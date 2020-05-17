Although he has only been officially in Spain for a few months, really It has already become one of the firms we talk about the most. The Chinese company has presented several terminals during the first half of the year, securing a fairly complete catalog, especially in the mid-range.

Just a few days ago I analyzed the realme C3, the cheapest terminal presented by the Chinese firm this 2020. It is postulated as one of the best options in the input range, with a good construction, a large and pleasant screen, a more than decent performance, and, above all, an immense autonomy.

Also passed through our hands not too long ago the realme 6, a device that comes with 90 Hz refresh rate on its screen, an attractive design, the Helio G90T and a set of cameras that surprised us. The best that can be bought below 250 euros.

During the last weeks I have used the realme 6 pro, the company’s latest launch. It aims to be a step above realme 6, fighting with the best mid-range of the Android panorama. I have had the opportunity to get to know him in depth and these are all my conclusions. What role does this realme 6 Pro play?

realme 6 Pro: technical sheet

realme 6 pro

Specifications

Dimensions163.8 x 75.8 x 8.9 mm | 202 grams

Screen 6.6 inches, Full HD + resolution and 90 Hz. 120 Hz sample. 20: 9.



Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G

RAM8 GB

Realme UI operating system on Android 10

Storage 128 GB

CamerasRear 64 MP (main) ƒ / 1.8, OIS. 8 MP (wide angle) 119º ƒ / 2.3. 12 MP (telephoto) ƒ / 2.5, zoom

2X optical hybrid, 20X digital, OIS. 2 MP (macro).

Frontal 16 MP (main). 8 MP (wide angle) 105º

Battery 4.300 mAh with 30W fast charge

Others Side fingerprint reader, USB-C, Dolby Atmos, Gorilla Glass 5

Departure date From May 5

Starting price329 euros

The best of realme 6 Pro

Design and display

It is the second realme device that I analyze in just a few weeks and there is something that has become quite clear to me. The Chinese firm pays special attention to each and every one of its terminals, be it a low-end model like the realme C3 or a premium mid-range? like this realme 6 Pro.

The Blue Lightning model has a glass back that draws a ray when the light hits, becoming progressively darker as we get closer to the edges. At the top, aligned to the left, its 4 cameras, at the bottom, the signature logo. It is a very rounded body and pleasant to the touch, in which everything seems to consist of a single piece of glass. Despite not being a compact mobile it is relatively comfortable and not too heavy.

The fingerprint reader It’s located on the right side, right where my thumb is when I hold the device. It works quite fast and has failed very rarely. On the other side are the volume up and down buttons, also the SIM card slot.

The realme 6 Pro features a 6.6-inch IPS panel with Full HD + resolution. Like other devices from the firm, it incorporates a 90 Hz refresh rate, something that is becoming essential for me. In the upper left corner it also houses a double hole for its front cameras.

We are facing a good panel, sufficiently sharp and with pleasant colors. The screen comes standard with a color mode with which I have been quite comfortable, although you can configure it to your liking in the Screen and brightness section of the settings. The 90 Hz provide that fluidity that I can no longer do without, It is appreciated that the Chinese firm was one of the first to bring this refreshment rate closer to the mid-range.

performance

This realme 6 Pro lives thanks to Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, a processor that gives away that letter “G”. Qualcomm aims that mid-range terminals can move demanding games with ease, without depending on the most powerful processors. At least that’s the idea. The North American firm’s processor consists of 8 Kyro 465 cores, running at 2.3 GHz. Plus, it comes alongside the Adreno 618 GPU. The Snapdragon 720G promises to be 10% more powerful than its predecessor and 75% better GPU performance.

The Qualcomm chip performs at a great level, is capable of moving demanding games with maximum graphics without too many problems. Are the differences noticeable with a processor like the Snapdragon 865? Yes, but only if we get delicious. Its 8 GB of RAM is more than enough, at least today, you can work with 2 or 3 heavy applications at the same time. In the day to day you will not have any problem to enjoy a fluid smartphone, without obstacles.

Autonomy and fast charge

Under the body of the realme 6 Pro is a battery of 4,300 mAh, compatible with a 30W fast charge. The Chinese device has a good autonomy that has allowed me to reach the end of the day without worries. With more or less current use, making the most of applications like Netflix and YouTube during these days of confinement, it has reached 7 hours of screen. At all times, with 90 Hz refresh rate activated.

Its fast charging technology, which enjoys 30W powerIt also deserves a mention. Since signing ensure that the realme 6 Pro is capable of full recovery in 1 hour, and this has been the case. I am the type of person who always forgets to charge the phone at night and could no longer live without fast charging. The technology of realme complies in this case.

