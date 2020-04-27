Here is the newest from Xiaomi, its reference terminal for 2020, a Mi 10 5G that has passed shows us an analysis table to make it clear that, the assault on the Android throne, certainly had a price.

Already become an industry giant, Xiaomi had warned us still starting the 2019 exercise that your Mi 9 would be the The brand’s latest flagship with such a contained price, at its launch less than 450 euros and in fact now even cheaper.

The Xiaomi’s next step We had been waiting for it for a long time, and perhaps separating Redmi as an independent firm was that turning point that we all should have understood as Xiaomi’s leap into the battle of the big manufacturers in the smartphone industry.

In any case, competing for the Android throne came at a price, climb that step in quality too, and that is why the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro cost those announced 799 and 999 euros respectively, assuming the increased costs of competing with the best and adopting innovative technologies such as 90Hz panel or 5G connectivity.

This last feature, which anticipates the future of smartphones although it is still progressing in diapers, has served most to justify such high prices in 2020 for what the SA / NSA Sub-6 modem costs, but Xiaomi is aware that it must contribute something more and that is why it accompanies its Mi 10 with a special launch pack that Includes a Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 and a Mi Band so you don’t miss anything with the best of the Xiaomi universe in terms of mobile phones in 2020.

It remains to be seen now whether users are willing to pay the difference, because Xiaomi now has Redmi to be aggressive with prices while his Mi 10 already play in another league. In any case we are going to teach you everything the new Mi 10 5G offers us, and you decide if these 799 euros are worth it. We see it?

Xiaomi has wanted to climb the beards of the Android kings with a higher level in quality, power and 5G, but this assault on the ‘smartphone throne’ certainly had a price and we would like to see if users are willing to pay it

Index of contents:

Data sheet of the Xiaomi Mi 10 5G

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G

Features and data sheet

Dimensions and Weight: 162.5 x 74.8 x 9 (mm) 208 (g)

Display 6.67-inch Super AMOLEDFHD + (2,340 x 1,080 pixels), 19.5: 9 format, 386 dpi HDR10 +, 500 nits, refresh at 90 Hz

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SM8250 Octa-core (1x Kryo 585 @ 2.84 GHz & 3x Kryo 585 @ 2.42 GHz & 4x Kryo 585 @ 1.80 GHz) GPU Adreno 650

RAM8 GB (LPDDR4x)

Storage 128 or 256 GB (UFS 3.0)

Android 10 operating system (customized with MIUI 11)

Connectivity 5G SA / NSA Sub6LTE-A dual SIM active Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac / ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspotBluetooth 5.1 LEaGPS + GLONASS + BDS + GALILEO + QZSSNFCPort IRUSB Type- C (On-The-Go)

Rear camera: Quad with 108 MP (wide) f / 1.7 + 13 MP (ultrawide) f / 2.4 + 2 MP (macro) f / 2.4 + 2 MP (depth) f / 2.4, PDAF autofocus, OIS, HDR, dual LED flash, 8K @ 30fps video

Front camera In-hole with 20 MP (wide) and f / 2.0 aperture, HDR

Battery 4.780 mAh (non-removable) Fast charge 30W and wireless charge 30W Power Delivery 3.0 Reversible wireless charge 5W

Others Metal and glass construction Gorilla Glass 5 P2i water resistance Screen fingerprint reader (optical)

The best of the Xiaomi Mi 10 5G

Another step, another level in an undeniable quality of finishes but with a hump

Without a doubt, the first thing that catches the attention of the new Xiaomi Mi 10 5G is its size, but not because the terminal is giant but because it is extremely bulky and heavy, although certainly ergonomic because its curvature adapts very well to the hand. In any case, the Comparison to the mobile large format banner It is very striking:

Length (mm) Width (mm) Thickness (mm) Weight (mm) Screen (inches) Battery (mAh)

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G162,574,892086,674,780

Samsung Galaxy Note10 + 5G162,377,27,91966,84,300

The numbers don’t lie, it’s taller, thicker, heavier, and has a smaller panel, though It has an extra 480 mAh for a battery that performs well, as you will see later in a -no- surprising performance section.

