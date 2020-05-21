The return of a great

More than 25 years had to pass for the mythical Streets of Rage to have a completely new game. This matter, of course, would not have been possible without the initiative of what we could well consider a group of passionate fans with the talent and sufficient resources to make this project a reality, because if we talk about Sega, the truth is that there is Little or no interest in bringing back several of their franchises. After marveling at the Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap remake a few years ago, Europeans from Dotemu and Lizardcube joined forces with Guard Crush Games to bring Streets of Rage 4 to life, a game that proves genres like that of the Beat. em ‘up, they can continue to be very relevant in the middle of 2020, with everything and that in effect, have been kept for a long time.

The advantage that projects like the Street of Rage 4 have over any other is that clearly, they are being built by people who have a genuine desire to do it, that is, they are being impressed with true love and care that you do not usually see in others. games. Yes, it is unfortunate that companies such as Konami or Sega have taken this position to forget their enormous legacy, however, this may have just caused that now, those who grew up with their works, take the baton so that they can continue to exist. This fourth installment of the Beat em ‘up classic is by far the most pleasant surprise I have had so far this year, because in addition to respecting and treating with great care what the series being played means, the developers They knew perfectly where it could be improved to bring it to modernity, both in the audiovisual aspect, as well as in gameplay and level design themes.

All the fan service

It is clear that the main objective of Streets of Rage 4 is to please those who enjoyed these Sega Genesis games in the 1990s. If someone new falls for their honeys, that’s fine, but what those involved sought with this game was precisely to deliver a new sequel in the full range of the word. Did they succeed? Yes, and by far, taking advantage of the moment to get a little nostalgic and appeal to a lot of references of all kinds to its three predecessors. Don’t get me wrong, the title is not only pure nostalgia and meaningless fan service, I would even tell you that it is much more than a tribute. Streets of Rage 4 is what its title represents. THE FOURTH DELIVERY OF STREETS OF RAGE.

Before I go on to tell you about the story of Streets of Rage 4, I think it is important to mention that in addition to all the references that one sees throughout the 12 levels that make up the game, we were given a series of extra content that I am Sure, many will appreciate it. In addition to the four characters you are given at the beginning, you can unlock a fifth so that later, you are given the opportunity to take out those from the other Streets of Rage. Yes, you read well. It is possible to unlock Axel from the first Streets of Rage, Max from Streets of Rage 2, etc. They are all there. The great news is that these are not just skins, but basically you are introduced to the character of the game in question with all his movements. It is as if you were playing Streets of Rage 3, for example, within the world of Streets of Rage 4.

The above tells us of the enormous affection that the developers have for the series, since there is very important care in all these details, in addition to which, surely, Sega cooperated with documents so that things could go as well as possible. To top it off, Streets of Rage 4 comes with a concept art gallery that will blow your mind, it’s almost like having a complete art book in-game. Undoubtedly, of those aggregates that are greatly appreciated.

Now yes, going to the part of the story that the truth has always been in the third or fourth term when we talk about this franchise, I tell you that the events of Streets of Rage 4 occur 10 years after the events that were told to us in Streets of Rage 3. Finally, Mr. X has been defeated, however his twin sons known as the Y Twins form a new crime syndicate to end the peace that already reigned in Wood Oak City. The plan of the evil villain’s children is to use hypnotic music to control the population and make them do what they want.

Do I have to have played the past Streets of Rage to get into this new one? No, definitely not. As I was saying a couple of paragraphs ago, the story of the Streets of Rage has never been so important, so if you are new to the series, you will have no problem following the thread. Something that is important to mention is that although the narrative in Streets of Rage 4 is still quite simple, now we have tried to make it a little more explicit and somewhat deeper by using cinematics between the levels, which are very nice, but quite Simple, since they are only static arts with dialogues in text.

About the new characters, in Streets of Rage 4 we have the return of Axel and Blaze, only in much more mature and clear versions, with some changes in their movements. Additionally, two new faces join the Streets of Rage universe. On the one hand we have Cherry Hunter, the daughter of Adam Hunter who uses her electric guitar to destroy enemies and who acts as the light character, is something like her uncle Skate from Streets of Rage 2. On the other hand is Floyd Iraia, new character who lost his arms in a work accident but was helped by Dr. Zan, who implanted a pair of biomechanical arms that give him super strength. As you are surely imagining, this comes to be the heavy character to replace Max.

