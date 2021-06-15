Review: We tested the new Asics Court FF ™ 2 shoes

Very good to everyone! Today we bring you a new review both on the web and on the Punto de Break channel. For several weeks we have been testing the new shoes ASICS COURT FF ™ 2 and we are going to comment on the most relevant points they have, as well as analyze the technical aspects and detail our feelings with them on the track. It is the same model that you use Novak Djokovic, although his, we specify, have special features and touches, adapted to him. Here we go!

First impression

At first glance, the design is very attractive, combining white, red and blue, the shoe expresses a daring image, combined with an elegant and classic look since white predominates above all else. You can easily combine it with different color matches.

These new Asics Court FF ™ 2 They are the result of a combination between the comfort of the Solution Speed ​​FF2 and the stability of the GEL-RESOLUTION 8, which makes them very complete in many aspects. One of our first impressions with them is how easy they are to insert on the foot, almost enough to put them on and run, and how comfortable they feel in the door. Comfort is undoubtedly one of the great strengths of these shoes.

Comfort and stability

Among its technical characteristics we highlight the Flytefoam updated, the Twistruss in the midfoot and technology Monosock. Don’t worry, right now we are going to detail and explain what each of these characteristics consists of.

Without a doubt and as we have mentioned before, we can say that the new Asics Court FF ™ 2 have a technology focused mainly on comfort. The shoe has very good cushioning and absorbs very well the impacts in violent movements. The technology Flytefoam provides lightness to the shoe, which helps to have greater ease when moving in different directions, and to be able to correct forced displacements in a simple way.

Another feature to highlight is the incorporation of technology Monosock, which helps you put on the shoe better and keeps your foot in a correct position. When you put the shoe on for the first time you have a feeling of adaptability to your foot that, personally, I was notably surprised, since it gives the feeling that you have put a sock on your foot and that it fits in a spongy way, but without losing the stability that a tennis shoe needs.

Due to the design they have, when fastening the shoes, you can tighten them and unlike others, you feel a small margin of respite in the foot, which is always appreciated, without losing that necessary support. This allows us to avoid overheating our feet due to the friction caused by intense movements on the track.

Regarding the Twistruss, is a technology that helps to have better contact with the court and the rotation of the foot. It helps us to have better stability and flexibility of movements, minimizing the loss of power when the foot is bent and turned. The shoe will give us energy back to help us move more freely from side to side of the track. Made to measure for those sudden changes of directions that occur when playing from the background or near the net.

Technical characteristics

Flytefoam

Provides lightness and comfort

Monosock

Helps to fit the shoe and keep the foot stable

Twistruss

Keeps the foot in front of the movements of the game

Solyte

Cushioning and durability

The ASICS COURT FF ™ 2 shoes incorporate technology in the midsole Solyte, a material that helps improve rebounding and also the shoe’s durability. It is the lightest material on the sole and it also helps cushioning.

As is customary at ASICS, these shoes have the gel both in the toe area and in the heel area, ideal for players who can suffer impacts on the joints. It does not lack point of support and comfort so that you focus only on them when you are playing tennis.

What kind of players do we recommend the ASICS COURT FF ™ 2

They are very resistant shoes, focused on high-performance players who make fast movements and in different directions. It is a very complete shoe, ideal especially for aggressive players on court. It allows you to make changes of direction very easily. This is its strong point. We say that they are ideal for an offensive style, but due to their characteristics, it would also serve for that type of baseline player who does not stop running from side to side of the court to return everything.

We can say that they are comfortable, stable shoes with a great grip on the different surfaces where you can play. It is available for clay and fast track surfaces. We, from Punto de Break, can recommend them with complete confidence. We have loved our set-up and even when it comes to demanding a bit more, they have responded very well. The Asics Court FF ™ 2 are very complete and will give you a lot of confidence when playing.

Without further ado, we say goodbye until the next review and for any questions, you can send it to us through a comment here or in the video that we have recorded. See you soon!