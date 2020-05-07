Update – 05/06/2020: This analysis was originally published on March 6, 2020, after testing a non-definitive realme X50 Pro unit. Later, at Andro4all we were able to analyze a final version of the mobile. The analysis has been updated to reflect the necessary changes.

The story of really As a manufacturer of mobile phones, it is undoubtedly worth studying. In 2018, when the smartphone market seemed to be more saturated than ever, this young company from China managed, with the support of the BBK Electronics conglomerate, get an important part of the cake following a formula as simple to understand as it is difficult to carry out: that of offering powerful and balanced phones at a contained price.

The brand’s mobile catalog consisted of mid-range models until the realme X2 Pro arrived, its first reference model, with which the company demonstrated that he could also compete with the greats From the market. And just a few months later, the firm was ready to present its second flagship, the realme X50 Pro 5G, to the world.

This new member of the “X” family maintains the same philosophy of offer the most cutting-edge specifications at the lowest possible price, and takes it to the extreme to become the most ambitious phone in the company. A phone that, now, goes through our analysis table. This is the realme X50 Pro:

Realme X50 Pro 5G – Specs & Specs

realme X50 Pro 5G

Specifications

Dimensions158.96 x 74.2.7 x 9.36 mm

207 grams of weight

6.44-inch Super AMOLED display

Gorilla Glass 5

90 Hz refresh rate



Resolution Full HD + (2400 x 1080 pixels)

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G

RAM6 / 8 / 12GB LPDDR5

Operating system: Real UI based on Android 10

Storage 128/256 GB UFS 3.0

CamerasRear: 64 MP f / 1.8 main + 8 MP f / 2.2 wide angle + 12 MP f / 2.5 telephoto lens with 5X hybrid zoom + 2 MP portrait lens. 20x hybrid zoom

Frontal: 32 MP + 8 MP

4,200 mAh battery with 65W SuperDart fast charge

Others On-screen fingerprint reader, USB Type C, NFC, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS dual frequency, vibration motor Tactile Linear Motor

Starting price From 599 euros

The best of the Realme X50 Pro

Hardware / Price Ratio

The use of the Snapdragon 865 processor is blamed by some of the main leaders of the big brands for the price increase in the high-end phones of this new generation. So it is no wonder that the price of this realme X50 Pro It has also increased considerably from the previous X2.

Still, we are talking about a phone that comes with the latest Qualcomm platform, up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and storage configurations ranging from 128 to 256 GB, in both cases with UFS 3.0 technology – it should not be forgotten that, last year, only the most expensive variants of the realme X2 offered UFS 3.0 – all to a starting price of less than half what a Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra costs, model with which this X50 Pro shares some aspects.

But there is more: realme has provided its latest model with a 4,200 mAh battery with support for one of the fastest charging technologies on the market, which allows reaching 65W power using the charger included in the box.

And the list of top-notch specs goes further: Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, dual-frequency GPS, Hi-Res audio with Dolby Atmos certification, and a host of other little details that make this phone one of the most complete we have seen so far in the “affordable” high-end segment.

It also approves with good marks regarding the physical appearanceYes, not without some peculiarities to take into account. Aluminum and glass chassis feel especially solid and robust, and both the buttons and the edges that surround the body of the phone give the feeling of being as well finished as they would be in a mobile phone for several hundred euros more.

Now, although its price seems to say the opposite, the realme X50 Pro is not a mobile for all budgets. Somehow, in a few years we have gone from having mobiles that barely reached 150 grams, to having models like this X50 Pro that are close to a quarter of a kilo. And believe me if I tell you that, when you have been more or less long using the phone, your wrists will notice it.

Performance and overall experience

Come for the power, stay for the fluidity. It is clear that the hardware / price ratio of the device is its main asset as it was in the realme X2, but the truth is that this time we find a phone capable of offering a more fluid, pleasant and consistent experience that the previous model, whose software, inherited from OPPO devices, seemed not to coexist in harmony with the rest of the phone’s features.

