What does not kill you…

AAA video game developments have become daring journeys where basically anything can happen. No matter the planning time that has been invested, the variants and threats that many times those involved do not control, can interfere with an already defined path and cause the ship not to reach a good port. It has been almost seven very complicated years since Niel Druckmann and all Naughty Dog embarked on a new adventure, which turned out to be much more complicated than had been budgeted. Delays, media scandals due to the famous “crunching time”, a pandemic and, of course, the devastating leak, are just some of the things that had to be dealt with throughout the already complicated process. Despite all of the above, it is finally time to meet the successor of that game that closed the life of the PS3 in 2013, and that set a new standard for the medium in many ways. Yes, The Last of Us Part II is proof that what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger and once again, the famous developer studio makes it clear that it remains the spearhead in this exciting medium of entertainment.

It is extremely interesting that after The Last of Us was the finishing touch for the life cycle of the PS3, now it is time for its sequel to do the same seven years later with the PS4. Of course, the above is not important if you stop to review the impact of the first game of this franchise at the time. It was an authentic technical and narrative revolution within video games that we rarely have to see. There are even those who rank it as one of the best games of all time. I think right there is the burden with which this second part must deal, with its own legacy. The Last of Us Part II is a project with titanic ambitions in technical, narrative and gameplay terms. Naughty Dog took more risks than some could imagine, because although the foundations of the previous game were taken, all the concepts were considerably amplified to give us one of the most impressive and memorable experiences of this generation of consoles .

The strong consequences

Before I start talking to you about how The Last of Us Part II narrative behaves, I’d like to make it clear that you can be completely calm on the subject of spoilersI am not going to go into specific details about the facts that are told in the game.

How terribly wrong John Carmack was when, at the time, he dared to declare that narrative in video games was as important as in pornography. Of course, the essence of this wonderful medium of entertainment must reside in its interactivity and in what we like to call gameplay, however, this authentic form of artistic expression has demonstrated on countless occasions that it is not only fabulous to tell a great history, but neither the cinema nor the literature nor the theater, can do it as she does it, why? For a very simple reason: the audience is not only an audience, but is a direct participant in the events that are taking place. Right there we have that absolutely nobody can tell us the stories in the way that video games can.

For many -and I think that with just reason and very solid arguments-, The Last of Us of 2013 has been the highest point that the medium has reached in narrative terms. The work of Niel Druckmann and Bruce Straley moved us a lot of feelings that probably no other title had managed to affect, at least not at those levels, this of course, supported by an extremely well-accomplished gameplay, although we all know well that the true star of This particular game was the impressive story that was set before us. The conclusion of the same left open the possibility for a sequel and when it was announced, expectations skyrocketed.

Is the story of The Last of Us Part II just as poignant and gripping as that of its predecessor? I’m glad to tell you that yes, even that I think it surpasses it in things like complexity and in how it develops its characters and context with an incredibly well-written non-linear script carried at a rhythm that at all times keeps you on the cutting edge of seat. Truly, The Last of Us Part II is one of those works that goes from moments full of peace and tranquility that show us the best face of a human race on the brink of extinction, to extremely low breaking points where we see what that a person we consider good may be capable, consumed by the thirst for revenge or who simply wants to survive. The Last of Us Part II is contrast and emotions on the surface at all times.

Something that I think is very, very important to make clear, is that The Last of Us Part II takes “Part II” very seriously. What I mean by this is that we are facing a sequel in the full length of the word. I do not recommend in any way playing this title if you have not finished the original, because although it is a story with its own legs, the whole plot revolves around how the story of The Last of Us ended 2013. In addition, The Last of Us Part II never stops to explain to you the general context in which the characters find themselves, that is, there is practically no mention of why the world ended and now, almost everything is about survive.

