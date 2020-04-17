Born in March and landed in Spain the following month, the Realme 6i has become one of the models with which the Chinese brand wants to attack the line that is just below 200 euros in price. Tight but competitive hardware coupled with a price that makes it attractive is the challenge of a Realme 6i it offers interesting features.

We have laid down the Realme 6i on our analysis table to tell you what it has offered us in all the time we have been testing it. A small preview in the form of a spoiler: watch out for this battery. Realme has inherited from OPPO its good work with internal batteries, and this Realme 6i does not turn off even if we want. Let’s go there.

Realme 6i, the technical specifications

Realme 6i

screen

6.5 inches

20: 9 ratio

HD + at 1,600 x 720

Gorilla Glass 3+

Dimensions and weight

164.4 x 75 x 9 mm

195 grams

Processor

Helium G80

GPu ARM Mali G52

Versions

4GB / 128GB

MicroSD up to 256GB

Frontal camera

16 megapixel f / 2.0

Rear cameras

48 megapixel f / 1.8

8 megapixel wide angle

2 megapixel black and white

2 megapixel macro 4cm

Drums

5,000 mAh

Fast charging 18W

Reverse cable charge

OS

Android 10

Realme UI

Connectivity

Dual 4G

Wi-Fi 4

Bluetooth 5.0

GPS / GLONASS / Beidou

USB Type-C

Others

Rear fingerprint reader

Price

179 euros on Amazon

Functional and robust design, but not very well polished

With 6.5 inches of screen, and with a panel ratio of 20: 9, it is very difficult for a phone like this Realme 6i to be compact, and it is not. We are talking about almost 16 and a half centimeters, and a weight of around 200 grams. In his favor, having a plastic back that makes the grip nice Above all, keep the phone as clean as possible as it resists both fingerprints and dirt inherent in use.

Plastic is still a versatile, comfortable and resistant material, and terribly reviled

The Realme 6i is fairly well balanced and comfortable in hand despite its dimensions. The location of the buttons is quite intuitive, with the power on the right side and the volume on the left, leaving the bottom for the USB Type-C port and the headphone jack. We will say it a thousand times, the connector must go on the bottom to make it more comfortable to put the phone in your pocket, and here it is.

It’s time to talk a bit about the screen, a 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel that looks pretty good in almost all situations, even with the sun shining on it, but nevertheless suffer with viewing angles, as soon as we tilt the phone a few degrees you can see how contrast is lost and the brightness falls. Perhaps due to an integrated screen protector whose edges are not well finished, they are not very pleasant to the touch and that hinder the use of the sides of the screen. We will see later in the interface.

This screen protector is not kept too clean against fingerprints either, so it will be usual to have to wear the Realme 6i by the shirt or hit it with a cleaning cloth from time to time. We are talking about HD + resolution, by the way, something insufficient for this diagonal and that is that it leaves us the density below 300 pixels per inch (around 270), and although it is not noticeable, it is appreciated when looking at some photographs and vector graphics such as games and others. The ideal would have been to jump to FullHD +, but perhaps the autonomy would have been too burdened. Or not.

The Realme 6i distorts prematurely, a shame because it has very good volume

We are going to close this section of design and multimedia talking about the sound of the Realme 6i. Powerful, certainly powerful, but too lacking in bass and when we exceed 75/80% of the maximum volume we can observe distortion in the sounds, even if we have quality sources. With headphones, things change a lot and we even have Real Sound technology to improve and personalize the experience. Lights and shadows in terms of sound.

Solvent performance and software issues

You have to start this performance section commenting on what the Realme 6i equips as a brain and accessories. Here we come across the Helio G80, a chip intended for the economic or lower-middle range with a striking feature: wanting to be a ‘gaming’ processor for low-cost phones. Boost games on affordable phones from an economic point of view, something we will see if it succeeds. As support, 4GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage version marketed in Spain.

Although it suffers with the heaviest games, the Helio G80 of this Realme 6i behaves well most of the time

And now, let’s talk about performance. A solvent phone, capable of carrying out all the tasks that we ask of it but without frills, and that unfolds well with games of various calibres suffering in the most powerful. With Clash Royale, for example, it “scratches” in some animations and loses frames when the screen is saturated with three-dimensional models, and in games like Asphalt it feels more drowned than ever. Luckily, we are at a point of hardware where chips of this category allow to carry a day to day without problems, although the requirement shows the seams.

