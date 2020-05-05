In recent days we have had at our analysis table the new Realme 5i, an inexpensive mobile that we have been testing to show you everything the ‘spin-off’ firm has to offer for just 159 euros.

By now we should be clearer than water than Realme landing in Europe It has not been in vain, and the fact is that the young Chinese manufacturer -a spin-off firm from OPPO like Honor is from Huawei- seems to want to come and play, and wants to compete with Xiaomi in the price ranges more economic.

In fact, it could be coincidence that Redmi and Realme look alike even in the name, but I do not believe in coincidences and the only certainty is that Realme will undoubtedly be the great rival to beat by the Xiaomi brand of cheap mobiles, with a growing range that has a flagship killer manual like the Realme X50 Pro well accompanied by medium ranges such as the Realme 6 and Realme 6i, the Realme 5 and its brother the Realme 5i that we analyze today halfway next to a Realme C3 that serves as an entrance to an interesting sea range.

In the case at hand, the Realme 5i, because we are talking about a medium-cut terminal in specifications, which look for that perfect symbiosis between price and performance prioritizing precisely the first to become more attractive, along with a striking and modern design that will delight everyone who wants a basic mobile that does not cost an eye to your face, but at least it works well and brings you a decent experience.

Realme wants to keep playing, and introduces us to a new Realme 5i that will make those who want a basic and affordable mobile phone happy, but that works well and offers a decent and unmitigated experience

The best of the Realme 5i

Well used plastic also offers quality designs

How many times have we complained about those high-end mobiles with polycarbonate housings, and in part I have to admit that I miss them a little because plastic had good things that we have never recovered, not least with these classic glass and metal sandwiches that are now taking over the market and have already accepted as a de facto standard.

For starters, plastic is lighter and less cold than glass, and due to its conception it also allows to play much better with designs and textures, allowing Realme to have in this case An attractive hatched design that offers sparkles when the light hits the rear case.

Not only that, and it is that plastic injection allows to shape that casing in a much simpler way, so in this case we have a unibody type design that also covers the device frames setting the Gorilla Glass type front glass to obtain a really good finish actually, almost surprising.

And another thing more, there are no fingerprints on the backThe textured plastic flat out avoids them, and this is something I really missed from the Nexus One and its Teflon coating. I admit that yes, maybe You could be reproached for the chassis and frame not being metallic Although the back was plastic, but for me Realme is right because the appearance is good, and the feeling of robustness too, offering lightness and lowering costs to the minimum.

I have no doubt that plastic has been used well in this Realme 5i and it is not a handicap but an advantage in my opinion, considering that otherwise we do have the optimized front panel with a panel in 20: 9 format very stretched and protected by Gorilla Glass, with a small notch ** for the front camera in the form of a drop of water.

To this appointment the audio-jack is not missing for headphones, and the Realme 5i also has all the independent slots, being able to insert two nano-SIM and one micro-SD at the same time to enjoy dual SIM and memory expansion without restrictions.

Obviously there are moles, and if you wonder where they are, the first one is right in the lower frame, where it is housed. a microUSB v2.0 connector that should have been replaced by Type-C USB, but that is kept alive in some economic range mobiles resisting the passage of time.

The Realme 5i is a well finished mobile phone, robust, with a good hand feeling and immune to fingerprints, so you will be lucky and you will not have to keep an eye on cleaning it all the time

The general experience surprises for a mobile of 159 euros

If the finish was surprisingly good for a mobile in this price range, and all this despite the polycarbonate, the truth is that yes I doubted a little more about a performance that has closed my mouth, and is that Realme has made the experience quite good with a restrained but well-compensated hardware precisely for it.

When you buy a cheap mobile, you already expect in advance that its operation is not excellent, and it is true that This Realme 5i is not excellent in fluidity and power, although it does achieve the remarkable in user experience. In fact, for me, the foundations have been laid for an economic range that continues to grow, and which no longer allows the incorporation of Qualcomm 400 Series chipsets, but rather the 600 Series.

In this case we find a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset, specifically the SDM665 model, with an eight-core processor in big.LITTLE architecture up to 2.0 GHz and Adreno 610 GPU. This electronic heart is accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and another 64 GB of expandable internal storage, sufficient quantity in both cases given the orientation of this Realme 5i that we analyze.

