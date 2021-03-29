review with features, price and specifications

The Acer Swift 5 has been for several generations, a benchmark in laptop with good value for money To which must be added year after year an interesting design and above all a very low weight.

The new Acer Swift 5 (2020) debuts in Spain with its screen 14 inch and 11th generation Intel Core processors. Enough to continue feeling a market reference in portability? Let’s check it out with our in-depth analysis.

Acer Swift 5 (2021) data sheet

Acer Swift 5 (2020) 14 “touch screen TFT IPS 16: 9

340 nits, sRGB 100%

Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass Resolution FullHD (1,920 x 1,080 px) Processor Intel Core i5-1135G7 (2.4 GHz) Graphics Intel Iris Xe RAM 8 GB LPDDR4X Storage 512 GB SSD PCIe M.2 Operating System Windows 10 Home Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0

Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201, Wi-Fi 802.11a / b / g / n / acR2 + ax, 2×2 MU-MIMO Audio DTS Audio, two microphones, Acer TrueHarmony, two stereo speakers Dimensions 318.9 x 206.98 x 14.95 mm

990 g Battery and weight 56 ​​Whr // 1,050 g Price 999 euros

Lightness as a flag

Without fanfare or big news, as in previous generations, the elegant and sober design of the Acer Swift 5 It stands out when it is necessary to mention its dimensions, especially with regard to weight and thickness.

The design of the Acer Swift 5 stands out for its low weight of only one kg but it suffers from a finish with less quality feeling

This laptop uses a body made of magnesium-lithium and magnesium-aluminum alloys, thereby achieving a weight of only 1 kg and thickness less than 1.5 cm. And it is something that, in hand and when we carry it in our backpack, it shows and appreciates a lot.

As with other laptops that play in another league at the weight level, standing out in this feature detracts from packaging and a feeling of robustness or superior finish. It is a clearly noticeable feeling even when we use the keyboard. Quite room for improvement in this regard.

The most different design touch of this Acer Swift 5 is fully topical. And it is not seen. We talk about antimicrobial coating of silver ions (according to BPR and EPA regulations) that is present in almost the entire surface of the notebook. We find it in the chassis, the keyboard, the hinge, the screen with Gorilla Glass 4 protection and even the non-slip rubber feet.

Another element also with this special layer is the fingerprint reader, which is placed in isolation under the keyboard. It is accurate and comfortable. Nothing to reproach him.

Balanced connectivity

The definition of balance is what comes to our thoughts when we have to talk about the connectivity of this Acer Swift 5. It is true that we are facing a relatively thin and very light equipment but despite this, the user will be able to find on its sides a good range of ports.

On the right side we have the a USB-A 3.2 Gen1 port and the headphone input / output. Already on the left side we have an HDMI output, a second USB-A port and single USB-C 3.2 Gen2 port valid for both upload and video output (Thunderbolt 4). We would have preferred that by now the combination would have been 2 USB-C and a single Type-A port.

In 2021, there is no lack of Wi-Fi 6 (GIG + and MU-MIMO) and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity.

14 inch screen

The screen of this Acer Swift 5 is in this generation fixed with a diagonal of 14 inch, which represents a good balance between comfort of use and ease of transport. In fact, with a screen-to-body ratio of 90%, it is true that we gained some surface area without requiring an increase in the overall size of the equipment compared to a laptop with a 13.3-inch panel.

The Acer Swift 5 screen is balanced in all its sections, from resolution to diagonal or brightness

The screen is IPS type and offers a single resolution: 1080p. It has a brightness of 340 nits brightness and 100% coverage of the sRGB color space. Common data, true, but sufficient for this input range. Opt for a 16: 9 format well suited for multimedia content.

The screen looks great except for strong light sources and their reflections

In fact, the screen with the naked eye is quite spectacular due to the CineCrystal technology, something usable when we see video content or images in controlled light environments. For outdoors or indoors with concentrated lights, reflections make an appearance in a somewhat annoying way. A perhaps dispensable extra in this model is that the screen is touch (with a very good response) despite not being a convertible model.

In the sound section, this Acer Swift 5 does not achieve miracles due to its small thickness and weight, but nevertheless it maintains the type with a sufficiently powerful sound and with good response in all frequencies, including the bass. In addition, despite the fact that the speakers are located in the lower part of the housing, it achieves a good feeling of stereo and even surround sound.