Cameras

The Chinese firm has incorporated 4 cameras on the back of this realme 6 Pro: as main, a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 sensor with f / 1.8 aperture. It also has a 8 megapixel wide angle, with f / 2.3 aperture and capable of covering 119º. Accompany you a 2 megapixel telephoto lens and f / 2.5 aperture, with a 20x hybrid zoom, and a 2 megapixel macro sensor with focal 2.4. Its double hole in the screen is formed by a 12 megapixel Sony IMZ471 main sensor and a 8 megapixel wide angle and 105 degrees. How do all these sensors perform?

Day shots and portrait mode

The cameras of the realme 6 Pro have surprised me a lot. It had good expectations considering what we saw in realme 6, but the Chinese device has met. In broad daylight you can take very good pictures, with an outstanding level of detail. They also have a fairly strong contrast that, personally, I find quite attractive.

The wide angle also does a good job during the day. Although we lose detail as we get closer to the edge of the photographs, there is no exaggerated distortion. We find striking and pleasant results, yes, losing quality compared to the main sensor.

I mentioned it in the analysis of realme C3, Why do we want these 2 megapixel macro sensors? They have become a standard and the truth is, it is very difficult to get something decent with them. You will find a colorful photograph of a flower in the gallery, but in most cases the result was not what you were looking for. Neither in terms of color, nor in quality.

Night mode

With the night mode of this realme 6 I have been able to take very bright and detailed photos. Differences from higher priced models are obvious, but this night photography mode helps us regain a lot of sharpness, dealing without much trouble with the surrounding lights. It has also shown a good interpretation of color, respecting the orange tones that illuminate my town.

Frontal camera

Leaving aside the problems – expected – when night falls and in complicated situations of high lights, we find good results in optimal conditions. In addition, you can take advantage of its double front camera by taking selfies in portrait mode. The shots are good, with a very correct cut even in the most complex areas.





The not so good thing about realme 6 Pro

Your screen (again)

The panel of the realme 6 Pro is not perfect, there are a few things to note. What you will notice most is that its brightness level doesn’t seem enough. It may fall short outdoors, if sunlight hits, it is difficult to know what happens in the panel.

The Chinese device has a shading that appears surrounding the double hole for the cameras, something that we have already seen in other terminals, but that is still annoying. On the other hand, viewing angles have also been somewhat inconsistent.

Realme UI

Realme UI, successor to that ColorOS that we met with the realme X2 Pro, is the layer that brings realme’s mobile to life. Despite the small advances we’ve seen during its latest updates, remains one of the stones in the path of the Chinese firm. Beyond its aesthetics, which is not to my liking but which enters the field of the subjective, I have run into some problems.

It did not occur in realme C3, but in realme 6. The Chinese device arrives with pre-installed apps, specifically browsers such as Opera and Yandex, of Russian origin. It is not a pleasant thing in a smartphone that exceeds 300 euros. Realme UI works well, it is not a disaster, but details like these, coupled with inconsistencies and details to be polished, continue to put it in question.

realme 6 Pro: opinion and conclusions

The realme 6 Pro is a very careful device, with a screen that stands out for its 90 Hz, but also for pleasant colors that you can configure to suit your tastes. It has a weak point in its brightness level, but overall, I was satisfied with this panel.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G It is all a life insurance that seamlessly move any app, and the 8 GB of RAM, although they are more than enough, are appreciated. Realme UI has things to improve and the pre-installed applications are not a tasteful dish, but it is a layer that performs without obstacles. You will reach the end of the day without problems, thanks to its 4,300 mAh battery. When you need it, fast charging technology can get you out of trouble.

Their cameras do a very good job in most situations and I liked them a lot, with a lot of detail and contrast. Despite everything, the realme 6 Pro has a tough rival, and is its own brother, the realme 6.

realme 6 Pro: price and where to buy it

The realme 6 Pro is now on sale with a starting price of 329 euros for a single version of 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. You can find it in the realme official store, also on sites like Amazon, MediaMarkt or El Corte Inglés.

realme 6 Pro, opinion and note from Andro4all

Should i buy the realme 6 Pro?

In favor

Very well kept and well built.

Leaving the macro aside, its cameras are a success.

The Snapdragon 720G is life insurance.

Its battery is enough to avoid worries.

Against

The screen is somewhat inconsistent and lack of brightness.

Realme UI has a way ahead. No one wants pre-installed browsers.

Conclusions

The realme 6 Pro is a neat smartphone with a large 90 Hz screen that attracts with its fluidity. It is not perfect, but it meets its performance, autonomy and cameras that take note in most situations.

Punctuation

8realme 6 Pro

Almost everything I ask of a mid-range.

