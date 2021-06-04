Review, ‘The Good Traitor’: Brief History Review

If there is a subgenre that the public usually likes, it is that of the biopic. Especially those epic and world-renowned stories, like ‘De Gaulle’, ‘The darkest moment’ or ‘Churchill’. It is precisely the stories of the Second World War that attract the most, see recent premieres such as ‘The Persian Teacher’ or ‘The Auschwitz Report’. This time, director Christian Rosendahl chooses to bring the story of one of the Danish heroes of World War II, Ambassador Henrik Kauffmann, to the forefront with ‘The Good Traitor’, in which he tells how the diplomat betrayed his own country to save it.

Kauffmann’s story, as well as his tragic death – he was murdered by his own wife in an act of mercy, as he suffered from advanced prostate cancer – are well known in his native Denmark, but not in the rest of Europe. staying his testimony in a discreet second place, despite being fundamental for the repair of the image of the Scandinavian country, which was occupied by the German army, after World War II. It is precisely his spirit and desire to return the lost democracy to Denmark that stands out the most in this proposal.

Rosendahl, who also signed the script for the film along with Kristian Bang Foss and Dunja Gry Jensen, It is also right when it comes to capturing how the game of diplomacy and politics are fundamental in matters of intelligence and military conflicts. It is precisely these activities that made Kauffmann save the image of his country to the world, as well as helped the United States to establish its influence as an example of democracy in the West (receiving, a posteriori, the military bases in Greenland). These are the elements that make ‘The Good Traitor’ meet the minimum, also the delivered performance of Ulrich Thomsen, a reference of the cinematographic of the Nordic country.

An academic biopic that does not delve into the authenticity of its protagonist

Nevertheless, the virtues of the film end there. And it is that the main problem that the Rosendahl tape has is that it is excessively conventional, to the point that the plot is treated in a crude and reluctant way, giving the impression of wanting to narrate the story in a superficial way, including the personal part of Kauffmann, although this was precisely the essential point, since the film begins with his tragic death. The production design does not help either, causing the sensation of seeing sets of a tabletop film rather than a careful film production.

Despite the dedication of its leading actor, ‘The Good Traitor’ is one more biopic, of those that swells the list of titles such as ‘The Man with the Iron Heart’, ‘The Tobacco Seller’ or ‘The Red Spy’, productions with a decent bill that, after a brief stint in cinemas, find their place in various channels and platforms. A sense of missed opportunity, since Kauffmann’s life was well worth a more courageous production.

Note: 5

The best: The handover of Ulrich Thomsen to the role of Ambassador Kauffmann.

Worst: It is a too conventional story, its script is excessively conservative in what it narrates.