After using the Pixel 4 XL for over a month I came to the conclusion that Google was trying to sell a very good mobile phone that did not fit through the eyes for having an objectively less attractive technical sheet than that of its main competitors. In the case of realme, the opposite is true: taking a look at its repertoire of specifications, it is easy to deduce that it’s a beast, and just start using it to realize that, although numbers are not everything, in most cases the numbers do not fail.

The latest chip created by Qualcomm, added to the latest memory technologies available on the market make this device fly whatever task is put before him. It also helps that Realme UI, the company’s new personalization layer, has undergone a weight-loss diet to become a lighter, more consistent and ultimately faster software that ColorOS – although the appearance and the most related additions to the oriental public are still present as in most layers created by companies of Chinese origin.

The autonomy of the device is also remarkable and although it does not reach the level of the main exponents of the market in this sense, it doesn’t matter when in around 40 minutes it is possible to have the phone fully charged. Still, it is worth mentioning that, with a relatively intense use, the 4,200 mAh of the X50 Pro can give of itself up to a full day with around 6 hours of screen on.

The worst of the Realme X50 Pro

screen

But there are things that have not changed too much compared to the realme X2 Pro, and I’m afraid one of them is the screen. The firm is again betting on a AMOLED panel, with a refresh rate of 90 hertz, Full HD + resolution and a 6.44-inch diagonal. And although it is a panel signed by Samsung, you do not expect a quality comparable to that of the panels that the South Korean company itself uses in its Galaxy mobiles.

Let’s start with the good: the colors generated by the screen are bright and pleasant, and offers the possibility of choosing between different color spaces to calibrate the panel to the user’s liking. In addition, the maximum brightness level is more than decent – in my tests, it has far exceeded the Pixel 4 XL in this regard. There is no complaint regarding contrast either, although this is something that should be taken for granted on most devices with an OLED display.

Beyond all that, the experience of using this realme X50 Pro reminds me in a way of the OnePlus 7T that I was able to test a few months ago: screen tones start to vary considerably when the viewing angle changes, and reappears some unevenness in pixel illumination by reducing brightness to levels close to 20%. It is necessary to mention that this “defect” occurs both in the initial non-definitive unit of the device, and in the new version that we were able to test in May.

This is the cameras of the Realme X50 Pro

If you read our review of the realme X2 Pro, and specifically the section dedicated to its cameras, I’m afraid you might well skip this part of the review to the brand’s new model: the differences between both photographic systems are minimal, and only the front cameras They have undergone a more or less important evolution. Be that as it may, it does not hurt to review the complete configuration of cameras that the phone has.

Like most manufacturers, realme has decided to bet on a system as versatile as possible. And for this it offers a total of six different lenses. Starting at the back, we find a 64-megapixel f / 1.8 main camera that, through the technique known as Pixel Binning, is able to group pixels together to generate captures with more detail and light.

Next to it is a 8 megapixel ultra wide angle sensor, It is accompanied by a “telephoto” sensor that offers hybrid zoom of up to 5x, and digital of up to 20. Finally, a 2-megapixel camera appears on the scene whose sole mission is to capture information to complement the main sensor at the time to capture images with “portrait mode”.

Despite the renewal of the phone software, the camera app has hardly changed compared to the one we saw in the previous version: the different modes available in the form of carousel at the bottom, and a shortcut bar at the top that, among other things, allows activate HDR mode, “dazzling color” effect, artistic filters or flash.

For its part, the front of the phone is where the bulk of the changes in this photographic system, now made up of two front cameras, 32 and 8 megapixels, the second being a “wide angle” that allows you to capture group selfies.

Day, portrait and night mode behavior

As in the realme X2 Pro, the X50 Pro’s camera performance is good, but not great. The high resolution of the main sensor translates into images with a good level of detail and whose tones do not stray too far from realism, which is good news especially considering that a good number of manufacturers of Chinese origin choose a overprocessed resulting in images full of raucous colors that have little to do with the real scene.