Having understood the above, I tell you that The Last of Us Part II starts several years after the end of its predecessor. Ellie and Joel are living in the Jackson settlement, where they seek to have the most peaceful life possible. Of course, that peace was not going to last and the consequences of our actions at the end of The Last of Us, begin to haunt our protagonists. After a certain very strong event, a 19-year-old Ellie embarks on a new adventure to the city of Seattle, this to seek revenge. Yes, The Last of Us Part II story is one about revenge, but it is also one about love and redemption. It is a story that shows us how it is that our most basic passions can lead us to do fabulous things, but also monstrous acts that break a person’s own humanity.

Without a doubt, the structure of the script and how it is that Druckmann is presenting it to us, is one of the things that I enjoyed the most about The Last of Us Part II. As I was saying, we are not facing a linear narrative, that is, there is a lot of play with the regressions issue. On more than one occasion, you are presented with a certain fact that you can come to judge in one way or another and then give you the context and explanation of why that character acted as he acted in another playable sequence. The way the title plays with the status quo of the characters we see on screen is very impressive. How does it make you think that this action was an act justified by as horrible as it seems and a few hours later, understand that maybe it was not so, because you were not seeing the great image of the whole situation.

The above leads me a little to tell you about the new factions we know. When you get to Seattle, you realize that the situation is much more dramatic and complicated than what was presented to us in the first game about Boston. Here, two groups find themselves in the midst of a bloody war that is wreaking havoc. On one hand we have The Washington Liberation Front better known as the WLF or Wolfs, which were the resistance that fought against the military occupation in Seattle after the infection got out of control. On the other side are the Seraphites also called Scars, a religious cult with extremely radical ideas about the situation in the world. In the middle is Ellie and her thirst for revenge. The Last of Us Part II is also a story about tribalism and how it is that in the face of the situation, humanity became much more primitive. How about the Fireflies? That you will have to discover for yourself.

Really, I would love to go into many more details and specifications about the history of The Last of Us Part II and how it is constantly mutating, but in addition to the embargo not allowing it, the reality is that it is a very easy to ruin, because throughout its more than 26 hours of duration – yes, it lasts twice as long as its predecessor – all the while something relevant is happening. I would be very surprised to hear from someone who starts it and doesn’t finish it. What I can tell you is that it is an unforgettable story full of nuances and unexpected twists that the heart is not tempted to express the reality of the world in which these characters live. Does it lead to a possible third installment? You will also have to discover that for yourself.

Realism made gameplay

The ways in which you can push a medium like videogames towards more and better things are also varied. The most logical thing is to think that the contribution of Naughty Dog to everything in this matter is mainly recharged to the narrative part, which is completely real, but it seems to me that we would also be being naive and a little blind if we did not see the great effort that the studio puts into giving its own personality to its titles in terms of mechanics, controls and level design. An example of the above is The Last of Us Part II, which basically takes all its cinematic style and transports it to fully playable scenes in a very prominent way.

Before going on to tell you about how The Last of Us Part II actually works as a video game, I would like to remember that first gameplay that was shown to us at E3 2018 where Ellie, ends a series of enemies little by little. The first thing that many of us thought at the time was that the entire scene was completely guided by choreography to the point of only appearing cinematic. What a surprise I was when, after about six or seven in-game confrontations, I realized that absolutely all of them feel different from each other and also look spectacularly well, almost as if indeed everything was planned, this regardless of whether you had a stealth approach or through explicit shooting. It is like being in direct control of a very elaborate kinematics. Impressive what Naughty Dog accomplished.

Having understood the above, I tell you that The Last of Us Part II starts from all the foundations and formula of its predecessor, only that it takes them to a completely new level where each of its parts feels with sense and logic. We could say in a general way that we are facing a game that normally invites you to take a stealthy approach to the confrontations that it is presenting to you, either against infected or fully conscious humans. This does not mean that it is the only way to break through, because the reality is that when we are discovered and things get a little out of control, the title mutates into an extremely satisfactory and well-accomplished third-person shooter in which each shot what you do feels totally meaningful.