As always, we have dedicated a good part of the analysis time to the synthetic tests and benchmarking, because they do not offer reliability with respect to that final user experience but they do when we talk about maximum power levels:

It is obvious that to these good performance data and to improve the stability of the set, it helps that your 6.52-inch IPS panel doesn’t go up to the FullHD + matrix, staying in an HD + resolution of 1,600 x 720 pixels with a density of 269 pixels per inch in my opinion enough for a good daily experience.

Connectivity is good, with no apparent glitches, as is the sound, very standard, and the only thing missing here is NFC connectivity essential for mobile payments that cannot be used with this Realme 5i. Bad business in 2020 …

We do have the FM radio, which will need headphones to use them as an antenna, and in its 164.4 x 75 x 9.3 millimeters fits a huge 5,000 mAh battery, non-removable and with a load up to 10W that offers brutal autonomy of more than 16 hours of screen on, something that each and every one of the users of a basic mobile phone like this will appreciate, which will not require in any case a daily charge as we are used to:

Impressive, as you will have seen, because PCMark app keeps device powered on, calibrated with panel at half brightness and continuously carrying out common tasks such as photo retouching, video playback or Internet browsing. In my daily experience, I can assure you that reaching two days of use is not a chimera but a norm with this Realme 5i, and perhaps here is one of its strongest points.

You don’t need more if what you need is a basic mobile, and if what you need is a basic mobile, what you want is for it to work well in normal tasks, without exceeding but not turning pale.

The not so good thing about the Realme 5i

Performance, software and the details: the instrusive Color OS and the microUSB connector

There is always something wrong to comment, there is no doubt about it, and in this case I am clear that the worst comes with the details, since it is impossible to take care of them without the cost of production going up making hardware or performance failures understandable.

In any case we start with the unjustifiable part, since Color OS will be a handicap for people like me who don’t like overly intrusive customizations like most Chinese women. If I want iOS, I would buy an iPhone, and at this point I still don’t understand why in China they insist on Android resembling the iOS experience on its interface.

A Color OS that is not an exception however it works quite smoothlyIt shows that we are not dealing with a high-performance mobile, but in general the experience is adequate. At least if you don’t look at the huge amount of pre-installed bloatware that will have to be removed manually, including folders on the desktop with games and apps that you surely don’t want:

In addition, it is worth mentioning the outstanding presence of the App Market, an alternative store to Google Play Store that Realme blatantly advertises even in the initial configuration of the device, allowing us to choose some of the applications that App Market recommends to install before using the Realme 5i.

Another negative detail is obviously its hardware performance, since it is a usable mobile in the day does not imply that we can not complain about a really limited power, which move the terminal without problems but it pales in multitasking making slow transitions, or in games penalizing graphics and frame rate.

This is acceptable, in any case, because we no longer expect high performance on a mobile of 159 euros, or at least it is more acceptable than missing USB Type-C connector which gives way to the traditional and almost classic microUSB v2.0, something that seems to me not to be received in 2020.

We also won’t have mobile payments because no NFC chip, and it should be noted that Wi-Fi is not dual-band and can only connect to 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi networks eliminating 5 GHz networks with a higher speed. At least it does have LTE with dual active SIM, and independent memory expansion.

Obviously it’s just details, and most will not affect the daily needs of users who require a basic mobile, but it is true that the details mark and must be commented on. In my opinion, ** the most negative is the NFC and the USB Type-C connector **, since both components are a must have these days.

If the details make the difference, in a basic mobile we can not expect careful attention, so it is understandable that things are missing: here, for example, the NFC or the USB Type-C connector are missing

So are the cameras of the Realme 5i

We always discuss separately the subject of mobile photography, so fashionable and so differentiating, and here special mention for a mobile of 159 euros that dares to have a quad system on its back to democratize its use, with an overall good and profitable performance.

Obviously it is not the most capable mobile when taking pictures, but it will almost certainly be one of the best in the mid-range and basic Android platform, with quite advanced capabilities and much, much versatility. In fact, this is the main camera of the Realme 5i adding angle, wide angle, macro and depth sensor:

12 MP angle sensor with f / 1.8 aperture, PDAF autofocus

8MP wide-angle sensor with f / 2.3 aperture, 13mm

2 MP macro sensor with f / 2.4 aperture

2 megapixel depth sensor with f / 2.4 aperture

There’s no shortage of auto-HDR, an LED flash, or the ability to record 4K video at 30 frames per second, leaving for the front another 8 megapixel sensor with angular lens, f / 2.0 aperture, HDR and video recording at FHD resolution.

