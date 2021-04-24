Review, ‘Under the stars of Paris’: A little winter tale

Released two days before the second confinement in France – from which, in reality, it has not yet come out, since the cinemas and theaters are still closed -, “Under the stars of Paris” is the second fiction feature film by the German-born documentary filmmaker Claus Drexel. A film that, although it is arriving in Spain in the middle of spring, is a delicious winter tale, with certain touches of fable that link it with the stories of Charles Dickens or Hans Christian Andersen.

Starring Catherine Frot and Mahamadou Yaffa; Drexel, who is also signing the script with seasoned playwright and screenwriter Olivier Brunhes, configures a feature film that, through the fable, makes a film with social criticism, capturing the reality of the disinherited in the French capital. On the one hand, a homeless woman named Christine, whose stormy past and a family drama that led her to live on the streets is intuited; On the other hand, there is little Suli, a small Erirtreo of just 8 or 10 years old, who survives as best he can while looking for his mother, who had an expulsion order as an illegal immigrant.

Due to its premise, Drexel could have made a social drama with neorealist overtones, which would have placed him as a possible generational replacement for the cinema of Robert Guédiguian or the Dardenne brothers; even as a European response to that bleak film called ‘Capernaum’. It would have been the logical thing to do, given the nature of the director as a documentary maker. However, perhaps in pursuit of making the film more accessible, Drexel opts for a lighter tone, not less committed.

A fable that evokes classics by Dickens or Andersen

And that is where he takes advantage of the elements of titles such as ‘A Christmas Carol’ or ‘The Little Match Girl’, whose background is just as heartbreaking, even more so, than movies like ‘Rosetta’ or ‘The Child’. However, the curious leading duo, whose chemistry is magnificent – Catherine Frot should be given a monument for being able to convey humanity in each of her roles and applause for little Mahamadou Yaffa, a wonderful discovery -, It evokes in a more amiable tone and in a mother-child key to that fascinating feature film by Leos Carax, ‘The Lovers of the Pont-Neuf’. In a way, this icy and current Paris is the contemporary response to that inequality and its corresponding social indifference that already existed and was criticized in the 19th century.

Perhaps a more solemn tone, away from that benevolent look, would have brought the film closer to titles such as ‘Fortuna’ or ‘The house by the sea’. However, Taking the plot to the family fable makes ‘Under the stars of Paris’ conquer a type of audience that is not, on many occasions, a theme that is current and that emphasizes the drama experienced by the other disinherited, who are on a smaller scale, if possible, immigrants without papers, refugees. A remarkable proposal, one of those that is enjoyed and invites reflection.

Note: 7

The best: The chemistry of Catherine Frot and Mahamadou Yaffa. The child’s dreamy scene with Schubert’s ‘Winterreis’ in the background.

Worst: His gentle and light tone helps his message reach more people, true, but it also makes it less ambitious than his plot asked for.