Going back a little to the topic of stealth, we have that this is the cheapest way to progress. By economic, I mean that removing enemies in a stealthy manner will not cost you resources like bullets or other ingredients that are used to make weapons. Yes, just like in its predecessor, in The Last of Us Part II we have these survival horror elements in which you are normally quite short on ammunition and other forms of defense, so managing yourself well is often crucial to get ahead. Without a doubt, in addition to the fabulous design of these combat arenas that I will talk about later, my favorite part was the way in which enemies behave depending on your behavior.

For example, if you think that you can always trick them with your stealth tactics, you may not be taking into account that at certain times, they will appear with tracking dogs to follow your scent, making moving around these guarded areas much more complicated. Of course, now the topic of tall grass has also been added to hide, in addition to the possibility of throwing yourself chest-to-ground to hide under a car, for example. It is extremely impressive how the enemies change their posture if they discovered a body that you left lying, or if they caught a glimpse of you out of the corner of their eyes as they turned their neck slightly as a real person would. Hearing how they yell at each other normally using proper names to agree on how to find you, is something that adds a lot of adrenaline to the confrontations. Needless to say, the whistles the Scars use to communicate. Really chilling.

But what happens when the shooting breaks out? Here things get very exciting again because of the way in which the artificial intelligence of the enemies was worked. In the case of humans, we have beings much smarter and more cunning than what we saw in the first The Last of Us. These are usually very aggressive when they know where you are, usually walking forward with a lot of determination while trying to get an arrow that was shot at you, for example. What makes these confrontations with firearms and other gadgets really complicated is the way they usually surround you. On more than one occasion I thought I was safe in a certain corner, this to realize that I already had more enemies on my sides wanting to finish me off. The level design is not only there for our benefit, because the enemies can also get a lot out of it.

Speaking a little more about the artificial intelligence of the NPCs of The Last of Us Part II, we have that when you are accompanied by an ally, he also usually behaves in a great way, either helping to kill an enemy that is close to us stealthily, or distracting several when the action unleashed. For many, in the first The Last of Us, Ellie was a companion who sometimes lacked reaction power when we needed her. I can tell you that in this sequel, that specific aspect was greatly improved.

The control was another part that was very sharply refined in The Last of Us Part II. Remember that in the previous game, each shot was constantly sought to feel meaningful and with its own weight depending on the weapon we were activating, giving realism to this extremely special aspect of the game. In the new Naughty Dog proposal, the above was taken to a new level. Hitting a shot with any of the weapons at hand is not a simple task, in addition to having the pressure that bullets are not abundant, it adds a lot of flavor when hitting a heahshot, for example. Another very prominent element of the control is that when we are grounded, we can turn to point in any direction and the character adjusts itself very naturally. It is very similar to how Metal Gear Solid V works.

Yes, the shots and how they affect the enemies depending on where we hit them is extremely graphic, but when it gets really brutal it is in melee or hand-to-hand combat. Throughout your adventure, you will find a series of objects such as pipes, tools, baseball bats, machetes, axes, etc., which will be your best ally when an enemy gets too close to you. It’s hard to express how visceral and primitive it feels to kill someone using one of these weapons and feel how your breathing quickened just like Ellie’s. Busting a stalker with a tube feels just like it should. By the way, these weapons are spent with use, so you also have to know how to manage them, although you also have the option of improving them in the crafting system. The thing is that here everything works like a rhythm game, because you must dodge the enemy blows with L1 and then counterattack and yes, the mechanics are incredibly fun, because it is based on how fluid and well-made the animations of the game are .

On the variety of enemies, we have an interesting system. On the human side, we have that, for example, the members of the WLF tend to be much more organized when facing us, in addition to normally carrying advanced military equipment to quickly end up in a direct confrontation. The Seraphites are excellent for tracking and on more than one occasion they ambush you using bows and arrows that you do not know where they come from, but when they attack us directly, they can be much more careless. On the part of the infected we have the addition of the Shambles, heavier monsters that are usually very difficult to shoot down and that have the power to launch poisonous gas bombs. Similarly, when you kill them, they explode and do a lot of damage around them. Clickers, stalkers and runners are back and yes, they continue to make crossing any area with them quite intimidating.