You don’t have to be a virtuous to offer good capabilities, and we don’t have to be virtuous to take good pictures with a smartphone that offers acceptable quality at a price rather than content. In this case, I couldn’t ask for more, honestly, so let’s see its results directly.

The camera of the Realme 5i, when the lighting accompanies …

As you would expect, it is daytime when the quad camera of the Realme 5i performs best, which with good lighting it would be between a good and a remarkable offering also versatility, because with its angular, wide angle and macro sensors you can get good results in different situations no need to exit automatic modeWhich is what you will do on most occasions.

The terminal offers natural colors, good dynamic range and is able, thanks to HDR, to compensate for exposure and do not burn captures with significant differences in lighting. It is not a high-end and that is evident in the level of detail and the quality of the shots, but if the doubt is the profitability of the smartphone in the photographic section, the result is very acceptable:

It also has 10x hybrid zoom, but don’t expect too much of it in this case because there is no periscope lens or anything that can help you take pictures with even good sharpness. The results are not very salvageable, as you will see:

The sensor 2 megapixel macro It allows you to focus on very close objects, and here is an example of what it is capable of doing just three centimeters from these bushes:

In any case, and as we know that one image -or several- are worth more than a thousand words, right here we leave you with several photographs taken with this Realme 5i in a gallery:

… and at night

At night the result is more or less than expected. While is true that having multiple sensors helps gather more information to complete usable images, the truth is that the terminal introduces some grain in certain situations and the sharpness is not adequate.

In any case, there is no no cheap mobile like this that achieves such acceptable results at night and in unfavorable conditions, so we are not going to fault now a terminal of 159 euros that, at least in the photographic section, is above that value.

Realme has implemented a night panorama mode which involves keeping the terminal focusing for several seconds, and which tries to take better advantage of the light with a longer shutter time. As you will see, it is true that it improves results and obtains more vivid colors by improving sharpness, but it’s not easy to stay 10 seconds focusing if what we want is to capture a detail that happens at a specific moment at night:

To show various buttons, because here we leave you a few photos taken at night or in less illuminated areas so you can assess the result:

Realme 5i: conclusions and opinion

It is increasingly complex to analyze mid-range and cheap smartphones, because the gap between the input range and the mid-range has been blurred with a multitude of options very similar in performance that they make the choice totally personal and subjective.

Own Realme is a good example, with up to 5 terminals in the middle cut: Realme 5, Realme 5i, Realme 6, Realme 6i and Realme 6 Pro. It is very complex to differentiate them, and in fact some of the Realme like the 6 Pro are already raised to more noble specifications such as a panel with 90 Hz refresh.

The case of the Realme 5i is simple to conclude, because considering the range probably the one that best offsets the user experience with a low price, keeping this experience at a more than acceptable level but lowering the cost to almost a mobile entry.

Having a Realme 5i costs only 159 euros, and the terminal takes it all to please those users who are looking for a basic phone, without further fanfare, but with an above average camera that allows them to get a good match in different situations without exceeding options, size of the sensors or anything else.

For this you have to make some concessions, but surely If you are reading about the Realme 5i, value the general experience more than having the USB Type-C connector, the Wi-Fi 5GHz or the NFC chip. The finishes also accompany this despite the plastic, which has been well worked to offer a robust and attractive finish.

It is clear that to have a basic mobile that offers a good experience and even a quad camera, you have to make concessions in other aspects. In any case, this Realme 5i is probably the most compensated in user experience compared to the lowest price in the entire Realme catalog …

Realme 5i price and where to buy

The new Realme 5i becomes official in Spain in the first week of May, and will arrive in the next few days to the main online retailers that usually collaborate as OPPO. Its recommended price is 159 euros at launch, although in some stores you can already find some additional discount:

There are two models of the Realme 5i according to memory, but in Spain for now it will be sold the same as the unit analyzed, with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, in two attractive green and blue colors with a textured back in polycarbonate. In any case, and in case you want to consult all the information and be attentive to their availability in official store, here we leave you the link to the Realme website to give you a cable.

Realme 5i, Andro4all’s opinion and note

Should i buy the Realme 5i?

In favor

It’s pretty very pretty

Outstanding in autonomy

General experience

Against

Performance somewhat debatable

Color OS is very intrusive

Some details (microUSB, WiFi only 2.4GHz, without NFC …)

Conclusions

We are probably facing the most compensated in price and experience of the Realme range, and this Realme 5i has wanted to focus on a decent use experience at the lowest possible price.

The phone has been transferred for testing by Realme Spain, you can check all the information about the terminal on its official website.

