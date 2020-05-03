The review of concession contracts should not follow a single formula. Each case will have a specific solution, such as extending the concession period, making investments more flexible and cuts in the payment of grants and even increasing rates. “Everything will depend on the magnitude of the losses and what each contract entails,” says Natália Marcassa, Secretary for Development, Planning and Partnerships at the Ministry of Infrastructure.

“In a concession where the toll is low, for example, we could rebalance by increasing the tariff without affecting the consumer too much,” she says. In many cases, however, there will be a need to use all possible forms of renegotiation. In other words, the rebalancing would come through a mix of several measures at the same time.

“We need to use everything possible to prevent the system from breaking down, as is the case with electricity,” says the president of the Brazilian Association of Infrastructure and Basic Industries (Abdib), Venilton Tadini. It will also require agility to prevent the process from dragging on for too long. “It has to be something timely. It cannot be a negotiation for a year from now,” says the president of the Brazilian Association of Highway Concessionaires, César Borges.

This is one of the concerns of companies seeking renegotiations. According to the concessionaires, the drastic drop in demand quickly affected cash, which could compromise essential services to the population. “The reflexes of the pandemic in the concessions are extremely complex and will require planning so that the process is approved more quickly”, says Tadini.

For experts, the ideal would be to open an administrative proceeding with the regulatory agencies to demonstrate the losses – a measure that would also serve as accountability for insurers, financing agents and investors. “In some sectors, such as airports, it is already possible to demonstrate the frustration of demand”, says lawyer Pedro Paulo Rezende Porto, from Porto Advogados.

Airports

In Galeão (RJ), the number of passengers fell 98% in April, compared to 2019; and in Guarulhos (SP), the daily average of 120 thousand passengers until February had already dropped to 15 thousand in March – a 87% drop. Gru Airport, a Guarulhos concessionaire, said it has initiated talks with the government and that it intends to use the rebalancing to reduce the grant amount.

Riogaleão, which manages the airport in Rio, says that it evaluates the impacts of the crisis and believes that the balance of the contracts will be preserved. “The question is how will the resumption take place after the isolation. The companies will return to operate, but will there be passengers?”, Asks Cascione, Pulino e Boulos’ lawyer, Paulo Campana.

According to lawyer Ana Cândida de Mello Carvalho, do Barbosa, Müssnich, Aragão (BMA), there are many questions about contractual reviews. “They (the companies) want to know when to place the order and how to build evidence on the effects of the pandemic.”

Despite the need to hurry, experts warn of the risk of possible irregularities. Companies that were already in trouble can use the pandemic to recover past losses, says Alberto Sogoyar, from L.O. Baptista.

Number of agencies can hold discussion

The complexity of a contractual renegotiation is greater in some sectors. In basic sanitation, for example, there is no single regulatory agency to concentrate possible requests for rebalancing the contract. “We have subnational regulation and 52 regulatory agencies. That is, we will have to conduct this process in retail,” says the executive director of the Brazilian Association of Private Concessionaires for Public Water and Sewage Services (Abcon), Percy Soares Neto.

According to him, since the beginning of the quarantine, 230 regional decrees have been published on bill and ban on cutting water during the coronavirus period. “How are we going to rebalance the contracts in this way?” Asks Neto. He claims to have initiated a conversation with the Brazilian Association of Regulatory Agencies (Abar) to create a renegotiation standard.

“We live in a different situation: residential demand is growing and bad debt, too. We will reach the end of this process with some families with up to five overdue bills,” says the executive. During social isolation, corporate revenues dropped 25%. “Concessionaires are not going to break, but the essential investments to increase water and sewage services in the country will have to be reviewed,” says Neto.

Public sector will also have revised works

Public works contracts must also go through a renegotiation process. In some cases, there may even be a suspension of the contract, says Fernando Vernalha, of VGP Advogados. According to him, even in the works that were not paralyzed, the situation is complicated. There are problems of lack of inputs and also of manpower.

“The rebalancing requests have already started, with notifications of operational difficulties in the execution of the contract”, says Vernalha. He recalls that the crisis exacerbates the problem of fiscal vulnerability in the States and calls into question the ability of governments to honor contracts. “It will be necessary to create a plan to recover the contracts. The adaptations will be atypical, and there may even be extinction and contract termination.”

