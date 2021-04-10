Review, ‘The Cloud’: Grasshopper Meat

After having caused a sensation at the Sitges Festival, where she won the Special Jury Prize and the award for best actress for her protagonist, comes to commercial theaters ‘The Cloud’, Just Philippot’s debut, with which he explores terror through an agrarian perspective, in which it shows a production as unknown as the breeding of grasshoppers for consumption, something that has been allowed in the European Union since 2018.

The novelty in the premise provokes a certain expectation to see how grasshopper production is combined for the production of animal meal and also for human consumption and horror and fantasy cinema. For it, Philippot, who for his debut as a feature film director chooses to introduce the genre within a traditional and rural reality, a daring bet that links the film with the thriller tone that ‘A singular hero’ had along with a charged atmosphere that evokes ‘Crudo’. On the other hand, It is striking that, for his debut feature, the filmmaker chose to direct a foreign script, written by Jérôme Genevray and Franck Victor.

Its social part is the one that attracts the most attention, since the background of ‘The cloud’ speaks of the production problems that the small and medium farmer has, in contrast to large companies. On the other hand, a family conflict is perceived in which the absence of loss, lack of affection and work-life balance cause generational friction, increased by the desire of the new generations to flee from the rural environment. What’s more, the libretto affects the double effort that its protagonist has to make because she is a woman.

Horror cinema with a rural and traditional touch

In that sense, Suliane Brahim, a member of the Comédie Française, conveys very well the anguish that her character experiences, Virginie, a widowed woman who has too many open foreheads. Inequality and sexism is very well reflected, especially in relation to conciliation and having to deal with a macho environment. At his side, a wonderful partner, Sofian Khammes, who serves as a counterpoint and support.

That social look is the one that works best in a debut that chooses to use the classic (and predictable) elements of horror and fantasy cinema. What’s more, although the theme is related to grasshoppers, there are certain moments that the plot reminds of ‘Killer sheep’, which tarnishes that solemnity that the tape has in its footage. However, that does not prevent fans of the genre from enjoying the debut of Philippot, which proves to have the wood to provide its own look at French terror.

Note: 6

The best: The social background of the film, especially in relation to the situation of women farmers.

Worst: It ends up getting out of hand, criticism of capitalism and excess of ambition ends up dehumanizing its protagonist, with whom he stops empathizing.