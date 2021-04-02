review with features, price and specifications

Dynabook It has not missed its appointment with the new Intel processors and its more professional and lightweight range has been renewed in a big way, hosting the step forward that the Intel Iris Xe graphics give.

The Dynabook Portégé X30W maintains the hallmarks of this resurgence of Toshiba, with a very low weight, an IGZO screen and a battery for a whole working day. And we have tested it.

Dynabook Portégé X30W datasheet

Dynabook Portégé X30W

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

303.9 x 197.4 x 17.9 mm // 989 gr

SCREEN

13.3-inch In-Cell anti-glare touchscreen with 1080p resolution

PROCESSOR

Intel Core i7-1165G7

RAM

16 GB LPDDR4X (4266 MHz)

STORAGE

1 TB M.2 PCIe SSD

SPEAKERS

Harman Kardon

DRUMS

4 cells

CONNECTIVITY

Wifi 6 AX201 // Bluetooth 5.1

PORTS

USB-C (Thunderbolt 4) x2

1 x HDMI

1 x USB-A 3.1

MicroSD slot

1 x headphone jack

PRICE

2039 euros

dynabook Portege X30W-J-10F / i7 / 16GB / 512GB / W10P.

A weight under a kilogram

Empty. This is how the interior of the new one seems to be Dynabook Portégé X30W when you pick it up from the table. The reason is none other than the use of a magnesium alloy for the entire case of the laptop, which provides both rigidity, flexibility and of course very little weight. We are talking about a laptop with a 13.3-inch screen.

The Dynabook Portégé X30W, in addition to a weight of only 989 grams and MIL STD 810G resistance, it offers us a compact design in all its dimensions. For example the thickness is less than 1.8 cm. As we will see later, these very small dimensions have required sacrifices, for example with the touchpad.

Like other laptops in the professional field, the low weight and its resistance are the main arguments at the design level

The design is another of the victims of the compact format and oblivious to the details beyond the functionality. This laptop is very sober, strictly complying with what one expects to find in a laptop more in the field of business and work than in the consumer market. Matte black and no special details beyond the metallic touch of the logo + brand on the case.

Inside we do find some detail to highlight. We start with the fingerprint reader, placed in a corner of the small touchpad, as well as an 8 MP secondary camera that we can use comfortably when we place the laptop in tablet mode.

The Dynabook Portégé X30W has a dual camera: an IR webcam that includes manual privacy coverage and an 8 MP secondary camera for use in tablet mode

The photographic performance of this secondary camera is very unremarkable, which together with its dubious sense, makes it seem like an addition without too much relevance for the user.

The team also has a webcam with IR which serves us both as a webcam with a dual microphone and as a facial recognition system for use with Windows Hello and Intel Authenticate. That camera has a manual mechanical seal to improve our privacy, welcome news. Simple but effective.

Manually closing the webcam

Biometric recognition, with both fingerprint and face, is quick and easy to use.

Connectivity

The Dynabook Portégé X30W It comes prepared for basic ultrabook connectivity. Mixing USB Type A and C ports is the general norm already, and in this laptop we have a USB-A 3.1 port compatible with Sleep and Charge functionality, as well as two USB-C 3.1 Gen2 ports (Thunderbolt 4), although both are located on the left side, next to the proprietary charging port.

Although the standard charger is compact, this Dynabook supports the charging via USB-C with either of the two ports. On that left side we also have the HDMI output and the mixed headphone port.

The connectivity is completed by the microSD card slot located on the right side. A curious absence is that of the Kensignton safety connector, which is quite suitable for this type of device that we are going to use both in mobility.

Brilliant display with contained resolution

One of the strengths of the Dynabook equipment is found on its screen. That of this model Portégé X30W maintains a standard diagonal of 13.3 inch and it does not risk in the resolution, that is fixed in 1080p. It is enough to work comfortably, reproduce content and all this without penalizing autonomy.

The screen has room to adjust to the frames, especially at the top and bottom edges. It is matte type with anti-reflective finish, an essential characteristic in a team with this traveling spirit.

But it is that in addition, the brightness of the IZGO panel is above 450 nits, a detail that means that the use of that matte finish does not imply any reduction in the spectacularity of the screen when we have it to the maximum.

Both indoors and outdoors the panel display is very good, with wide viewing angles and good color reproduction.

This Dynabook model has a Touch panel which comes with a stylus and a hinge that allows the screen to be rotated completely on the keyboard, leaving the equipment like a tablet with a generous screen but, thanks to its reduced weight, quite manageable. And that we are not a fan of this type of format with these diagonals.

