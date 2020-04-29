It’s only been 6 months since the publication of our first realme smartphone reviews. In the fall of last year we tested the realme X2 Pro, a pleasant surprise that came with the renewed Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ and one of the first panels with 90Hz refresh rate. He too realme 5 pro, device that stood up to Xiaomi in the range of 200 euros.

The Chinese firm it has taken very little time to become one of the ones I recommend the most, both to my friends and family and to those who ask us on social networks. The most recent realme 6 is also one of the main reasons, one of the best purchases under 250 euros. Its 90 Hz screen is a great attraction, but it also has a Helio G90T that performs well in most situations and a main camera that takes very good pictures.

Now we have to look a little lower, at the entry range. During the last days I have been able to test the realme C3, which is positioned as one of the cheapest smartphones of the Chinese firm. Arrives with a huge 5,000 mAh battery as its main asset, which also has reverse charge. This is everything we can tell you about the new device of realme.

realme C3: technical sheet

realme C3

Specifications

Dimensions164.4 x 75.x 9.0mm

195 grams

6.5-inch HD + IPS display (1600 x 720 pixels)

Gorilla Glass 3



ProcessorMediaTek Helio G70

RAM3 / 4 GB

Realme Android 10 based UI operating system

Storage 32/64 GB eMMC 5.1 (expandable up to 256 GB)

CamerasRear: 12 MP f / 1.8 + macro 2 MP + 2 MP depth

Frontal:5 MP f / 2.0

Battery 5,000 mAh and reverse charge

Others Rear fingerprint reader, microUSB, headphone jack

Release dateOn sale

Starting price139 euros

The best of realme C3

Design and display

This realme C3 comes with a simple design, focused on the younger audience. The model we have analyzed has a striking red color called “Blazing Red”, which floods its rear made of polycarbonate. This has a subtle texture, similar to the lines of a fingerprint, that generates a characteristic sound when we pass the nail and helps make it a less slippery device. It also reflects light, drawing rays that come out from the camera module.

Its three sensors, arranged vertically, protrude a few millimeters, although I have seen much more prominent modules. You can unlock it using your face and thanks to the front camera, but it also incorporates in the back a fingerprint reader that works very fast and has hardly failed. In the right frame there is a button for unlocking, in the left the volume up and down buttons.

The most interesting thing is on its front, where we find a 6.5-inch diagonal IPS screen with HD + resolution. Its aspect ratio is 20: 9 and it features a bottom frame, plus a drop-shaped notch. It’s a nice panel, with relatively bold colors and correct viewing angles. However, its brightness may fall a bit short outdoors, especially when the sun hits. If the colors do not convince you, you will have the possibility to customize the display settings.

Although it has a fairly modest resolution, 1600 x 720 pixels, I have not missed too much a higher density in the day to day. Yes, it shows when we want to see a video on YouTube and we only have the possibility of playing it in HD, but taking into account the price of this realme C3, sharpness is very correct.

Performance and experience

This realme C3 arrives with one of the MediaTek processors under the chassis. We find the Helium G70, an octa-core consisting of two Cortex A75 cores at 2 GHz and six Cortex A55 cores running at 1.7 GHz. It is accompanied by the Mali-G52. It also incorporates a technology that the manufacturer called HyperEngine, intended to deliver a fast and efficient gaming experience. You can find it in versions of 3 GB and 4 GB of RAM, 32 GB and 64 GB of storage.

The Chinese device performs quite well on a daily basis, in part thanks to really ui, which allows agile movement between the different menus and applications. You will be able to squeeze the Helio G70 with heavy games and demanding applications, although with some difficulties, keeps the type. During these days I have played Call of Duty: Mobile a lot, you will not have fluidity problems with the graphics in its most modest configuration.

realme UI is the customization layer of the Chinese firm, a nice fork that performs well and moves smoothly. I always prefer manufacturers to pry the slightest bit into “Google’s Android,” but really UI isn’t the worst layer I’ve ever tried. You will not find too many complications, although it is true that it comes with some pre-installed applications. Luckily, you have the possibility to get rid of them easily. To a low-end mobile I ask for a minimum fluidity and ease in the day to day, and this realme C3 meets.