In its favor, it has a screen with HD + resolution, even though its diagonal is generous. This makes rendering less heavy and the processor can handle it. In apps, the same thing happens with games, smooth performance and some occasional jam with the heaviest and “cocksuckers”. We leave you the benchmarks, the most common performance tests that we submit to each model analyzed, and the comparative table.

Realme 6i

OPPO A5 2020

SAMSUNG GALAXY A51

REDMI NOTE 8T

REDMI NOTE 7

HUAWEI P30 LITE

PROCESSOR

Helium G80

Snapdragon 665

Exynos 9610

Snapdragon 665

Snapdragon 660

Kirin 710

RAM

4GB

3GB

4GB

4GB

4GB

4GB

ANTUTU

200,814

156,080

158,467

170,780

142,445

131,268

GEEKBENCH 5.0 (single / multi)

386 / 1,322

312 / 1,306

347 / 1,338

308 / 1,341

338 / 1,361

317 / 1,282

3D MARK (Sling Shot)

1,342

1,121

2,031

1,732

2,024

1,181

PCMARK WORK

8,769

6,489

5,399

6,553

6,335

5,872

Realme UI is still green, it has to be polished

However, the Realme 6i has a sensible “but” and is none other than its software. We are talking about one of the first phones to have Realme UI, the new Realme interface born from ColorOS, and this one some it needs to polish some aspects like transitions, or the fact that seemingly random but repetitive errors occur.

Specifically, in this Realme 6i that we have analyzed we have had at least three locks when trying to unlock it due to some error when activating the “Lift to activate” and the use of the fingerprint reader, or perhaps the power button. A couple of seconds connected to the charger was enough to return it to circulation, but it is a point to correct in a still green layer.

Realme UI 1.0

On the other hand, the battery has taken away any pain that we could have from the software section. 5,000 mAh non-removable internal battery attached to an 18W fast charge system, and with reverse charge if we have a USB-C / USB-C cable. What can we say about this battery that expresses its performance better than “fantastic”. Exceeding 9 hours of screen in all tests carried out, or sessions of more than 4 hours during two days.

Some days we have charged it at night out of pure habit, because with the remaining 20% ​​or 25% at bedtime it would have lasted at least another twelve hours on. There is no doubt that OPPO and Realme know how to manage consumption. As in the case of performance, having HD + resolution has been able to help a lot but in any case this mobile is practically nuclear. Without a doubt, the most positive aspect of the phone of all analyzed.

We can close by talking about rear fingerprint reader, which operates quite quickly and precisely, operating even with slightly damp fingers, which is always a plus. In addition, it can be complemented with native Android facial recognition, so we have various unlock methods for the phone, depending on which one compensates us the most.

Four cameras with the everlasting macro

Four sensors with their four lenses, is the team that Realme offers us with its new 6i, and it is distributed as follows. We have a 48 megapixel main camera that normally photographs at 12 megapixels unless we indicate it, another 8 megapixel camera with super wide angle lens, another 2 megapixel camera for macro photography and another 2 megapixel camera for depth readings. And now, knowing the equipment that we handle, we are going to tell you how our experience has been.

The camera app is simple although it hides some modes excessively.

The camera app, native to Realme UI 1.0. There is not too much to highlight though this may be a good thing. It is simple and intuitive, and the only downside is that it hides some menus maybe too much. Scroll all the way to the right to find the More that is behind the 48M mode that is last on the screen. But well, it offers good options with almost everything in view at all times, although the Night mode produces little effect and spoils more photos than it improves. Something to fix by software for future phone updates.

With light, the main camera of the Realme 6i offers a good level of detail and has quite nice and pronounced natural bokeh

Refering to normal photography, with plenty of lightThere have been no problems whatsoever. The photographs are sharp, the edges are well defined and the color is vivid in almost all situations, except for some shots we took with the cloudy sky in which the contrast was seriously affected. But in general, the camera of this Realme 6i offers everything with good light, the photographic level of the average and economic ranges is good and stable for years, and the sensor hardly suffers.

