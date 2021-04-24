Review, ‘Wildland’: Family Business

If there is a genre in which Scandinavian cinema does not usually fail, that is the thriller. There are several titles from Norway, Sweden, Iceland and Denmark that have reached Spanish theaters and that show their savoir-faire with suspense, the sagas ‘The cases of Department Q’ or ‘Millennium’ being the most obvious exponents. Precisely, from this franchise comes Jeanette Nordahl, who makes her directorial debut with ‘Wildland,’ starring Sidse Babett Knudsen and shown in the Retueyos section of the 58th Gijón Festival.

Nordahl takes advantage of his experience as an assistant director in ‘The Cases of Department Q’ to produce a first film with an icy staging, which highlights a family structure in which the mother figure exercises an iron and perverse control over her children . The plot is very similar to that of another thriller with a fierce matriarch, ‘Animal Kingdom’. What’s more, this is arguably the female response to David Michôd’s film.

In both cases, a teenager loses his mother and goes to a family he hardly knows and that turns out to be a mafia clan, led by a matriarch who with her kind and sweet words is able to psychologically annul someone. In this case, Sidse Babett Knudsen takes over from Jacki Weaver and the young orphan becomes a young orphan. Although there are many similarities with the Australian film; Nordahl, who is directing a screenplay written by Ingeborg Topsoe, screenwriter for the Amazon series ‘Hanna,’ he draws his own scheme, delving further into the impossibility of escaping from that vicious family circle.

Sidse Babett Knudsen raises the bar for this family thriller

And that’s where the strength of Sidse Babett Knudsen manages to elevate the film. The ‘Borgen’ actress brings out her most Machiavellian side, worthy of a villain like mother Gothel from ‘Tangled’, with an incredible ability for emotional manipulation. A veritable factory of ambivalent relationships that gravitate around her. At his side, the young Sandra Guldberg does her best to appear as a teenager who has fallen victim to a spider web and from which escape will not be easy.

To be a first feature film, Nordahl shows his experience with the genre, despite being a conservative proposal. Now he has the challenge of bringing a new, much riskier proposal. Of course, if I repeated with Sidse Babett Knudsen, there would be no complaint.

Note: 6

The best: The interpretation of Sidse Babett Knudsen.

Worst: It ends up being a very predictable thriller.