Something that I thought was great is that the mechanics that we saw introduced in Left Behind of using the infected as a weapon to destroy human enemies and vice versa, is back. If you happen to be in a situation where one of the factions is looking for you in an area with infected people, you can use that to your advantage, for example, throwing a brick to cause sound and attract the infected towards your other enemies. It is very pleasant to see how one of your actions creates chaos. My only complaint in this section perhaps would be that I would have liked more of these opportunities, since the game does not usually put together human enemies with infected people.

In The Last of Us Part II you will spend a large part of your time collecting all kinds of products that will later serve you for a number of things. The instant crafting system is back for this second game. Using his backpack, our character will be able to manufacture everything from medkits to recover his health, to Molotov bombs and traps to eliminate enemies. Each of these items requires certain ingredients to be created, so it is very important that you explore and collect everything you find. In addition to duct tape, alcohol, bottles, bandages, and other things, you can collect junk and special pills.

Scrap metal can be converted into specific upgrades for our weapons. At certain moments of the game you will find some work tables where you can add elements to your weapons such as a better grip, sights or a different stock that, of course, will improve things like its precision, damage or reload speed. The coolest thing about all this is that these improvements do also impact the physical aspect of the weapons, so little by little you will see with your own eyes how they are progressing. In addition to the above, our character can now also improve his skills. Using the pills I told you about, you can be more efficient moving in stealth mode, learn to build new traps or just have more health. This is divided into different skill trees that you can unlock if you find special manuals.

The truth is that crafting and personalization in The Last of Us Part II is something in which you took zero risk when going down a well-known and already proven path, however, I think it works and fulfills its mission of making us feel that little little by little we are having a much more capable character. Perhaps the issue of collecting resources will kill the pace of the experience in general, that is, it can feel a little tired to be repeating the cycle of reviewing shelves, doors and other points to see what can we find.

I think the mechanics and controls in The Last of Us Part II behave in a wonderful way. There may be the illusion that we are dealing with ideas previously seen, but I think we would be being very unfair if we did not see how it is that these already known concepts were reworked by Naughty Dog to give them their own personality. Details as simple as being shot down by an enemy shot and falling face up, having the ability to just aim and shoot back in that position, make combat and also the stealth of the game feel extremely organic and more important than nothing, they feel like “The Last of Us”.

Worlds … open?

The structure and form of The Last of Us Part II as a video game is one of the doubts that have been arising the most since the game was revealed, especially because of how Naughty Dog himself approached Uncharted in his last two installments. . Algo que es importante aclarar es que seguimos estando frente a un juego en el que ritmo va siendo marcado por la narrativa prediseñada del título y no tanto por nuestras acciones como jugadores, sin embargo, en este nuevo título, el estudio desarrollador se tomó algunas libertades en pro de la exploración, del uso más constante de puzzles, y de que nuestras posibilidades al momento de entablar un enfrentamiento fueran mucho más amplias.

Es importante quitar de una vez de la mesa la duda. No, The Last of Us Part II no es un juego de mundo abierto ni mucho menos. La nueva entrega de Naughty Dog es una experiencia completamente enfocada en la parte de la narrativa y la cronología propia de los hechos, sin embargo, al igual que vimos en los últimos dos Uncharted, lo que se hizo en esta ocasión es que esto que podríamos considerar un túnel, fue ensanchado de una forma muy marcada, incluso al punto de darte la ilusión de que sí estás explorando una área abierta en la que puedes ir casi a cualquier lado.

Pasando la primer hora u hora y media de juego cuando estás llegando a las afueras de Seattle, sí hay un área completamente abierta que puedes explorar a placer y que tiene varios elementos opcionales. Muy parecido a lo que pasó con Uncharted 4 y Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. En esta parte, Ellie contará con su fiel corcel para moverse de un lado al otro y como te digo, puedes o no explorar los edificios que este lugar contiene. Mi recomendación es que sí te tomes tu tiempo en esta sección, pues además de que el juego te premia con nuevos aditamentos para tu equipo que no puedes obtener en ningún otro lado, hay puntos en los que se nos presentan elaboradas cinemáticas que le dan muchísima más profundidad a los personajes que en ellas participan.

