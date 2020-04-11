Choosing a new mobile on a tight budget is not an easy task. Little by little, manufacturers are increasing the cost of all their terminals, even the cheapest ones, to the point of neglecting segments as important as the one that includes the phones under 200 euros.

Luckily, there are still brands that bet on this class of devices: reallyFor example, it has shown that it is still possible to create competent telephones and sell them at reduced prices, despite being one of the youngest firms that make up the telephony market today, and it made this quite clear last year with its Realme 5, one of the best phones under 200 euros of all 2019.

This year things have changed in realme’s mobile catalog. Realme 6, which we were able to analyze not long ago, has become the natural successor to realme 5 Pro, while the gap left by Realme 5 seemed to have been left empty … until the sore of a totally new model, the realme 6i.

Although something has gone unnoticed before the arrival of the excellent realme 6, this cropped version It is postulated as one of the most interesting affordable mobiles so far this year. This has been shown to us throughout the last days, in which we have been able thoroughly test this new realme 6i before offering you our opinion.

Hardware / Price Ratio

If there is one thing she is really adept at it is her ability to offer some of the best technical specifications at the lowest price, and this mania does not only affect its pointer terminals. Taking into account its price –less than 180 euros–, the realme 6i is quite a wonder on a technical level, thanks to a specification sheet led by a MediaTe Helio G80 processor, one of the powerful offered by the Chinese company specialized in semiconductors.

The sum of this processor and 4 GB of RAM, plus a realme UI version based on Android 10 result in exemplary performance for the segment to which it belongs, with a level of fluidity worthy of more expensive terminals. Nor are you resistant to some of the heaviest Google Play games, although the most demanding sessions can translate into a marked processor overheating that did not happen, for example, when using its older brother realme 6.

Beyond that, the amount of RAM is sufficient For day-to-day use, and the 128GB of internal storage is highly welcome in this range.

Another remarkable aspect of its software is the screen. It is a good quality IPS panel, at the height of which we could already test on the realme 6i. The color rendering is accurate – although the tones are somewhat more saturated than I would like – and the viewing angles are excellent. There is also no complaint regarding brightness levels, although it is possible to miss a little more than sharpness since its resolution remains at 1600 x 720 pixels, despite the fact that its diagonal maintains the same 6.5 inches as its older brother, although this time the panel is surrounded by somewhat higher margins –Mainly the lower one–, and the hole on the screen becomes a notch in the form of a drop of water located in the upper central part. Of course, this time there is no trace of 90 Hz.





Of the design it is convenient to comment that, on this occasion, realme bets on a matte finish for the rear, which makes the terminal something more slippery, although in his favor I have to say that dirt and fingerprints are less easily impregnated than in the terminals with a shiny finish. Beyond that, the plastic as construction material, and as was already the case with his older brother, we are facing one of the largest and heaviest terminals in its category, with about 16.5 centimeters in height and almost 200 grams in weight. Despite this, it is a fairly comfortable terminal at hand thanks to the subtle curvature of its back and the roundness of the margins that surround the chassis.

Autonomy

If there is an aspect of the data sheet of Realme 6 that deserves its own section in this analysis, it is, without a doubt, your battery. The 5,000 mAh capacity, added to a processor that is committed to energy efficiency rather than gross power, result in a excellent autonomy.

It is not difficult to achieve two full days of use, with about 7 hours of screen on with a relatively “light” use. It will be when squeezing its capabilities in terms of photography, or when autonomy suffers, although it still remains one of the best in its class.

When going through the charger, we have a fast charging system that supports a maximum power of 18 W. It is not the highest power that we have seen in the realme catalog, but it is more than enough to recharge this great battery in no more than an hour and a half from 0 to 100%.

Photographic system: versatile and capable

With a system consisting of four cameras led by a 48 megapixel sensor, which also adds an ultra wide angle lens, the one of the realme 6i is one of the most versatile photographic configurations in its segment. And although experience tells us that more cameras and higher numbers It does not always mean a better photographic experience, in the case of this model we are happy to know that the camera system offers a good result.

Logically, the main sensor, 48 megapixels is the one that offers a better experience in terms of detail capture, both in situations of good lighting and in those scenes in which the light does not accompany, thanks to the larger size of the sensor and an aperture —f / 1.8– greater than that of the other sensors.

