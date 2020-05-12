LG’s decision not to attend the MWC and the subsequent cancellation of the fair by the GSMA, led the company to renovate its mid-range phones mid to February. That renovation was materialized in three models: the LG K41S, the LG K51S and the LG K61, but while the first two arrived to succeed the LG K40S and the LG K50S, respectively, the LG K61 debuts numbering.

Precisely the latter is the one has passed through our hands before its launch to the market. It is a 6.53-inch terminal with a quad camera and a 4,000 mAh battery as its main attractions. Next, we tell you how the LG K61 behaves in each of the sections.

LG K61 data sheet

LG K61

SCREEN

6.53-inch IPS-LCD (19.5: 9)

FullHD + resolution (2340 x 1080 pixels)

PROCESSOR

Helium P35 (MT6765)

RAM

4GB

STORAGE

128GB + micro SD up to 2TB

SOFTWARE

Android 9.0 Pie

REAR CAMERA

48 MP f / 1.79

8 MP f / 2.2 Wide Angle (118º)

5 MP f / 2.4 Depth

2 MP f / 2.4 Macro

FRONTAL CAMERA

16 MP f / 2.0

DRUMS

4,000 mAh with fast charge

CONNECTIVITY

Dual SIM, 4G LTE, WiFi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB-C, 3.5mm jack

OTHERS

7.1 channel DTS-X 3D sound, MIL-STD 810G certified, rear fingerprint reader, Google Assistant button

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

164.5 x 77.5 x 8.49 mm

191 g

PRICE

259 euros

Good finishes, better screen

The first thing that stands out about the LG K61 is its good finishes. It is true that LG has chosen polycarbonate for this mobile, but the rounded edges and the bright titanium color of our unit give the set an attractive appearance. In addition, the sides of the back are slightly curved, thus facilitating its grip, so that in the hand, it feels nice, although somewhat slippery. Its weight of 191 grams does not seem excessive to us for a 6.53-inch model with a 4,000 mAh battery.

The back remains completely smooth, except for the presence of the fingerprint reader, the LG logo and the four camera sensors, which are housed in a horizontal module next to the flash. Only two drawbacks in this design section: on the one hand, that module protrudes quite a bit from the body, which causes dirt to build up around it and that it increases the risk of scratching the lenses, and on the other hand, the shiny finish on the back is a magnet for fingerprints.

Turning the phone around, we found a front dominated by the 6.53-inch IPS LCD screen with FullHD + resolution (2340 x 1080 pixels), 19.5: 9 aspect ratio and a maximum brightness of 400 nits. This panel offers a good display quality generally, even at forced angles and outdoors. Auto brightness also behaves correctly on most occasions.

In this case, LG has chosen to house the front camera in a hole in the upper left corner, thus favoring a better use of the front, although in our opinion, the edges could have been adjusted a little more, especially the lower frame.

In the screen settings, the phone offers us the possibility of hiding the hole with a band of different colors at the top

Despite the darkening around it, we don’t dislike the drilling solution, but if it were, the phone offers us the possibility of hiding it with a band of different colors on the top. Night mode and reading mode with adjustable blue light filter are also appreciated.

In the sound section, the LG K61 has a single speaker at the bottom, next to the headphone jack and the USB-C port. That speaker It doesn’t exactly deliver powerful sound, but the quality is pretty good. for a phone in this category. In addition, it has an equalizer in the settings and allows you to activate 7.1-channel DTS: X 3D Surround sound when connecting an audio device. Incidentally, the headphones that are included incorporate volume control and come with interchangeable tires.

The Helio P35 complies without great fanfare

Inside, the LG K61 hides the MediaTek Helio P35 processor (MT6765), an eight-core chipset that runs up to 2.3 GHz and which, in this model, is accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage . On a daily basis, it offers a smooth operation, No sudden closings or problems when moving from one app to another in multitasking.

Yes, we have suffered a jump when scrolling on a web page or on social networks, a slight lag in certain games and some slight blockage in the camera app, but nothing to hinder daily tasks. Here we leave you the results of the main benchmarks:

LG K61

HUAWEI Y6s

REALME 6i

REDMI NOTE 8T

SAMSUNG GALAXY M30S

PROCESSOR

Helium P35

Helium P35

Helium G80

Snapdragon 665

Exynos 9611

RAM

4GB

3GB

4GB

4GB

4GB

ANTUTU

94,103

96,579

200,814

170,780

153,232

GEEKBENCH 5 (SINGLE / MULTI)

166 / 1,012

–

386 / 1,322

308 / 1,341

–

PCMARK WORK

3,703

3,957

8,769

6,553

5,600

As an operating system, it is striking that it does not bring Android 10 as standard, but comes with Android 9 Pie and the manufacturer customization layer: LG UX. Be that as it may, this software offers us many more customization options than pure Android and several tools that can be useful to us, such as Smart Doctor, the optimization mode for games and the recorder.

Despite the bloatware, this software offers us many more customization options than pure Android and several tools that can be useful to us

In any case, the navigation is fluid and it is not an excessively heavy layer. Of course, we find the usual dose of bloatware, which includes some duplicate apps and several third-party apps (five Gameloft games and the Booking app, specifically), although the latter can be uninstalled without problems. Of the 128 GB of capacity, we have about 106 GB free to start. Is that not enough for you? You can always resort to a microSD card of up to, attention, 2 TB.

If we talk about biometric identification systems, the LG K61 it only has the rear fingerprint reader, no facial unlocking. That fingerprint sensor is quite effective in recognizing our index finger, although it takes a while to unlock the phone.