The new Mi 10 5G is a very careful mobile, tastefully designed in the purest Xiaomi style, of minimalist and elegant lines but with a quality of materials and superlative construction, thus forming a classic Gorilla Glass 5 and metal sandwich that gives a brutal hand sensation. This mobile is both smooth and robust.

I have no doubt, the quality is felt and here we have it, and although there was no need for boasting or extremes, it has not been forgotten. Xiaomi design a rear with very attractive shades that change depending on the light, because this is how the latest fashion should be, this time in gray colors – like the analyzed model – or coral green.

Xiaomi also adopts the ergonomics curved screen at the edges, something that many will not like because it does not provide functionality, but it does look and feel great, leaving the edges completely smooth like a boulder. It is one of the most comfortable phones that I have used in recent timesI have no doubts here, and that despite the volume and weight of the set.

However, it stands out in such a clean design, that Xiaomi has integrated such a prominent hump to house the triple camera module, along with another less thick rounded hump where we suppose houses the depth sensor that measures the depth of the scenes and improves focus. We know that the 108 megapixel sensor will occupy your space but the phone was already very thick, and this hump makes using it on a table or any flat surface is mission impossible for the continuous dance.

What’s more, I see and I raise the bet, because on my Qi wireless charger the terminal is separated by the hump in such a way that does not lie flat on the surface and the load is intermittent making it unfeasible, and that despite the fact that 30W wireless charging is something that no one has on the market, only the Xiaomi Mi 10.

It is also worth mentioning their new P2i water resistance capabilities, something that Xiaomi has not decided to guarantee as other manufacturers do, so in this case we have not dared to wet it even when it is a pre-series unit for testing.

Xiaomi has built a comfortable, ergonomic, robust and honestly very beautiful terminal, which also dares with water resistance for the first time even though the manufacturer has not been so brave, and does not certify or guarantee it

The rest of the details you already know, because Xiaomi has abandoned the notch to adopt the hole, which is positioned with the front camera in a comfortable and acceptable position, in the upper left corner. There is no audio-jack for headphones, but it does have a dual SIM with a slot located in the lower frame, a double stereo speaker in the upper and lower frames and two microphones for noise cancellation on call.

The physical buttons are for power and volume and have been placed in a comfortable position on the right side, while the fingerprint reader is optical, with 180Hz refresh and under an AMOLED panel that illuminates our footprint to instantly unlock the terminal. Its operation is exceptional, fast and accurate, so much so that it has not made us miss the rear readers.

We only have to talk about USB Type-C connector with On-The-Go capabilities to connect external memories and peripherals, in addition to Power Delivery 3.0 to charge other devices, something that the integrated wireless charger as it is reversible up to 5W power.

It has many more good things and some not so good, but forgetting the size of the photographic hump, the truth is that the quality of finishes of the new Xiaomi Mi 10 5G is an encouraging letter of introduction for a mobile phone that has sought the best even if it meant increasing costs. Prize for Xiaomi, at least in terms of hand sensation of the Mi 10 5G …

Xiaomi bets on ‘power’ and the result is brutal in performance

Not only in terms of design has Xiaomi worked well with its Mi 10, and the Chinese firm was very clear that in these full view designs it is the screen that allows you to win in the war for the best user experience. And Xiaomi has not fallen short, with a Super AMOLED panel of proven quality and added value in the form of performance and functionality.

To begin, it is a screen of 6.67 inches with 2,340 x 1,080 pixels FHD + resolution in 19.5: 9 format, figures that allow it to have a density of up to 386 pixels per inch that ensure sufficient sharpness so that the human eye is not aware at any time that the matrix is ​​made up of colored dots.

Not only that, and it is that Xiaomi offers a superlative brightness up to 500 nits to improve outdoor vision, perfect for my taste, along with its HDR10 + support with the full DCI-P3 range available, plus a 90Hz refresh rate which improves fluidity in operation and gives the Mi 10 5G that extra level of display.

