It’s amazing that Bethesda still finds a way to sell us Skyrim 9 years after the release of the fifth installment of The Elder Scrolls. Only this time it comes in a different presentation.

The Elder Scrolls Online, the Zenimax Online Studios MMO enters its sixth year of life with Greymoor, an expansion that takes players to one of Tamriel’s most memorable areas, Skyrim. And although we could already access a section, Greymoor takes us to the eastern part of the region. Here we can find cities like Solitude, which is the place around which all history revolves. We can also visit other known cities and locations, such as Morthal, Blackreach or Dragon Bridge. As a fan of the series, I was excited to return to one of my favorite areas on earth where the story of this universe created by Bethesda unfolds. But let’s see if Greymoor manages to please someone who is a veteran of the series as well as new players.

A glimpse into the past

The new expansion of this MMORPG (Massive Multiplayer Online Role Playing Game) takes place 1000 years before the events we saw in TES V: Skyrim. Many of the conflicts, characters, factions or even cities that we saw in that title are not present. This can certainly be a bitter surprise for new players hoping to wander around places they already knew and relive their adventures there. The only thing that remains intact here is Solitude, it is an almost exact representation of what we saw in the 2011 title, but outside of there places like Morthal or Dragon Bridge, are just a few houses close to each other.

Another surprise is that in this expansion there are no dragons, instead the story revolves around other races that were important in Skyrim, werewolves and vampires. With the latter being the enemies to overcome to avoid the fall of the northern kingdom of Tamriel. Our role as adventurers is to help uncover the plans of a group of magicians who are gradually taking control of areas of the region using the villagers, turning them into a kind of zombie. Although the absence of dragons is notorious, political conflicts are still a key element, although the game has no consequences for your choices, it is linear and will lead to a single result, typical of the nature of the genre to which it belongs.

The story is well written but not spectacular and lacks impact, which can be attributed to a lack of cinematics to deliver major events that have proven to be an excellent addition to an MMO, Final Fantasy XIV is an example of this. Greymoor and all Elder Scrolls Online would certainly benefit greatly from this. The voice performances are good, but unfortunately, it is a title that despite being 6 years on the market, does not have a location for players from Latin America and Spain. Putting up a wall for users who don’t speak English, French or German.

A family look

MMOs are not known for having impressive graphics, after all, their worlds are huge and the number of players in an area can be massive. So saving resources is an inherent part of your design. What you can expect is a game with a slightly lower graphic quality than TES V: Skyrim in some respects, a much more colorful and fanciful game than the legendary Bethesda title. The recreation of this kingdom is good, but where it shines is in the new areas, Blackreach is a much bigger representation of what we had seen previously and the most interesting part of all this expansion. Along with Greymoor Castle, this new area denotes superior quality compared to the rest of the world. What I couldn’t help noticing is that being a world 1000 years before the events of the fifth installment in the series, the world feels empty in comparison.

Something that should be mentioned is that there are some visual bugs and glitches, textures that last a considerable amount of time to load, as well as others that never do, which are mainly terrain ones. So do not be surprised at times to see patches of a very low quality in the areas you are walking, which is very annoying.

Tamriel’s soul

Before continuing, I must mention that I started a new character to make this review with the aim of putting myself in the place of a new player, but I have also known TESO well for a couple of years.

The Elder Scrolls Online is a very different game from the other MMORPGs on the market. While other games require you to scroll through base stories or content from other expansions. TESO gives you new content from the beginning, thanks to a system where the game adapts to the level of your character as you progress so that you can explore freely. It is also different in the sense that, just like in the last installment of the series, you can improve practically any of your skills and be a magician, knight or archer, you decide. However, there are classes and I was surprised not to see any new classes in this expansion. And this is replicated in the mechanics of the game, the combat that characterizes this installment is practically intact. There are no significant changes to the formula that already exists in-game prior to this recent addition. Something to appreciate is the new tutorial that does a better job than the previous one in showing you how to use the weapons and abilities at your disposal. Greymoor focuses on content, you can visit various areas of Skyrim, a few dungeons and there are new raids that will challenge your skills.