Autonomy

5,000 mAh for a 6.5-inch screen and HD + resolution sounds pretty good. Autonomy is the differential factor in realme C3 and it can be one of the main reasons for buying. With normal use, taking advantage of social networks, taking some photographs and with some other series on Netflix, I have exceeded 9 hours of screen without problems.

A user who does not demand too much of his mobile, who uses WhatsApp, takes some pictures and consumes a little YouTube will not suffer to reach two days of use. The Chinese device also has reverse charging technology, you will have the possibility of using it as if it were a powerbank. You can understand the absence of fast charging – although it would not have been bad at such a large battery – but not the lack of USB-C. You will have to charge the Chinese device through its Micro-USB input.

The not so good thing about realme C3

Cameras

realme has incorporated a module with 3 cameras on the back of your device: a 12 megapixel main sensor and focal 1.8, a macro sensor 2 megapixel camera and a portrait mode, again with 2 megapixels. It doesn’t seem like the best setup for an input range, I think replacing the macro sensor with a wide angle would have made more sense. On the other hand, on the notch of its front, it houses a 5-megapixel and 2.4 focal sensor. But, How does realme’s mobile make photographs?

Day shots and portrait mode





In broad daylight the photographs taken by the realme C3 are good, although it is not easy to get the best shot. On many occasions I collected moving or overexposed images, I had to wait for the second or third attempt to obtain the desired photograph. In this type of shooting I have appreciated the performance of the HDR.

In portrait mode we also find good level of detail and correct cropping, which can leave us quite correct photographs. As we have pointed out, with a good pulse, you will have the possibility to make snapshots more than decent.

I have not found the macro sensor as useful. You can get very close to objects, but its 2 megapixels leave us with very low quality photographs. Perhaps, a wide angle could have been more useful on a day to day basis.

Night pictures

The realme C3 does not have a “night mode” in its camera application, so I will talk about the pictures I have taken with the automatic mode. It is difficult for such an inexpensive terminal to perform in low light conditions, from the first shot we find a noticeable loss of sharpness and a lot of noise. It also has some issues with color rendering, you will see excessively orange images in the gallery.

Frontal camera

You can take pretty decent pictures with the 5 megapixel sensor that incorporates the realme C3. We also find the possibility of applying a blur, which can give images a more attractive touch. Things change at night the noise is very present and the shots are quite damaged.





realme C3: conclusions and opinion

In order to reach any conclusion, we must start from the fact that this realme C3 has just gone on sale for 139 euros. We are talking about the cheapest smartphone presented by the Chinese firm this year 2020. For this price, the first thing I ask a mobile is to offer a good experience, that does not have performance problems for those essential daily tasks (some not so much).

In short, we are talking about a device that meets the essentials

The realme C3 fulfills this premise, with a decent processor that does not go through too much trouble on a day-to-day basis and that allows you to enjoy more or less demanding games occasionally. The company’s customization layer, Realme UI, has taken a step forward with the latest updates and offers a smooth, seamless experience. Its autonomy also contributes to improving the experience, granting an outstanding duration that allows you to completely stop worrying. If you are not too demanding you will reach two days of use.

It usually happens with the most modest terminals, in the photographic section the differences with higher price models are evident. The realme C3 doesn’t take bad pictures when compared to direct rivals, but it wouldn’t take much more to get much more noticeable results. In short, we are talking about a device that meets the essentials. The range of entry is increasingly recommended.

realme C3: price and where to buy it

The realme C3 has a starting price of 139 euros for its 3GB version of RAM and 32GB of storage. You can find it in the realme official store, also on sites like Amazon, MediaMarkt or El Corte Inglés.

realme C3, opinion and note from Andro4all

Should i buy the realme C3?

In favor

It has a nice screen and attractive design.

Its performance is more than decent.

We cannot ask for more hours of autonomy.

Day-to-day experience is the most important thing, and it fulfills.

Against

The shortcomings in photography are understood, but they are still its greatest weakness.

Details, such as Micro-USB, that we do not fully understand.

Conclusions

The realme C3 is a well-built smartphone, with a large screen and performance that will suffice for many users. It does its best with its three cameras and stands out, more than for anything else, for its excellent autonomy.

Punctuation

7.5real C3

The input range is increasingly solvent.