Accompany the software part, and is that if you do not like Bright colors common to and inherent in AMOLED, since Xiaomi have wanted to allow users modify the parameterization of the panel with a complete menu, being able to configure sRGB with its most natural colors, P3 and its full range of colors, the ‘enhanced’ mode with the attractive AMOLED or set color temperature and other parameters manually.

I like AMOLED and the panel is shiny literally, although certainly saturated, with one hundred percent deep blacks and almost perfect whites, being able lower blue light tone from quick settings for a more comfortable, easy and one-click reading mode.

As for the curvature it is evident that it exists, but I have to admit that it does not bother the eye or neither have we noticed phantom pulsations at the edges, although I keep saying that this of curved screens has to end someday because they do not make much sense or functionality.

It is curved, yes, and this is something that I do not like too much, but the screen of the Xiaomi Mi 10 5G is bright in every way and also, those who do not like the eye candy of AMOLED, are also offered more natural colors by software and parameterization

The hardware platform is undoubtedly the other leg of an outstanding set, which it has gross power under the hood to offer us everything, everything we need from a clear mobile phone, rubbing shoulders without hesitation with the best mobiles on the current scene.

The base is provided by the North American Qualcomm with its latest generation of chipsets, a Snapdragon 865 model SM8250, which offers an eight-core processor in architecture similar to the modern Big Small Tiny, with three groups of the new Kryo 585 core that operate as follows: 1x 2.84 GHz, 2x 2.42 GHzz and 4x 1.80 GHz. Refering to GPU, it’s an Adreno 650.

The memory configuration is also very abundant, with 8 GB of RAM of the LPDDR4x type and others 128 GB or 256 GB of non-expandable UFS 3.0 storage, depending on the device models and always starting from the 8GB / 128GB base for the cheapest version.

Nothing to say around here, I will not explain that between the 90Hz refresh and the power of the Snapdragon 865 the terminal is one of the most fluid I have ever tried, because it would be a truism, but it really is. The Mi 10 5G is one of the most fluid and pleasant to use mobile phones that I have tested, and I say that before I show you the synthetic test battery where the terminal, literally and as you will see in the screenshots, breaks it directly:

Impossible to miss something in a Xiaomi Mi 10 5G that has everything, although that has meant an increase in costs justified by the 5G SA / NSA, its AMOLED screen, the Snapdragon 865 and, above all, a superlative battery

Power is not the only surprising thing about Xiaomi’s new flagship, which is also preparing for the future with a very expensive 5G modem that gives it full connectivity up to 5G Standalone and also Non Standalone, with speeds exceeding 2 Gbps in downlink and adding LTE-Advanced with active dual SIM in addition to the other more common connectivity technologies.

Obviously, the WiFi dual band 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac / ax, Latest generation Bluetooth 5.1 LE, positioning with all available technologies -aGPS + GLONASS + BDS + GALILEO + QZSS- and NFC, in addition to an IR port that is still appreciated in China and a connector USB Type-C with On-The-Go technology and Power Delivery 3.0 to charge other devices.

As you have seen, I think it is not possible to miss anything in a Xiaomi Mi 10 5G that has it all, although that has a cost, and that also It will leave you speechless with its energy performance that we now review. And for this, an image – or two in this case – is worth a thousand words:

You can check the data again, because it is indeed quite impressive and the test reliable, since I have empirically checked using the terminal and corroborated with the PCMark benchmark, calibrated with the brightness at just 50% and taking into account that the application keeps the terminal working, with the screen on and doing regular tasks: browsing the Internet, playing videos or retouching photos, among others …

Without a doubt, those 14 hours and 12 minutes of autonomy in continuous service they suppose more time than would be expected, although in reality if we look at the huge 4,780 mAh battery and its configuration with FHD + panel with the 7-nanometer Snapdragon 865, everything is explained a little better.

Talking about everyday use the terminal is left over for an intensive day, and is capable of systematically reaching two days without going to the charger also without problems, in case we do not give it too much cane, as they say. As if this were not enough, it has ultrafast charge up to 30W both in wired and wireless mode, and this means that it reaches from 0 to 100 in less than an hour.

