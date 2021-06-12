Review, ‘The snail house’: The beast in the heart

The terror or the thriller in the deep Spain has been a constant in the cinemaAn example of this is Álex de la Iglesia’s cinema. In commercial terms, recently, he highlighted the Baztán Trilogy or titles such as ‘The Island of Lies’. For his debut feature, Macarena Astorga delves into rural Andalusia in ‘La casa del caracol’, based on the homonymous novel by Sandra García Nieto, who also signs the script for this adaptation.

Presented at the 13th edition of the Malaga Festival, the film takes the public to the Spain of the 60s, in which a famous writer in crisis, Antonio Prieto, travels to a small Andalusian town to stay in a rural mansion, whose past has marked the town under a terrible rural legend. The premise certainly attracts attention. It’s more, Astorga knows how to create a good atmosphere, in which intrigue appears from the beginning, when the author arrives in town.

In fact, Astorga sets up a splendid staging. Also, in its first part, García Nieto’s script creates a series of situations that delve into that feeling of being before a creepy mystery. And that is one of its virtues, having an atmosphere between intriguing and oppressive, which is helped by the elements of deep Spain, evoking titles to situations reminiscent of tapes like ‘The seventh day’. Added to this is Javier Rey, the actor leaves his usual gallant air to become an artist who lives in constant bewilderment.

A story lost between traumas and legends

However, despite having a production design that scares, a tone that envelops in an atmosphere that oppresses and fascinates at the same time, there is something wrong. And it is that Astorga, like neither García Nieto, they know what kind of film they want to narrate. Yes, there is tension, mystery, an old legend, but they get to a point where they don’t know how to solve the story. What’s more, the point of psychological thriller ends up leading to the same mistakes that Sergio G. Sánchez made in ‘The Secret of Marrowbone’, something that, by the way, did not happen with the original novel, in which García Nieto left everything resolved with a greater context behind.

Astorga aims to be a director who brings a renewed air to Spanish terror and thriller, she just needs to find the narrative balance, because she knows how to create tension, thanks to a remarkable production and sound design, in addition to having a protagonist dedicated to the intrigue. A debut at half throttle.

Note: 6

The best: The setting and the initial tension.

Worst: The knot of its plot ends in no man’s land, even becoming deceptive.