Yes, if you are a fan of Streets of Rage, practically in every corner, Streets of Rage 4 will get you a big smile in one way or another, either with a small sign that hints at some of its predecessors, or with one of the mythical villains of the past that makes their triumphant return. I repeat that if, on the contrary, this is going to be your first encounter with the Sega franchise, you have nothing to worry about, because despite the fact that we are talking about a “Retro” game by definition, it was perfectly known to adapt it so that new generations could enjoy it.

Combat that just works

The reasons why Streets of Rage is one of Sega’s most beloved series are very varied, however, I think if we had to choose just one, it would have to do with the fact that they are incredibly fun titles that have always managed to eliminate the monotony of their own of the genre thanks to incredibly well thought-out mechanics and an important variety of enemies. The people of Lizardcube not only understand perfectly what the values ​​of this franchise are, but they also know what has made other Beat em ’up series such as Final Fight or Double Dragon great. Yes, as much as we could say that these Arcade games had been almost completely forgotten for many years, with Streets of Rage 4 we are shown that bringing them back is completely possible.

For the first few minutes with Streets of Rage 4, you’ll feel like you’re right in front of a full-fledged title from the series that was updated with beautiful art perfectly animated with modern techniques. As you progress and experiment with any of the four characters given to you in the beginning, you begin to realize that there are several changes. Probably, one of the first that you will notice is that now, the life that it costs to make some special movement, can be recovered if it is that just after executing it, you hit with regular attacks on any enemy that you have nearby. Speaking of specials, each character has an ability called Star Move, which is just a special attack that usually does a certain amount of damage but consumes stars, new items that you can find lying around.

Combo fan? If your answer was affirmative, you’ll be happy to know that the entire combat system of Streets of Rage 4 is completely designed to make you look as good as possible with your movements. Things like throwing enemies against the walls to cause more damage, are just some of the new ideas that we see in the game and that were clearly conceived so that we as players get creative so that the hit counter does not stop rising . Really, things start to get really crazy when you get used to the controls and possibilities of this title.

Variety of enemies and boss encounters has always been a hallmark of the series and in Streets of Rage 4, we are not disappointed. Practically at each of the levels, we are presented with new threats that we must face, in addition to the fact that these may vary in their type of attack or danger. The bosses, in the same way, are a true marvel for how their different patterns and forms of attack look, causing that when you are against any of them, you have to put all your attention to be able to get ahead. Another matter that you will find super charming is the enormous number of weapons that are presented to us and how it is that each one has different properties. Going through the classic tube and knife, now we also have things like katanas, spears, butcher knives, broken bottles, among many others.

The Streets of Rage 4 gameplay is just fabulous and highly addictive. After I started playing it, I couldn’t think of anything other than coming back for more, because precisely because of how easy it is to understand its mechanics and at the same time, how complicated it is to really master them, every time you play you feel that you are learning something new. I know there isn’t much to compare against, but I don’t remember when an Arcade game had me so, so caught up. It is addictive to hold you to blows in this fantastic brawler.

Moving a little to the game modes that you can find, I inform you that at the beginning, you can only play the story mode in which, if you lose all your lives, you can start from the level in which you stayed. This is a mere introduction of the title, because once you complete it, the Arcade mode opens in which, of course, if you die, you go back from the beginning. I think this is where I have had the best time. It is worth mentioning that a boss rush is also unlocked in which you are thrown against the bosses, one after another, to test your true skills.

What about multiplayer? We all know that any Beat em up is played much better when you’re in the company, and Streets of Rage 4 is no exception. In local mode, you can enjoy all the action with up to three other friends. Yes, you can four players. In case you have planned to play at a distance for obvious reasons, I tell you that online you can only play two players at the moment. I understand there are plans to expand to four, but for now it has not been said when the patch could arrive. Advice if you are new. Do not turn off the friendly fire, as being able to damage your allies by mistake is an important mechanic of the game.

Sophisticated levels

One of the things that I almost always mention when making a formal review of any game, has to do with the way in which the level design has to work so that the entire work can fulfill its objectives. I think to a certain extent, the Beat em ‘up genre is one of those strange exceptions to what could well be considered a law, because by the nature of its game mechanics, the way in which its stages are built usually not be that important. But what if one of these games pays special attention to this section?

Precisely, Streets of Rage 4 is a perfect example of the above. It is a Beat em ’up to which special affection and work were put into the way in which each of its 12 levels was designed. I think that in addition to the developers leaving many conventions of the genre in terms of setting, that is, in addition to visiting the classic ship, bridge, etc., you also get to crazy places like a police station, an art gallery and even a concert. In addition to the above, we have the strong dynamism that exists in each of these scenarios. With dynamism I want to say that in addition to the intense variety of enemies that are thrown at you and that I already told you about, we have that the level itself takes on a life of its own.