In the autonomy section, we find a 4,000 mAh battery, which, according to the brand, offers up to 610 hours of standby time. At the moment of truth, with a medium use (which is what a model of this category is intended for), the LG K61 gives us about 7 hours of screen, which allows us to get to the end of the day without having to charge the phone.

It also allows us to activate the adaptive battery to limit the consumption of apps that are not used frequently and includes two energy saving modes: Extended and Maximum. Further, supports fast charging, so it is possible to go from 0 to 100% energy in just over 2 hours. To give you an idea, after half an hour plugged in with the charger that comes standard, you get 27-28% autonomy.

Little versatility, but results better than expected

Let us now talk about the cameras of this LG K61. On the front, it includes a single 16-megapixel sensor with f / 2.0 aperture, while the rear photographic equipment is made up of a 48 megapixel main sensor f / 1.79, an 8-megapixel f / 2.2 wide-angle with a 118-degree field of view, a 5-megapixel sensor for depth readings, and a 2-megapixel sensor for macro photography. To this we must add an LED flash and Full HD video recording (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) at 30 fps.

The camera app proposed by LG offers us a carousel with the shooting modes ‘Portrait’, ‘Video’, ‘Photo’ (automatic), ‘AI CAM’ (supported by artificial intelligence) and ‘More’ where , among others, we find the Panoramic, Food and Macro modes (they can be added to the carousel). There are also shortcuts to settings, flash, filters, and timer. All quite intuitive and at hand, except for HDR, which is activated within Settings.

Photo mode with HDR activated

As for the image quality that this LG Q60 gives us, it is the usual thing in this price range: we get satisfactory results when lighting conditions are favorable, with a good level of detail, a correct dynamic range and fast and effective AF, even in close-up shots. Here, by the way, the ‘Macro’ mode does not contribute much.

Photo mode without HDR (left) vs. Photo mode with HDR (right)

In backlights, the LG K61’s camera falters a bit, so it is necessary to activate HDR, which does its job and manages to save detail in dark areas. Here, our advice is to always keep it on automatic. Regarding the wide angle, it is available in the ‘Photo’ and ‘AI CAM’ modes (it has a dedicated button) and, although it has curved edges, it can have its grace in wide shots where that curvature is not so exaggerated and even gets images brighter.

Photo mode (left) vs. Wide angle photo mode (right)

We now go to Portrait mode of the rear camera, which allows us to adjust the background blur to our liking. Be careful here to maximize it because it presents some difficulties in differentiating the limits of the subject in the foreground, especially if the colors are similar to the background. Also, the processing in this case is quite slow and the result offers a much colder hue than in the ‘Photo’ mode.

Photo mode (left) vs. Portrait mode with background blurring to the maximum (right)

What happens when night falls? That also drops the quality of the images, but not as much as you would expect on a phone in this price range. The appearance of noise and loss of detail are evident, and the light bulbs appear blurred, but the LG K61 manages to worthily save the night scenes. Here, as usual, it is advisable not to opt for the flash, which generates very artificial lighting.

We now turn to the front camera, which lacks HDR, but has several filters, an adjustable bezel in the ‘Photo’ and ‘AI CAM’ modes, and a Portrait mode where it is also possible to adjust the background blur (although in this case, it is done by software). By day, the results are acceptable, with a correct focus, vivid colors and a good level of detailAlthough the skies are usually overexposed, especially in Portrait mode.

Photo mode

Photo mode (left) vs. Portrait mode with background blurring maximum (right)

At night, the LG K61’s front camera suffers quite a bit, especially if there’s no artificial light source nearby. AF becomes somewhat erratic, noise becomes apparent, lights fade and much detail is lost; on-screen flash doesn’t help either because it burns the foreground. However, and taking into account all of the above, we can say that he manages to save the scene with an approved scraping.

Photo mode

In short, we have cameras that offer some gaming thanks to the wide angle, the ‘Portrait’ mode and a quite effective HDR in the case of the rear, although they could be more versatile if LG had added a mode that would allow some manual adjustments. As for the image quality, it achieves the approval in most situations, even in some we could qualify it as remarkable.

LG K61, the opinion of Xataka Móvil

Without excelling in any of the sections, we have to recognize that the LG K61 does not suspend in any of them either. It’s more, moves between high pass and remarkable, and that is, therefore, its final rating considering that we are talking about a terminal that costs 259 euros.

You get the best marks for its design, attractive and comfortable in the hand, its screen, which offers a good display in any circumstance, and its autonomy, enough to get through a day without using the plug and with a relatively fast charging system. To this we must add an acceptable performance for everyday tasks and cameras that, without being anything of the other world, do not disappoint in any scene.

LG has provided this phone with some add-ons, such as the MIL-STD 810G military resistance certification, the NFC for mobile payments or the Google Assistant button

In addition, LG has provided this phone with some add-ons, such as the military resistance certification MIL-STD 810G, the NFC for mobile payments, the dedicated button for Google Assistant, the dual SIM function and the possibility of having duplicate applications with different profiles and accounts in each one of them (Whatsapp, Facebook, Skype, Snapchat, etc.). The sum of all this makes the LG K61 an alternative to take into account, although it is somewhat lower than several competing Chinese models that move in that price range (read Realme or Xiaomi).

7.4

Design7.5

screen7.75

performance7.0

Cameras6.75

software7.5

Autonomy8.0

In favor

Full connectivity: NFC, USB-C, dual SIM, 3.5mm jack … Good finishes and good construction. Screen display satisfactory.

Against

More versatility is missing in a quad camera. Bloatware excess. Fair performance for everyday tasks.