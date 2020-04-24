The Wiko View4 promises to establish itself as a competition to the brands established in the ‘accessible range’ fight. It is not a bad bet for WiKo View4 since the phone is solvent in most aspects, all despite the contention in hardware. And with the 5,000 mAh battery as one of its biggest promises.

The cancellation of the 2020 MWC led to the delay of much of the presentations that are used to being held at the event, as is the case with Wiko. The brand unveiled the View4 and View4 Lite weeks later; and ended up landing in Spain in late March. I have spent time with the most powerful model of the two new phones, the Wiko View4. It is a good option in the entry segment, a segment where there is notable competition.

Wiko View4 datasheet

WIKO VIEW4

SCREEN

6.52-inch IPS LCD

HD + resolution (269 PPP)

PROCESSOR

Mediatek 6762D (Helio A25)

RAM

3GB

STORAGE

64GB + microSD

SOFTWARE

Android 10

REAR CAMERA

13 megapixels (main)

5 megapixels (wide angle)

2 megapixels (depth)

FRONTAL CAMERA

8 megapixels

DRUMS

5,000 mAh

OTHERS

Dual SIM, Google Assistant button

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

165.7 x 75.8 x 8.85 mm

180 g

PRICE

169 euros

Large and generic design

The Wiko View4 does not stray too far from usual in the low-end line. Following Wiko’s design guidelines, the manufacturer offers a big screen on the front, rounded corners, straight cut faces and a clean back surface that highlights the vertical triple camera module, just in the upper left corner. Polycarbonate is the protagonist of the phone, both on its body and on the back. This face offers a mirror finish with reflections in different metallic colors. And it greatly favors the grip with two hits: it is a magnet for fingerprints and scratches. Wiko does not include a protective case with the View4.

The phone is quite large despite the fact that the front is used thanks to the cutout in the shape of a drop of water. The frames, yes, are thick, not so much the lower ‘chin’. Somewhat heavy, with burrs on the SIM tray socket (on the left side), with micro USB (at the bottom, next to the external speaker) and without fingerprint reader, these three characteristics lower the external note of the device. In his favor are the button dedicated to Google Assistant (on the left), his triple SIM tray (two SIMs and one SD Card at the same time) and headphone jack (on the upper edge).

The Wiko View4 screen is large, ideal for those who want to watch movies and series on the phone. Overall quality is in line with its price, but it doesn’t look bad in most conditions: balanced color temperature, enough sharpness and more detail than I expected, always without firing rockets. The experience is not bad, but you run into a somewhat annoying problem: auto brightness. It is difficult to react to light conditions; with the problem that it is always adjusted to the minimum in low light, which constantly forces you to manually raise it. The maximum brightness is not excessive either, outdoors and in the sun it is difficult to visualize what appears on the screen.

The screen is large and does not present poor quality. Too bad the automatic brightness is so erratic

In terms of hearing, the average quality obtained by the phone in terms of screen is maintained. The Wiko View4 sounds pretty good with wired headphones– The sound is rich in nuances, balanced, distortion-free, does not overuse the bass, and the treble is not shrill. This good wired performance stays on bluetooth: The link offers very good quality of wireless audio. It does lose in the external speaker section: even though at medium volume it doesn’t distort much, things change at maximum volume. And with the disadvantage that the output is at the bottom of the Wiko View4, a fact that makes listening difficult while viewing multimedia content. The usual thing in the speakers placed in the low area.

Decent performance without fanfare

The Wiko View4 is an accessible mobile phone that is based on a MediaTek Helio A25, a SoC manufactured at 12 nm that does not offer poor average performance, yes he sins when power is demanded. For example, I have not encountered problems in regular use: without being excessively fluid, it does not show jumps in the change of applications or in the use of multitasking, as long as the apps are not too powerful. The Wiko View4 is not indicated for demanding graphics games, it can run at low quality. This is the case of PUBG Mobile, for example. Or Asphalt 9.

Benchmark tests show accessible range figures, which corresponds to the price of the phone. These have been the following.

WIKO VIEW4

REALME C3

MOTO E6 PLUS

REDMI 8

SAMSUNG GALAXY A20E

PROCESSOR

Helium A25

Helium G70

Helium P22

Snapdragon 439

Exynos 9609

RAM

3GB

3GB

2 GB

3GB

3GB

ANTUTU

94,145

179,229

76,697

94,221

114,839

GEEKBENCH 4

826 / 3,867

1,836 / 5,767

830 / 3,587

892 / 3,180

–

PCMARK WORK

5,331

8,544

–

–

5,176

As I said, in daily use I have not seen any inconveniences beyond the logical ones, the truth is that I was surprised by its average performance. The Wiko View4 goes somewhat right in RAM (3GB DDR3) and in storage (64GB eMMC), it maintains socket for SD memory (the tray is triple, an advantage for those who use dual SIM) and does not dispense with the 3.5 mm jack. Too bad Wiko dodges USB C to incorporate micro USB, a noticeable flaw even though the View4 is more or less cheap. It also doesn’t offer 5GHz WiFi, 2.4 GHz only (You cannot take advantage of fiber speeds beyond 100 Mb). And a lack that I do not fully understand: the mobile does not have a fingerprint reader, not even in the back. This makes unlocking the phone securely a bit cumbersome; As much as it does include facial unlock, more insecure (and somewhat slow, it takes about two seconds to unlock). AND with notification LEDs, another detail to highlight,

Starting with the latest stable version of the system should not be noticeable, but the fact is that it is not as common. Therefore, having a fairly clean version of Android 10, and without an excess of ‘bloatware’, they make the Wiko View4 more enjoyable (too bad the security patch is from January 2020).

