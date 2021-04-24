Review, ‘Urtzen’: The Sea and the Protecting Giant

The confinement that occurred in Spain during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic brought with it a series of audiovisual creations that, unfortunately, have aged too quickly in the following months. Likewise, the documentaries about COVID-19 made have ended up being premature, since the epidemic continues, as can be seen with the current fourth wave. However, In the middle of this production, the Basque director Telmo Esnal has managed to make a film that manages to go further.

And is that ‘Urtzen’ combines the concept of life experience during confinement with an environmental reflection on the present of society and how it has turned its back on nature. For it, the director takes as a reference the story ‘UR, the giant of the sea’, by Pablo Azkue, narrating fragments of the story and combining them with precious marine sequences. On the other hand, Esnal interviews the author and shows sequences starring the giant himself that inspired Azkue’s story.

The result is, as Esnal himself defined in an interview for Cineuropa, “a collage and a cinematographic essay”. There is no better description for a documentary that goes off the beaten path, that manages to transcend beyond that moment [largo] that it was the confinement and that shows that lost connection of the human being with the environment itself, through the metaphorical figure of the giant, which is, in turn, a reflection on the marine origins of a language as unique as Euskera.

A cinematographic essay that transcends beyond the moment it portrays

And it is in this aspect where the director’s hand is seen. His previous film, the hypnotic ‘Dantza’, was a kind of danced musical, in which there was a very fine line between fiction and non-fiction, being very close to the musical tributes of Carlos Saura. Perhaps its production is smaller, but ‘Urtzen’ achieves very similar results, showing that even in the most adverse situations, it is possible to produce a quality film.

Thanks to his commitment to joining various remnants of different materials, ‘Urtzen’ manages to be a different cinematographic experience. A true essay, full of lyricism, in which Esnal exposes a series of ideas, with the fable of Azkue in the background and a succession of sequences that invite reflection that, unlike the situation experienced last year, must endure over time.

Note: 7

The best: The marine scenes narrated with Azkue’s text.

Worst: Some scenes from confinement.