At night everything is complicated, from the shooting speed to the focus. But with repetitions and some expertise you can get good pictures.

When the light fallsHowever, noise appears a little before the count despite the fact that we have managed several shots with quite a good result. However, the camera invites you to repeat more than one, and the focus becomes slow and erratic, making it frequent to get shaky photos. If we force 48 megapixels without light, the result is much worse since the lighting reading is four times less efficient. Nothing we would not expect from a camera of this price level.

Despite its good results, photographs with the wide angle lens have little personality and it is easy to forget that the sensor is there.

We also have a super wide angle lens which, truthfully, produces quite flat photographs (yes, there is a play on words). The effect obtained with them does not shine too much, although it treats the edges and colors well, and maintains a good level of dynamic range. But the photographs with this lens are so similar to those taken with the main camera that it is easy to forget that it constantly accompanies us. Results too unnoticed, in our opinion.

As in the case of the wide angle, the macro camera works well but it is not differential. A photograph with the main camera and then cropped produces a very similar effect.

The third chamber, the macro lens, It has perhaps very little resolution and despite the fact that its focus is quite close (around 4-5 centimeters) the truth is that it does not make a difference. Taking a photograph with the normal camera and trimming it we can obtain an effect very similar to that of the macro lens, since the natural bokeh of the same is not too pronounced and does not help it to stand out. However, it works correctly, and having the camera software automatically select this lens when we are too close to focus helps it not rust. We also have a “Super Macro” focus activatable from the menu, but we’re back to the same thing: it doesn’t become a necessary lens. Forgettable.

The Portrait mode of this Realme 6i is one of the best we have tried in this price range

Finally, we have the portrait mode, which is obtained between the main lens and the readings of the dedicated lens. It must be recognized that in this case the effect is very well achieved. Even in complex situations, with multiple shots with little separation, the Realme 6i has performed very well in both edge detection and overall scene color. Of course, a recommendation: do not pay as much attention to what is seen on the camera during the capture, sometimes it deceives us. The blur in real time is not as good as what we have once the photo is taken. We can believe that it will go wrong and it is not, keep it in mind.

Good in normal mode, somewhat irregular with Portrait mode activated, the selfie camera maintains a good level

And we come to selfies, with a software portrait mode to lend a hand to a 16-megapixel front camera that behaves quite well in all kinds of situations. The focus is fast and we can only put a gray point on it and it is the fact that it flattens the colors too much in the captures, both without Portrait mode and with it. The colors are somewhat more subdued and lose strength compared to the rear camera, but it is a camera with good performance that offers more than enough quality to play with cuts if necessary

Realme 6i, the opinion of Xataka Móvil

Being aware that we are talking about a phone like the Realme 6i, which has a sale price of 179 euros, it is time to conclude that we are dealing with a model that fulfills quite a lot of what it promises but that still has points for improvement to become really competitive. Especially in a line like this, with actors of great weight that make things very difficult when deciding on a purchase to one side or the other.

Perhaps dispensing with the macro lens and having improved the wide angle would have made this Realme 6i a rounder phone.

We have one correct screen with the aforementioned problem of viewing angles, although perhaps it is a feature that does not bother as many users as it may seem. More resolution would have been appreciated although perhaps it would have punished a battery that is absolutely outstanding. A point to improve and another unbeatable. The processor, solvent and something just at times, but contributing to the price of a device that releases a software that still has a few minutes left in the oven. We will see if it stabilizes with future updates.

Finally, some Functional cameras without boasts, with a macro sensor that does not contribute much due to its inability to provide differential value and with a portrait mode quite good given the category of phone we are talking about. More positives than negatives on a phone than could have been more balanced but it will satisfy the needs of many. We will see what happens now with its sales because it has stiff competition within its own family with, for example, the OPPO A5 2020.

7.8

Design7.75

screen7.5

performance8.0

Camera7.0

software7.5

Autonomy9.25

In favor

Autonomy, always autonomy Portrait mode has a lot of level Good grip and ergonomics

Against

Macro and wide-angle camera don’t add much Sound distorts too soon Screen angles blur the note

The terminal has been loaned for analysis by Realme. Can inquire our policy of relationships with enterprises.