They are not so good, however, the two “accessory” cameras that accompany the main sensor. The ultra-wide-angle lens, while useful, sins a bit lack of color consistency relative to the main camera, and tends to generate too muted tones. The “telephoto”, meanwhile, offers a best result in terms of image qualityAlthough the lack of stabilization requires having an iron pulse –or something to lean on– to obtain the expected image.

The portrait mode of the device also does not pale against other competing models, and is capable of offering captures with unfocused backgrounds quite naturally and with precise cuts. As a matter of fact, I have to say that the camera software tends to over-smooth facial features even after disabling the “beauty” mode built into the camera app.

Indoor night photo

Indoor night photo with night mode

Night photo

Night photo with night mode





At night, the main camera is the only one that will offer a decent result, although it must be said that night photography is not the greatest strength of this photographic system. Fortunately, there is a “Night Mode” that will help us capture more light from the scene if we have the necessary patience to keep the device still enough while capturing the image.

To close the section related to its main photographic system, it should be noted that we have not seen differences between the results obtained with the pre-sale version and the definitive edition of the phone, so that everything initially commented on the cameras of the device remains.

Frontal camera

The front cameras, completely renovated compared to last year’s X2 Pro, offer a good result in most situations. Leaving aside the skin softening that I was talking about before, and that also affects the front photographic system, it is possible capture very good quality selfies with this X50 Pro.

Realme X50 Pro: Andro4all’s final thoughts and thoughts

In a time when four-digit prices seem to be commonplace in the high-end telephone segment, phones like this realme X50 Pro are more necessary than ever. Leaving aside its most expensive version, which overcomes the barrier of 700 euros, betting on the new star model of the Chinese firm is betting on a phone offering a future-proof technical repertoire, capable of offering a first level experience in sections such as performance or autonomy, a versatile and capable photographic system, and software whose improvements with respect to ColorOS are palpable from the moment you start the phone for the first time, despite its still existing disadvantages compared to other experiences.

So, the realme X50 Pro would be the most recommended affordable high-end mobile on the market… In a world where the realme X2 Pro did not exist.

And it is that for less than 450 euros, the previous star model of realme remains the undisputed leader in terms of hardware / price ratio, and since this new version has the same weak points as its predecessor –see photography and screen–, betting on the model launched in 2019 may be an even smarter decision than getting on the 5G bandwagon and paying the 100 euros more than realme ask for this new delivery.

Be that as it may, we are talking about an extremely balanced terminal, which offers as much or more than some of its rivals, for a considerably lower price. And without a doubt, it deserves a place in our top of the best mobiles on the market available in 2020.

Price and where to buy the Realme X50 Pro

The Chinese company has confirmed that the realme X50 Pro 5G can be purchased in Spain from the middle of May. It will be available both in the company’s official store – where it is already possible to pre-purchase it in moss green or rustic red colors – and in other authorized stores, including Amazon. We will update this item once it is officially on sale.

Its price starts from 599 euros for the model with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage –the version that we have been able to test–, and from there it goes to 669 euros for the model with twice the internal storage and the same amount of RAM. Finally, there is a version with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage It costs 749 euros, a figure that places it much closer to the greats in this league, and which in my opinion is less attractive than the previous two due to its shortcomings against some of its more direct rivals.

Realme X50 Pro 5G, Andro4all opinion and note

Should i buy the Realme X50 Pro 5G?

In favor

Its repertoire of specifications makes it one of the most powerful and best performing mobiles on the market

Software improvements are highly welcome

Remarkable autonomy added to one of the fastest charges on a mobile

Versatile photographic system

One of the first “affordable” 5G mobiles

Against

Its screen is not as good quality as that of other competing models

Too heavy

“Tele” and “ultra wide” cameras do not provide a result at the level of the main sensor

Conclusions

With the X50 Pro, it really is not complicated and offers a device loaded to the teeth with the most advanced components on the market, and technologies that will be much more important in the future than they are today. Despite its – few – shortcomings and cuts, it is once again a benchmark in its segment, as was the case with the realme X2 Pro last year.

Punctuation

8.5realme X50 Pro 5G

With mobiles like this, who needs to pay 1,000 euros?