And to finish I also wanted to comment among the good things that the Mi 10 5G has native multitasking via split screen up to two simultaneous applications, as well as a game mode that allows configure the terminal as the best of gaming maximizing the capabilities of the chipset, eliminating distractions and notifications and taking advantage of both its 90Hz panel and stereo speakers to offer us the best quality at stake, surely, among all the non-gaming mobile phones available in the high-end Android.

The not so good thing about the Xiaomi Mi 10 5G

Price escalation and Xiaomi’s DNA, further and further

Going into more negative matters, the truth is that it should be noted here that, although we have commented on many good things about the new Mi 10 5G from Xiaomi, we are not too clear that the average user of the Chinese giant agrees to get on the 1,000 euro car to have it all, even if that price actually means having it all.

And is that the vast majority of users is true that we get carried away by datasheets but only when the price compensates usAnd if the price does not fit already, some will probably stop looking at these Mi 10 with good eyes to look at other Xiaomi models such as the Mi Note 10 that stays around 500 euros.

Competing against myself is not a bad thing, Xiaomi will say… And that strategy is understandable because if they do not sell a Mi 10 5G already converted into the full-fledged flagship, they will sell a Mi Note 10 as a flagship killer, but beware that here the competition is brutal and losing Xiaomi DNA can be harmful If Realme, Oppo and other firms take advantage of this gap between high-performance mobiles with the best quality / price ratio on the market.

And I say this knowing that it is likely that Xiaomi has remained in its thirteen with the mantra of “do not be greedy” so popular, because offers us one of the best hardware configurations on the market starting at 799 euros, when other firms such as Samsung go up to 1,300 euros long if we look for their top of the range, and examples such as OnePlus have risen to similar amounts.

Be that as it may Xiaomi is still below the bar marked by the most reputed giants, and price escalation has been experienced by the entire industry unfortunately for us, so if one day a Xiaomi was dangerously close to 1,000 euros, this will be the most “understandable” moment.

You can not have everything, or yes, but if you have everything, that certainly costs money, we will see if the usual and objective public of Xiaomi will be willing to pay it.

The ballast: the need for MIUI and the lack of added value in multimedia

The other part that I liked less than a Xiaomi Mi 10 5G that I liked a lot, is undoubtedly its software, although I know that I will earn some criticism for saying it. I don’t like customizations, much less if they are so intrusive, and although I value MIUI as the best customization of the Android panorama, probably I am not used to these Chinese experiences so similar to iOS like the one MIUI offers.

Again we have Android as a base but only that, because the interface is completely different, with new graphics and differentiated menus compared to the Pure Google experience that in Xiaomi can only be enjoyed in the Android One range.

I don’t like it but I recognize that there are good things in MIUI, because the experience is very homogeneous among the entire Xiaomi range, and certainly MIUI is a very careful customization in experience, ease of use, color palettes, theming and graphics, and many other things, also adding a Google Play certification essential in our markets.

Also, that MIUI is such a deep customization get interface updates unlinked from Android base, being able to have MIUI 12 with all its news before Android 11 even arrives, although the Chinese giant it usually matches its new versions with the new bases of the Android operavio system just for cleanliness and strategy I guess.

There are not too many news therefore in this section of software, which maintains an interface already known from other Xiaomi devices And that we show you now, with a few screenshots of the device through the different menus:

And speaking of software, I can’t help but remember little added value that Xiaomi and its development team offer in this type of device, where you would expect specific news according to its price and its claims.

In this case only we have the game mode, something to thank without a doubt but that we already see in other giants of the industry such as Samsung and its Game Tools and Game Launcher, but there is no software dressing that sets you apart from other noble range such as a drawing mode compatible with _stylus or a PC mode with desktop, if we connected the Mi 10 5G to a monitor.

Obviously we can install My Home as a home multimedia control center, My fit to quantify us physically and the other Xiaomi services, but it is that these can also be installed on the terminals of the competition.