Keyboard and touchpad

The feeling of lack of quality in the general finish of the equipment is especially noticeable when we use the keyboard. While it offers a correct path and a good key size (with some split key and no numeric keypad), the answer is not solid and it does not convey a feeling of a level that we expected in a laptop of this price.

The keyboard is one of those affected by the finish and light weight of this Acer Swift 5

The keyboard is backlit but with limitations. For example, it only supports on or off and due to the dark green color of the housing and the gold of the silkscreen, in addition to the fact that only the bottom part is illuminated, the display in low light is not particularly remarkable.

The touchpad leaves us a similar sensation in these two weeks of use in which we have been working with this team as the main laptop. It is sufficiently precise but neither size nor finish are at the level that we consider that this equipment should offer us, especially when we take a more complete configuration. For example, gestures don’t always work.

Iris Xe graphics make the difference

No surprises at the level of the data sheet in this Acer Swift 5. The processor combination Intel Core i5-1135G7 with 8 GB of RAM It is the one that corresponds to the entry model, somewhat scarce for its price although with sufficient performance for basic tasks, especially web browsing and office automation, as well as multimedia.

In the benchmarks we obtained a score of 6500, 3055 and 4782 in Creative, Work and Home respectively. In Cinebench R15 the CPU test score was 834 cb and just over 92 fps in OpenGL.

The equipment, except in the stress tests, is not a model that makes excessive noise. In fact, the vast majority of the time usually remain silent and it has not shown signs of overheating, being able to even use it on the knees in routine tasks.

Regarding internal storage, the unit we have tested has a 512 GB SSD and is not one of the best we have tested in this type of device, with figures of 2277 and 1020 MB / s in the read and write tests respectively. .

The reason for choosing this year to renew the laptop with the new 11th generation Intel Core is more than clear with this Acer Swift 5. I am referring to the leap in graphic performance provided by the use of the integrated GPU. Intel Iris Xe.

Although the technical sheet of the base model is not very prominent, the Iris Xe graphics are worth it for the qualitative leap at the graphic level

It is clear that it is not a team to play intensely but with 1080p resolution we can, for example, play Fornite close to 30 fps and even surpass it in other titles such as Battelfield V if we do not opt ​​for the most demanding mode, always talking about the resolution. 1080p. At the benchmark level, we obtained figures of 2120 points in the 3DMark Fire Strike test, 1554 in Time Spy and 16333 in Night Raid.

The Acer Swift 5 comes with Windows 10 Home, quite a few Acer tools, and a good handful of other bloatware, especially occasional games and software like Booking or ExpressVPN.

Excellent autonomy

If there is something to highlight about this new Acer Swift 5, it is its spirit of mobility team. If we think about the basic characteristics to affirm this, they would clearly be weight and autonomy.

The version we have tested is the one with the highest capacity battery. It increases the overall weight of the equipment by a few grams but it is a choice that no one should ignore when choosing this new Acer Swift 5.

With those 56 Wh And in our usual battery of tests, which is based on real work with connectivity, brightness around 50% and varied tasks with web browsing, video calls, some multimedia and various background applications, the Acer Swift 5 averaged between 8 and 10 hours of real autonomy, also reaching a figure higher than 13 hours in the PCMark battery test.

Despite being an ultrabook where we have indicated that portability prevails, the Acer Swift 5 maintains proprietary charger, although charging can be done via USB-C although at a slower pace.

Acer Swift 5, the opinion and note of Engadget

Below the 1000 euros the market for notebooks is extremely broad. And generalist. East Acer Swift 5 It remains solvent in a way below this figure on the price tag and yet it offers us two elements that make the difference: very low weight and autonomy to work without problem a whole working day.

Those are the two pillars of a Acer Swift 5 which, with a fair data sheet for its price, also stands out for its balanced screen and the leap in performance at the graphical level thanks to the integrated Iris Xe. On the other hand, the finish at the level of detail, the extra touch screen or the sensations with the keyboard and touchpad play something against it.

8.6

Design9.25

Screen

8.5

Performance8.25

Keyboard / trackpad7.75

software8.75

Autonomy9.5

In favor

Excellent in weight with this screen size Big leap in graphics performance with the Iris Xe Autonomy as it should be in an ultrabook

Against

Data sheet somewhat fair for its price The glossy and panoramic format finish detracts from the screen’s value The level of finish, despite the materials used, is low



The computer has been released for testing by Acer. Can inquire our policy of relationships with enterprises