Además de todo lo anterior, dicha zona podría ser considerada como un vistazo general a toda la composición que tendrán los niveles más adelante en el juego, pues aquí te topas con las arenas de combate contra diferentes enemigos, puzzles y el uso de otros recursos como cuerdas para alcanzar nuevos puntos o la posibilidad de romper vidrios para entrar a algún lugar. Una vez que sientes que ya hiciste todo lo que podías hacer en este lugar “abierto” y sigues con la historia, el juego regresa a su estructura de túnel, sin embargo, los niveles que vas recorriendo y descubriendo, son bastante más elaborados de lo que te podrías imaginar.

Algo que seguro notarás en cualquiera de los recorridos que hagas, es la gigantesca cantidad de interiores que el juego nos presenta. Constantemente serás distraído para ver qué te puedes encontrar en esa tienda de pasteles que está en la esquina, o en el súper mercado que se alcanza a ver cruzando la calle. ¿Qué puedes encontrar en estos lugares? Principalmente ingredientes para el crafting y elementos para mejorar tus armas y a tu personaje, pero también te podrás topar con una cinemática o momento especial que de no haber explorado, te pudiste haber saltado por completo. De hecho, me sigo preguntando qué tanto me faltó por ver en mi primera pasada.

También puede que te llegues a topar con un puzzle o con un enfrentamiento con enemigos opcional. Si superas cualquiera de estas situaciones, lo más común es que se te vaya a premiar con un ítem especial. Las cajas fuertes es otra de las ideas que más gustaron dentro de Naughty Dog para The Last of Us Part II. Muy a la Resident Evil, deberás de revisar tus documentos y otras pistas para descubrir la combinación para abrir ese tesoro. Hablando de documentos, el juego echa mano de narrativa secundaria a través de muchas, pero muchas cartas esparcidas en todo el mundo. Estos papeles suelen contarte algo muy interesante o útil para tu aventura, sin embargo, sí llegue a pensar “vaya que en el mundo de The Last of Us Part II les gustaba dejar cartas”. Lo que te quiero decir con esto que sí llegan a sentirse un poco excesivas.

The Last of Us Part II es un juego que puede presumir mucho de su ritmo tanto narrativo, como en la parte del gameplay. Es una experiencia que fluye sumamente bien. A pesar de que como te decía, el estar revisando interiores en búsqueda de recursos se puede llegar a sentir un poco tedioso, la realidad es que se hace un gran trabajo en combinar este tipo de secciones, con puzzles, encuentros contra enemigos o por qué no, escenas de acción muy a la Uncharted completamente guiadas. Creo que a pesar de que esta secuela no pierde para nada la esencia de la serie, sí es una en la que la acción está mucho más presente pero te repito, es acción a la Naughty Dog, o sea, de la buena.

Otro punto en donde claramente brilla el trabajo que se hizo con el diseño de niveles, es cuando entramos a estas zonas llenas de infectados o de humanos enemigos las cuales debemos de atravesar. Como te dije, tienes la opción de irte por el sigilo incluso sin matar a nadie, por la acción o por una combinación de ambos. Yo la verdad prefería ésta última, es decir, intentaba economizar lo más que pudiera siendo sigiloso, pero tampoco tenía problema si era momento de soltar plomo. Además de dichas opciones, tenemos varios caminos que podemos tomar, se agregaron muchísimos recovecos que podemos utilizar a nuestro favor pero que también pueden ser aprovechados por los propios enemigos. Es bastante impresionante el cuidado que se le puso a cómo es que estos niveles deben de funcionar en armonía con los mecánicas y controles del juego para así, entregar una experiencia sumamente sólida en temas de gameplay.