Roughly, the system is very similar to the one we were able to test in realme 5 Pro last year, and as such the results are similar. Therefore, we talk about detailed images, with vivid colors without oversaturating –At least if the effect of “Chromatic Enhancement” is deactivated. When expanding the captures, we did find some other inherent defects of the devices in these categories, such as the already famous “watercolor effect”. This problem disappears to a certain extent when activating the “48 megapixel mode”, which generates images at the highest resolution that allows the sensor to be captured, and therefore captures greater detail and better defined lines.

The ultra wide-angle sensor, with a viewing angle of 119º and 8 megapixel resolution, is a excellent added for a photographic system in itself quite capable. Of course, the quality of the images captured with this camera is not as high quality as those taken with the main sensor, especially in terms of color rendering and detail capture. However, it is an extra that it is appreciated to have in certain situations.

The third camera is a 2 megapixel “macro sensor”, like the one we have seen in the vast majority of cheap mobiles launched in late 2019 and part of 2020. Personally, I don’t think it’s an entirely useful camera –Neither in this nor in the rest of the terminals that include it– due to the poor image quality and the difficulties in obtaining a correct approach.

Finally, another 2 megapixel camera, in this case intended to capture depth information to capture images with background blur effect or portrait mode. As in other brand mobiles, cropping of the foreground subject is correct, although the blur effect is not entirely natural, and when making portraits of people we find a smoothing of faces quite pronounced, that it is not possible to disable it completely even keeping the “beauty” options disabled.

That smoothing also happens when capture selfies with the 16 megapixel front camera, whose results are practically traced to what we were able to obtain in our test to realme 6, which leads us to think that we are facing the same 16-megapixel sensor and f / 2.0 aperture.

The worst of the realme 6i

Realme UI

As in each of my analyzes of one of the realme terminals, we must stop at the section on software. And not just to talk about his good things – that there are.

As soon as you start the phone for the first time, an application drawer welcomes you with more bloatware than we would like, including a total of four different web browsers, including two of Russian origin that, for some reason, it continues to include on all its devices.





Beyond that, the various “optimization” and energy saving systems cause certain instability in the system, which translates into some classic problems of the customization layers of manufacturers from China such as much better notification management or applications that close for no apparent reason. They are bugs that were already present in ColorOS 7, and that realme UI 1.0 seems to have inherited.

But, as I was saying, Not everything is bad. The realme customization layer offers dozens of customization options, from the possibility of modifying the appearance and shape of the icons using the default launcher, to a sidebar that allows you to configure different shortcuts and adjustments in the style of the edge panel of Samsung terminals.

Beyond that, usually the software works well except for the small problems mentioned above; some of the built-in utilities, such as the possibility of duplicating applications or the gestures that allow different actions to be carried out through gestures, are quite useful; and its design, leaving aside subjective opinions, has a consistent appearance which maintains the same line between menus and system applications.

realme 6i, Andro4all’s opinion and final thoughts

A balanced and competent package, but without boast. That is what you get if you decide to bet on the realme 6i, one of the most affordable models in the Chinese firm’s catalog, which is postulated as one of the best options under the 200-euro barrier thanks to a better than expected performance, a photographic experience that, without being the best of its kind, does not disappoint, and a exceptional autonomy.

Compared to similarly priced models such as the Redmi Note 8T, its most direct rival today, this realme 6i gains autonomy, charging speed and gross power, in addition to having a more modern version of Android, although the operation of its software is not as polished as that of the model signed by Xiaomi. Instead, Redmi wins the game in terms of construction quality and photographic experience, in addition to having the addition of NFC, which is not present in the latest cheap model of realme.

Perhaps the greatest dilemma arises when compared to his older brother, Realme 6. And it is because very little money more –Which will be even less once a few months have passed–, we have access to an even more powerful phone, with an even faster fast charging system and a photographic system capable of offering a noticeably superior result to that of this realme 6i. Without forgetting that, with the upper variant, we jump to a screen with a 90 Hz refresh rate that really Mark the difference.

Be that as it may, the realme 6i is a fantastic option within its segment, and probably one of the most balanced cheap mobiles we have seen so far in 2020. Even keeping in mind its small drawbacks, it is a safe bet.

Price and where to buy the realme 6i

Realme’s new affordable terminal it can be purchased in Spain from next April 24 through the official channels of the brand and the various authorized distributors. In Spain, its price is 179 euros for its only available configuration with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