What I mean is that Xiaomi has installed for example two stereo speakers on the upper and lower frames, and accompany the terminal with some Mi True Wireless Earphones 2, but it has not provided it with a multimedia with more character signed by Dolby Atmos or DTS: X to increase the capabilities and quality when it comes to multimedia playback.

Following this line, we don’t have Dolby Vision either Although it is compatible with HDR10 + and full DCI-P3, and this is why I speak of added value as something negative. If you want to go up to 1,000 euros, you cannot go without a Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision license that they will offer you more packaging for a few dollars in a basic aspect like multimedia playback.

It is true that MIUI is probably the most careful customization of the Android panorama, but I do not like that it is so intrusive and that Xiaomi has risen to almost 1,000 euros without multimedia toppings such as Dolby Atmos, DTS: X or Dolby Vision

This is the cameras of the Xiaomi Mi 10 5G

Now entering the key section of photography, the truth is that I will summarize it in a word that perfectly describes the performance of the Xiaomi Mi 10 5G in this analysis, when using its four cameras: it is the versatility made smartphone.

Xiaomi has not wanted to boast of superior capabilities or bet on expensive optics that raise the price excessively, Although it has integrated a 108 megapixel sensor to afford and you can take your chest when talking about your new high-end, which opts for a quad configuration How is it going:

108-megapixel angle sensor with f / 1.7 aperture, PDAF and OIS autofocus, 7P lens

13-megapixel wide-angle sensor with f / 2.4 aperture, up to 123º

2 megapixel macro sensor with f / 2.4 aperture

2 megapixel depth sensor and f / 2.4 aperture

In addition, it has HDR capabilities, Full professional mode and RAW capture, real-time filters, artificial intelligence and automatic smart mode, native Google Lens integration, night mode to get the most out of light and video capture with EIS stabilizer, slow motion mode and 8K resolution up to 30 frames per second.

On the front, we have a hole where a 20-megapixel wide-angle camera, with f / 2.0 aperture and automatic and configurable beauty mode, in addition to HDR and FHD 1,080p video capture.

Perhaps the worst thing about the photographic module is its size, and that is that it’s huge on an already thick device, although as you will see its hump is quite aesthetic with two heights, one maintaining the color of the housing on which the black glass that protects the sensors and that it has qualities against scratches.

And to finish with the purely hardware part, the Mi 10 5G includes for the occasion a dual tone dual LED flash which can be set to Off / Auto / On and which is located just below the wide angle sensor, the only one that comes separate from the main module.

But let’s go now to the results and the examples we have taken, because we know that this is the part you like the most … How do the four cameras of the Mi 10 5G respond?

This is how the Mi 10 5G responds with good lighting

We have already referred to the enormous versatility of the terminal, and without a doubt this is its greatest virtue without really standing out in any way, achieving good results in general as you would take them, automatically and without delving too much into parameterization or special options.

In fact, this is what your 108 megapixel main sensor, in good light conditions and with ISO50 as well as automatic HDR, compensating very well the overexposure of the sky and with a very good level of detail, which allows us to greatly enlarge any part of a huge image: 12,032 x 9,024 pixels with a weight of 23.06 MB.

With the 10x hybrid zoom to the maximum obviously sharpness and detail is lost, with a lower quality result to which many of the competitive devices get:

Regarding the macro, very good response as you will see, with bright colors and a very well achieved blur:

And in case you want to see all the options they offer us the four sensors of the Xiaomi Mi 10 5G from the same perspective, here you have them one below the other taking exactly the same photograph at the same moment:

And we could not miss our usual gallery with lots of examples of photos taken with the Mi 10 5G, reduced so that the size enters a WordPress gallery without the page taking 2 days to load:

Night mode also performs well, without being great

At night, the results depend a lot on our skill when taking pictures, and as you will see there are situations when the terminal introduces some grain and it is not capable of controlling the excess light from the luminaires:

Other times and with a little more care, excellent results are achieved like the one you see right here, very well compensated and with an enormously good level of detail:

As soon as taking advantage of the available light is goodAs you will see, and the camera of the Xiaomi Mi 10 5G is usable at night without problems, as long as you are careful when looking for the perfect scene. In fact, the following photograph it was taken at night and without LED flash, even though it seems almost daytime:

We leave you again with a gallery with a few photographs taken at night and in low light with this Mi 10 5G, taking into account the obvious limitations of the national quarantine that we live in:

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G: conclusions and opinion

I have no doubt, when drawing conclusions from this analysis of the Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, which the level jump of the successful Chinese giant is present in its new noblest range, although with certain nuances that must be taken into account before betting everything on the premium as Xiaomi has done.