A mi parecer, Naughty Dog encontró la estructura perfecta para sus juegos desde Uncharted 4. La idea de no despegarse de tener una aventura lineal totalmente guiada por una narrativa muy bien estructurada, es algo que el estudio no debe perder por más tentador que pueda parecer la tendencia de los mundos abiertos. Lo mejor es que justo se ha sabido cómo implementar más poder de decisión al jugador sin desvirtuar una visión de autor. The Last of Us Part II brilla intensamente en todo esto, pues supo combinar lo mejor de los dos mundos en espacios que todo el tiempo te invitan a saber más de ellos, además de que sabe perfectamente cuándo hacer un poco de lado el realismo en pro de una mecánica de juego.

Punta de lanza

La sofisticación gráfica, sonora y de animación dentro de los videojuegos ha llegado a niveles que básicamente nadie imaginaba hace unos 20 ó 25 años, incluso menos. Con el pasar de cada generación, vemos saltos gigantescos que nos hacen preguntarnos cosas como “¿Cuándo llegaremos al punto en el que sea indistinguible un videojuego de la propia realidad?”. Muchísimas personas están involucradas en este complejo proceso y sin temor a equivocarnos, podemos decir que Naughty Dog tiene ya rato siendo punta de lanza en temas de presentación y valores de producción. The Last of Us Part II es por mucho su obra más sofisticada y una auténtica cátedra de cómo extraer hasta la última gota de jugo de un hardware como el del PS4, el cual, erróneamente ha sido llamado “limitado” por algunos.

Después de lo que fueron las últimas dos entregas de Uncharted, creo que todos sabíamos que Naughty Dog podía fallar en cualquier cosa, menos en la presentación audiovisual de The Last of Us Part II. Para nuestra fortuna, el estudio entregó excelentes resultados en apartados como el gameplay, controles, historia, etc, pero en cómo es que se ve y se escucha su nuevo juego, creo que el término “excelente” se queda muy corto. Me parece que más bien estamos hablando de una autentica obra maestra que innegablemente pone entredicho lo que otros desarrolladores están haciendo y claro, es prueba de lo importante que sigue siendo trabajar software completamente pensado para cierto tipo de hardware. Sí, las exclusivas first party siguen siendo muy importantes.

El nivel de detalle que The Last of Us Part II luce en cada uno de sus rincones es simplemente ridículo. Además de tener todos estos exteriores de una ciudad moderna que ya fue casi completamente retomada por la naturaleza, Naughty Dog se lució construyendo una abrumadora cantidad de interiores en los que todo está en su lugar correcto y que más sorprendente aún, no se nota ninguna clase de repetición ni nada por el estilo. Por supuesto que esto tiene que ver con la sublime dirección de arte del juego, pero cosas como el trabajo de texturas y apreciar que ninguna de ellas luce defectos, es algo que sin duda teníamos que destacar.

Puede que la única queja que tengamos en este apartado es que sí puedes llegar a apreciar que los modelos de algunos personajes se llegan a repetir. No sé exactamente si fui yo, pero noté que en ambas facciones enemigas, constantemente me aparecían los mismos NPCs con alguna que otra variante. Nada grave, pero que creo que sí es algo que se nota.

Lo anterior se ve fuertemente apoyado por una iluminación fuera de este mundo. Sin ayuda de algo como el famoso Ray Tracing, Naughty Dog consiguió que el PlayStation 4 lograra procesar rayos de luz completamente naturales que se comportan de una impactante manera. Lo más llamativo de todo este asunto es que la gran mayoría de las fuentes de luz que ves dentro del juego, son fuentes naturales, mucho más complicadas de trabajar que fuentes de luz artificiales. Ver al sol colándose entre las rendijas de una ventana llena de polvo, o cómo es que la luz de la luna cambia cuando toca un vidrio lleno de suciedad, es algo que simplemente to volará la cabeza.