The brand adds its own options to the phone, such as gestures and smart actions (or a simple interface for those who need interface simplicity). Dark mode, color temperature adjustment for the screen, Android 10 navigation gestures, FM radio application and different personalized services from Wiko, such as suggestion of applications or personalized offers. The latter can be easily disconnected at the start of the mobile.

So far the Wiko View4 has walked the path of balance with some more or less noticeable stumble, also more than a pat on the back. And now it’s time to put the crown on an enviable characteristic: its autonomy. It has been very difficult for me to exhaust it during my test days, the phone insisted on staying alive. Even with 2%, it remained standing for almost an hour, something very unusual in a smartphone. On average, the Wiko View4 lasts three days of average use without disheveled and up to thirteen hours of screen. Its contained SoC, HD + display and 5,000 mAh battery work miracles.

Although the autonomy is superb, that Wiko includes a load of 10 W forces that reliving it from 0 to 100 is a task of more than three hours. Specifically, the loading times are as follows:

5 minutes: 3% battery.

10 minutes: 7% battery.

20 minutes: 14% battery.

30 minutes: 21% battery.

50 minutes: 34% battery.

Total: 3 hours and 6 minutes.

Many cameras and a very fair quality

Mobile photography trends have made there is no phone that does not incorporate multiple cameras, even if it is ‘cheap’, as is the case with the Wiko View4. The lenses draw attention to the back of the phone: 13-megapixel main and f / 2.0 aperture, 5-megapixel wide-angle and f / 2.2 aperture (114º width) and a depth sensor with 2-megapixel image size . This set achieves photographic results that are saved with abundant light and outdoors, although not enough to shoot rockets. Indoors performance is somewhat poor.

The camera application is quite complete, however it penalizes not offering a complete professional mode (Does not include RAW save or manual focus). The Wiko View4 offers automatic HDR, a mode that accuses of lack of dynamic range, even if it saves brightly lit areas. The app has identification of scenes through AI (there is no great difference when activating it), night mode (it does not behave badly while there is some light), it has background blur (trimming objects and people is very improvable) and do not miss the opportunity to include beauty mode or stickers through augmented reality (the AI ​​detects the sex of the person and overprints it on the screen). The app is versatile and the saving of each new photo is fast, in performance there are not too many drawbacks.

In daylight and outdoors the Wiko View4 does not fare badly. Automatic HDR doesn’t quite achieve a perfect dynamic range: it tends to do little for dark areas. And expanding the loss of detail is appreciated

At night the cameras suffer a lot. Remarkable watercolors, white balance somewhat yellow (it depends a lot on the type of light) and without the mobile being able to enhance dark areas even using night mode.

Despite not having beauty mode activated, the Wiko View4 has ‘washed’ the face eliminating contrast. Loss of detail is seen by slightly zooming the image. Colors do stay pretty natural

In the selfie camera the loss of detail is maintained with some zoom without doing a bad job if there is lighting. The mobile applies automatic HDR and manages not to overexpose the illuminated areas in exchange for losing dynamic range

Below you have a gallery of images taken with the Wiko View4 in all conditions and with the different camera modes.

The mobile offers multiple cameras without the overall quality of the images being raised. The app is complete, although somewhat messy, especially everything that refers to the wide angle: the icon in the upper right area used to activate it is very unintuitive (also there is the digital zoom). This wide angle excessively accuses the optical effect ‘fisheye’ on the edges of the image and does not end up fitting much more scene than that achieved by the main objective.

In the video the Wiko View4 is saved as long as there is enough light. With maximum recording at 1080p and 30 fps, the phone also offers slow motion (720p at 120 fps) and the option to create timelapse.

Wiko View4, the opinion of Xataka Móvil

The phone cannot be asked for excellent performance as the price limits the demands. And it does not behave badly at that cost: the system flows without speed and lacks appreciable jumps; the Wiko View4 maintains the type in most situations despite having notable shortcomings, such as a fingerprint reader or USB C; the screen is of good quality as long as brightness is not demanded; and photography is versatile in general, although without standing out too much for its quality. Of course, in battery there is no one who wins.

For the 169 euros that the Wiko View4 costs, this phone has too many enemies that take its chest in terms of gross benefits. There are the Realme 5, for example, or the Xiaomi Redmi 8T, Chinese mobiles well known to the general public. By cons, Wiko offers greater cleanliness in the software, excels in autonomy and its screen size will surely please anyone who wants to use the phone as a multimedia support. It even has high-quality audio with headphones, a rare occurrence in this price range.

The Wiko View4 achieves brutal autonomy within an acceptable balance between hardware and software

The Wiko View4 is already available for purchase in Spain. If you want a low cost alternative to Chinese mobiles this may be a good choice.

7.3

Design7.25

screen6.75

performance7.0

Cameras6.25

software7.5

Autonomy9.25

In favor

Large screen. Battery that lasts. And it lasts … With Android 10 and quite clean in software.

Against

Without fingerprint reader. Micro USB port instead of USB C. Automatic brightness is frustrating.