But if you’re a new player, interested in this massive online role-playing game, I’ll quickly explain what TESO is all about. The system is very similar to what has been seen in the series, you have a base attack, which you have the freedom to choose since in the tutorial the game gives you the opportunity to use a bow, swords, axes or staves magic to see what suits your style best. You have active and passive abilities, passive ones are mainly used to improve your character’s resistance to certain attacks or conditions and active ones are used to cause damage or restore your health. A difference from this title to others of the genre is that the cooldown time of the abilities is very short or null, which allows you to use them constantly as long as your stamina or magic allow. To raise the level of armor mastery, use of weapons or skills in general, you must use them. But their system is quirky in that you can switch from using 2-handed weapons to bows at any point and start mastering their use. Each level you upgrade will grant you skill points to unlock or evolve the ones you have already acquired to improve its effects. You are also awarded upgrade points to distribute between health, stamina, or magic. And some extra reward like weapons, materials, among other things. That is, in general terms, TESO’s combat and upgrade system.

Although, as I mentioned the mechanics do not change much with this expansion, there is an element that was rebuilt, vampirism. It has different levels that will give you access to new passive and active skills that can make you an unstoppable force but with a cost that balances very well the weight of being aggressive. Its benefits are contrasted with the time you must wait to activate them, the lack of self-recovery of health, or even the fact that some NPCs are unwilling to interact with you. The vampiric skill tree change comes with new attack animations that look aggressive compared to what existed previously. This is one of the game’s most enjoyable changes, if you want to be a vampire, if not you will miss out on a large part of what Greymoor has to offer in one of the classes that needed the most polishing.

The story unfolds through around 20 hours in which the missions, I must admit, will feel repetitive. With some boss encounters that if you are not prepared they are going to be challenging, but just as they can be demanding, they can feel extremely easy. And I mean all matches, from start to finish, can feel difficult if you have previously played this title. Fortunately, the encounters of the storms that appear through Skyrim, called Harrowstorms, are going to require several players to get together to destroy the monsters that will appear within them. These battles will reward you with the loot necessary to create new pieces of armor, potions, enchantments, among many other things that the creation system of this game provides to its players. And new dungeons will require you to prepare and make use of your alliances or some friends. But the game never prevents you from venturing alone into them and emerging triumphant.

A new element is archeology. This new addition allows you to navigate the Skyrim lands in search of antiques that you must unearth through a mini game, you are the Indiana Jones of Tamriel. This is an interesting new way to motivate the player to explore the area and which rewards with a considerable amount of loot if you take the time to locate the different excavation areas that are hidden in the corners of the kingdom.

conclusion

To be honest, I was eager to get back to Skyrim, TES V is one of my favorite games and I’ve spent a fair amount of hours playing The Elder Scrolls Online through the years it has been on the market, but I was left with the feeling of that several elements were missing to make this delivery something that would raise the status of this MMORPG.

The story presented in Greymoor is good and is perhaps the best in the expansions that this game has delivered. Although Harrowstorm and this historical Solitude arc are the first act within Dark Heart of Skyrim, which will be developed throughout the year, as an opening it left to be desired. And while it promises to deliver new dungeons, events, and new story elements, Greymoor right now for veteran gamers feels a bit lacking in new things that push the game beyond its limits. Also, on the other hand, it is important to mention if you are a new player, a large number of primary and secondary missions await you along with other areas to explore.

Bugs can break the experience, as apart from visual glitches, sometimes some enemies will be impossible to damage or kill and others could completely ignore you. Side missions, while repetitive, can deliver a great deal of storyline, which is to be expected from a game in this series. This expansion is tainted by the bugs and glitches present, performance issues in occupied areas, and other small details they give the impression that they could wait a little longer for the launch.

While it’s enjoyable during its 20-hour history or around 30 if we count side quests, it doesn’t generate that level of excitement or surprise that an expansion that uses the name Skyrim to attract new and old players deserves. We will have to wait to see how Dark Heart Of Skyrim develops through this year and see the conclusion of this chapter of the Zenimax and Bethesda MMO.