Gas leaks, floor holes, obstacles to narrow our path, poisonous puddles and many more elements were added to the levels of Streets of Rage 4 so that at no time do you feel like you are only going through a tunnel from left to right . The best thing about this whole matter and in reality, is how the series has always worked, is that we have that these dangers can be used in your favor, since they also affect enemies if you know how to take advantage of them. It is truly impressive to see how it is that everything that jumps at us or appears in these detailed places, was carefully placed to make sense with the flow of the mechanics of the game itself.

Stunning graphics and audio

We could say that another of the great attractions that Streets of Rage has had as a series is that its visual and sound style have always had an overflowing personality that is difficult to resist. Despite the fact that this fourth installment is located a decade after the events we saw in Streets of Rage 3, the developers, I think, quite rightly, decided to retain all the very neon cyberpunk style that reminds us of a lot of movies. from the eighties.

As I was saying at the beginning of this review, Streets of Rage 4 was the product of the collaboration of Dotemu and Lizardcube with a studio called Guard Crush Games, which, not long ago published a game under the name of Streets of Fury. If you see this title, the first thing that comes to mind is that it is a kind of joke, since it basically uses photographs of real people to create graphics that remind us a little of Mortal Kombat II, this in a Beat em ‘up that at first instance it looks very poor. Despite all this, if you pay more attention, it shows that there is something special with the technology that was used to create the title.

Precisely, the people of Lizardcube and Dotemu noticed that great potential, as it turns out that the so-called Guard Crush Engine has the ability to convert almost any hand-drawn animation you want to put into the game into real-time graphics. Surely, in addition to the above, the developers found that the technology was easy to learn to use, so they came to an agreement for it to be the base of Streets of Rage 4. A better decision could not have been made.

It is worth remembering that the Lizardcube people demonstrated their talent using almost conceptual art within real-time graphics with Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap, so rather than using Pixel Art, surely within their own logic it made much more sense to leave for this very comic style that we see printed in Streets of Rage 4. Since the game starts to run, one is completely in love with the enormous amount of detail that all the elements have on the screen, especially in terms of animation. According to the developers, the playable characters have more than a thousand animation frames each, while the enemies have up to 400 frames. A real madness that makes us think about how it was possible that only five people could finish the job in a span of two years.

On the technical side we also have that the Guard Crush Games engine turned out to be a gem, as all versions of Streets of Rage 4 run and look spectacularly good. Even on the Nintendo Switch, you have a title that unfolds seamlessly at 60 frames per second.

In addition to all the fabulous visual setting that Streets of Rage 4 has, a spectacular job was done on the auditory side. First we have that the sound effects are very supportive of gameplay. Each blow feels visceral and very direct, whether you hit it with a clean fist or using one of the weapons you find.

How about music? Well I tell you that the French, Olivier Deriviere, managed to fill a very difficult space to fill if one reviews the musical past of the series. Said composer managed to maintain all the musical style of Streets of Rage but without having to resort to arrangements, far from it. All the music we listen to in Streets of Rage 4 is completely original. The even better news is that the legendary Yuzo Koshiro also participates with some compositions along with other great talents such as Motohiro Kawashima, Yoko Shimomura, Keiji Yamagishi and Harumi Fujita.

To finish all this section, I tell you that the music in Streets of Rage 4 is very dynamic. In addition to each level having up to three different tracks, these behave according to what happens on the screen. It does a great job of setting a quiet tune when you walk through an empty alley for example, while when you are ambushed by eight or nine enemies, it gets very intense.

Brilliant work

Streets of Rage 4 is a simply brilliant video game that more than achieved each of the goals that were set. The work that Dotemu, Lizardcube and Guard Crush Games did with this game is much more than just nostalgia or tribute to one of the great Sega franchises. What we are facing is a completely new title of Streets of Rage that is not afraid to carry the last name that it has and even more, it did not shrink to the moment when it had to propose new ideas within a genre that frankly we could consider fossilization.

Who is Streets of Rage 4 for? I do not usually say this in a review, but I would say that for absolutely everyone. Why do I say that? Well basically because it complies with the famous arcana of having mechanics that are very easy to understand, but very difficult to master. Really, it doesn’t matter if you have a history with the series or with the genre, this game is something you should give the opportunity as soon as you can. It is a real pleasure to play something that feels so classic but at the same time, so fresh. It had been a long time since an Arcade game of nature didn’t catch me in such a way, causing me to constantly want to try to finish it on the highest difficulties using the least amount of lives.