The first thing that we must take into account is the quality, and We have verified in this analysis of the Xiaomi Mi 10 5G that it is a high quality mobile, with a lot to offer and with finishes at the height of the best. In fact, even starting from the classic base of a metal and glass sandwich, this Mi 10 5G looks like a boulder it fits in the hand like a glove, and reminds me in a way of the Galaxy S3 and its ultra-smooth design.

Very ergonomic, the truth is that it falls into the perfect hand despite its volume and weight, and is strangely comfortable for all of this. Your visual comfort will surely contribute greatly to your 6.67-inch Super AMOLED panel and 90Hz refresh, which makes everything move very smoothly in the device without excessively penalizing the performance of its battery.

A colorful screen animated by a hardware platform that is literally very much left over with all the best that is available on the market in 2020 in terms of components, with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 crowning an outstanding set in power.

Regarding mobile photography, Xiaomi has worked with criteria, placing a Very versatile quad camera with high quality overall results, but that despite its 108 megapixel sensor not at the level of the excellent where the competition already plays. It’s a necessary and understandable step to the side to keep costs at bay, but enough to please even the most seasoned mobile photographer.

The more negative details they are in the software part and in the added value, because Xiaomi has given up on having multimedia dressings that turn the experience into something much more powerful, without the availability of Dolby Atmos, DTS: X or Dolby Vision, although it has implemented a game mode on an MIUI that is still debatable intrusive despite its level. For me, if you want to go to 1,000 euros or get closer, you must have these licenses and ensure the best possible multimedia.

If Xiaomi’s DNA has always been to offer the best quality / price ratio, it seems that now it will be Redmi who stays with the aggressive pricing strategy, with Xiaomi betting on getting on the most ‘premium’ bandwagon… will the Chinese giant be right?

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G price and where to buy

Fortunately and if you are interested in this model, the new Xiaomi Mi 10 5G is already among us and in stock in the official store of the Chinese manufacturer in Spain, mi.com, where you can find it in its two shades and in two versions according to internal storage memory:

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G 8GB + 128GB, coral green: 799 euros.

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G 8GB + 128GB, twilight gray: 799 euros.

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G 8GB + 256GB, coral green: 899 euros.

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G 8GB + 256GB, twilight gray: 899 euros

All the models include a gift pack with the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 wireless headphones, as well as a Mi Band 3 to quantify physical activity, thus completing the Xiaomi device package in the form of a functional ecosystem, updated to 2020 and that will save us more expenses in basic accessories. This was certainly something necessary for a Xiaomi that needed to justify the prices …

In any case, it is also already available at major online retailers like Amazon Spain, with all the guarantees and free shipping if you are Prime users, so if you liked this review of the Xiaomi Mi 10 5G and want to go straight to your next-generation Xiaomi pack right here we leave the link to the Amazon marketplace:

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Andro4all opinion and note

Should i buy the Xiaomi Mi 10 5G?

In favor

Finishes of the best quality

Its Super AMOLED screen with 90 Hz refresh rate, the perfect balance

Power to bore

Against

You love or hate the MIUI experience

No multimedia toppings for sound and image

High weight and hump size more than uncomfortable

Conclusions

You can not expect more than a high-end smartphone in 2020, but Xiaomi has found it expensive to bet everything on high-end. If your users are willing to pay, they will be successful, and if not, we will always have Redmi.

The phone has been transferred for analysis by Xiaomi Spain, you can check all the information about the terminal on its official website.

More on Andro4all

Follow Andro4all