level.

Frontal camera

In good condition, the selfies taken by the OnePlus 8 have quite a bit of detail. They respect the color of the skin and its imperfections, they do not excessively soften the features. Like many other devices, things change when the light falls, with the appearance of noise and a noticeable loss of sharpness.





OnePlus 8: conclusions and opinion

Like previous editions, the OnePlus 8 once again has a factor that sets it apart from the rest, the day-to-day experience. OxygenOS is a layer that respects the lines of Android in its purest version, with additions that translate into tremendously customizable software. Along with the 90 Hz of your screen, offers a constant feeling of fluidity and speed.

It is a device with which we can enjoy the most demanding applications and gamesLike any other terminal that incorporates the Snapdragon 865. Nothing can be attributed to its performance, it is one of the most powerful smartphones today and will satisfy anyone. On the other hand, I have always had the fast charging technology of the Asian firm as one of the best, but the OnePlus 8 surprises, above all, for the hours of screen.

The photographic section has been the main weakness of OnePlus in recent years, despite the fact that the improvement edition after edition has also been notable. The pictures I have taken with this OnePlus 8 are good, but they are still one notch below the competition. In the middle of 2020, and with the price increase it has experienced, I expected something more. Recommending the most basic OnePlus device is not as easy as it was some time ago. The price rise brings them even closer to the high-end of traditional firms, and they should be required the same as these.

OnePlus 8: price and where to buy it

The OnePlus 8 will go on sale next Tuesday 21, with a base price of 709 euros. The version that we have analyzed, with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal memory, will come with a price of 809 euros. You can buy it on the brand’s official website and it will soon be available in other stores.

OnePlus 8, Andro4all opinion and note

Should I buy the OnePlus 8?

In favor

Very well designed, with 90 Hz and one of the best screens.

You can’t ask for more in performance.

Its autonomy will leave you alone.

The day-to-day experience is again differential.

Against

Their cameras still do not give the level that we would like.

The rise in price is remarkable, so we must demand more of it.

Conclusions

The OnePlus 8 is an excellent device, with a beautiful design, a spectacular screen and great autonomy. Its cameras still have a lot to compete against, but the most important thing about the Chinese terminal is the experience it gives the user.

Punctuation

8.75OnePlus 8

The fastest experience goes up in price.