A pesar de que podríamos decir que, gráficamente, The Last of Us Part II es el juego más destacado de esta generación de consolas, creo que lo que más impresionó de su presentación fue lo que se hizo con su animación. El caminado de nuestro personaje se comporta exactamente como debería dependiendo de qué va pisando o junto a qué objeto va pasando, esto sin mencionar de que dependiendo del momentum que tengamos, será la manera en la que por ejemplo, caiga de cierta altura. La animación facial es otro tema aparte. Simplemente no puedo pensar en otro juego que tenga un mejor trabajo. Ver cómo es que cambia el semblante de Ellie cuando está matando o cuando se encuentra corriendo de algún peligro, es algo que me ha dejado sin aliento.

Hablando de quedarse sin aliento, te puedo contar que la mezcla y edición de audio de The Last of Us Part II, es otro aspecto de autentico alarido. Además de que cosas como las armas reflejan todo el poder de un disparo, tenemos grandísimos detalles en como es la manera en la que cambia la respiración de Ellie dependiendo de la situación en la que se encuentra. El tronido de un Clicker es más intimidante que nunca y el hecho de que los enemigos se hablen por su nombre, le da un sabor muy especial a toda la experiencia.

La música del sensacional músico argentino, Gustavo Santaolalla, está de regreso con viejas y nuevas composiciones, las cuales, una vez más te sumergen profundamente en ese ambiente melancólico y poco optimista del mundo en el que viven estos personajes.

En temas de desempeño no hay ninguna queja. El juego luce increíblemente bien escalado a 4K corriendo en un PS4 Pro. Su framerate es brutalmente estable sin importar lo que esté pasando en pantalla, además de que a lo largo de la extensa aventura, no me topé con ni un solo glitch o bug. Definitivamente los retrasos que sufrió The Last of Us Part II, sirvieron para que al final se nos pudiera entregar un juego completamente terminado. Se me ha preguntado mucho sobre cómo es que corre en un PS4 estándar. Para esta reseña no he podido probar el juego en dicho hardware, pero al tratarse de un juego first party de SIE, te puedo asegurar que no vas a tener ninguna complicación para disfrutarlo de una gran manera.

Naughty Dog vuelve a demostrar que simplemente no hay nadie como ellos al momento de crear estos escenarios completamente inmersivos que están poblados por seres igual de verosímiles. Me parece que al igual que pasó en 2013 cuando el primer The Last of Us llegaba para demostrar que el hardware del PS3 aún tenía mucho qué dar, ahora The Last of Us Part II hace lo propio con el sensacional PS4. La elegancia y obsesión por el detalle de estos desarrollares luce ahora más que nunca, incluso con cosas que tal vez no notarás. Intenta lanzarle una botella de cristal a un enemigo y después revisa con cuidado cómo es que los pedazos de ésta se incrustaron en su rostro y manos. Una verdadera locura.

Naughty Dog lo volvió a hacer

Cualquier temor que podríamos haber tenido respecto al resultado final de The Last of Us Part II, me parece que no tenía que ver con la capacidad de Naughty Dog para contar historias a través de este medio, creo que más bien iba por el lado de que las expectativas probablemente se habían salido de la estratosfera y que sin importar qué se hiciera, jamás se iban a poder alcanzar. Me alegra comunicarte que al menos desde mi punto de vista, esas expectativas por el juego sí fueron logradas, presentándonos una de las experiencias más sofisticadas y avanzadas en prácticamente todos los apartados que componen a un videojuego, desde narrativa y gráficas, hasta un gameplay genuinamente divertido y un mundo que todo el tiempo te invita a describir más de él.

Una apasionante historia que te hará experimentar todo tipo de sentimientos escrita y estructurada magistralmente, presentación audiovisual fuera de este mundo que redefine muchos de los conceptos y formas de cómo es que se deben de ver y escuchar los videojuegos modernos, refinado gameplay con controles perfectamente bien pensados y ejecutados, así como un sublime diseño de niveles lleno de detalles, hacen de The Last of Us Part II uno de los más destacados videojuegos de esta generación y claro, un broche de oro a la espectacular vida del PlayStation 4. ¿Candidato serio a Juego del Año? Por supuesto.