The sound, once again, is signed by harman / kardon and it’s Dolby Atmos. It is powerful enough to be used occasionally with external speakers to reproduce content without problem, but the sound sometimes lacks a metallic finish due to the type of case and physical characteristics of the notebook.

The surround effect it is quite well achieved and we have standard or custom equalizations to adapt the sound response to our preferences or type of content.

Yes, I quite liked the sound that is obtained in video calls with the help of the two integrated microphones, another aspect that is essential in this type of laptop.

Compact keyboard and touchpad

The Dynabook Portégé X30W being a light and compact device has prevailed over many other aspects. We noticed it right away in the configuration of both the keyboard and the touchpad.

The Dynabook Portégé X30W condenses perhaps too many options in a compact keyboard but with which it is pleasant and fast to type

The first offers general keys of the correct size but groups quite a few second and third options into a few keys and changes the distribution of others. This laptop also adds quite a few “tricks” to get more out of the keyboard, such as a function to have a fake numeric keypad.

It takes some getting used to its handling but I liked both the response and the keyboard travel, result comfortable to use and achieving a high speed of writing with great ease.

The keyboard is backlit, with three levels of brightness, in addition to the off. The display of the keys when there is little light is very good but nevertheless, from the keyboard we can only activate or deactivate the brightness level of the keyboard that we have previously selected in the Dynabook Settings application, something that is quite annoying.

The touchpad is, of the leading couple in this section of the analysis, the worst stopped by the compactness of the laptop. Its size is quite small, which greatly limits the comfortable handling of gestures or long movements.

Luckily his response and tact is outstanding. On the keyboard we have a function to enable or disable it.

All-day battery and graphics performance

The Dynabook Portégé X30W it perfectly replicates the user experience that we have obtained with the rest of the teams that debut this year the new 11th generation Intel Core. The day to day is fully satisfactory, standing out especially at the graphic level, which is when the quality jump of the Intel Iris Xe graphics makes an appearance.

In the synthetic tests we have obtained scores of almost 5000 points in the PCMark Home test, 762 cb in Cinebench R15 (with almost 91 fps in OpenGL) as well as 1719, 16024 and 4695 in the Time Spy, Night Raid and Fire Strike tests respectively .

As for the SSD unit, it is a Samsung with 1 TB capacity and that offers us a high performance of 3500 and 3000 MB / s in the read and write tests respectively with CrystalDiskMark.

In operation, this new Dynabook notebook is very quiet except when we start to demand, when the fans are noticed, but always within controlled margins and not at all uncomfortable. This achieves a broad control of operating temperatures, which at no time are alarming or prevent the use of the equipment even on the knees.

The Dynabook Portégé X30W comes with some bloatware as well as a couple of its own apps for team management, which includes standard Windows 10 Pro. With this proprietary Dynabook software, we can learn data from the equipment as well as manage some connectivity and cooling parameters or carry out system updates and internal component drivers.

At the level of autonomy, this Dynabook Portégé X30W also maintains the type although without being among the best on the market.

In our regular tests with these types of devices, which recreate a real-life scenario, the Dynabook Portégé X30W managed to average between 6.5 and 8 hours of use, including tasks of all kinds, occasional play and a brightness around 200 nits.

Dynabook Portégé X30W, the opinion and note of Xataka

Once again, we came across a professional-cut laptop on our work table where exactly what matters in these teams has been taken care of: screen, portability and battery, this time with a price of more than 2000 euros for the configuration that we have been able to analyze. .

East Dynabook Portégé X30W It has stood out especially for its reduced weight while offering us a screen with a matte finish but a high level of brightness and balanced resolution for its 13.3-inch diagonal. It is accompanied by a good technical sheet both for quantity and quality of RAM and SSD drive.

The battery, critical in these teams, complies somewhat tightly to complete a working day. Like the keyboard, which assumes the consequences of the dimensions contained in this battle laptop.

8.5

Design9.25

Screen

8.75

Performance8.5

Keyboard / trackpad7

software8.75

Autonomy9

In favor

Very light and compact Quality screen Good data sheet

Against

Somewhat compact keyboard with a very small touchpad The distribution of the USB-C ports could be better High price for your configuration



dynabook Portege X30W-J-10F / i7 / 16GB / 512GB / W10P.

The computer has been released for testing by Dynabook. Can inquire our policy of relationships with enterprises