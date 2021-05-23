Review, ‘Spirited Away’: The Evanescent Path Behind the Tunnel

In full swing of reruns in Spanish theaters – with notable success at the box office, as seen in the leadership of the trilogy in ‘The Lord of the Rings’ and other titles such as’ Desiring to love’, ‘Crash’ or ‘El guy’-, the return to the cinemas of ‘Spirited Away’, Hayao Miyazaki’s masterpiece and one of the most emblematic of Studio Ghibli, seemed almost necessary. As happened recently to ‘Millennium Actress’, released the same year, the Japanese master’s film celebrates its 20th anniversary, an ideal event for a return to the big screen that, by the way, the first figures offered by ComScore predict a good return.

No wonder then ‘Spirited Away’, beyond being one of the emblems of the famous Japanese animation factory, shows that, two decades after its original premiere, its legacy remains intact, demonstrating how the feature film was that worked the miracle inside Ghibli. At the time of its production, Miyazaki was coming from an experience as enriching as it was overwhelming, the launch of ‘Princess Mononoke’, that film in which the filmmaker took his energies to the extreme and risked to such an extent that it seemed destined to be the film that would become its greatest exponent.

In a way, it was, since it was the title with which the recognition and fame of Studio Ghibli began to emerge internationally. However, four years later; After deciding to direct a film dedicated to five girls who were friends of the family and who accompanied them on vacation to the mountains, with a 10-year-old heroine with whom they could feel identified, it emerged, almost spontaneously, since Miyazaki did not predict what it was going to mean, ‘Spirited Away’ arrived, becoming the first animation production to win the Golden Bear at the 52nd Berlin Film Festival (ex aequo with ‘Bloody Sunday’ by Paul Greengrass) and in the first feature film (and so far the only one) of foreign production and Japanese animation to win the Oscar for best animated film.

The most representative feature film of Hayao Miyazaki’s filmography

And it was in its own right, since ‘Spirited Away’ contains several elements that have made it the most representative film of the filmmaker, beyond how awarded it is and how it was until 2020 the highest grossing film in the history of Japan. In Miyazaki’s cinema there are several elements that have become her hallmark: a heroine who discovers her inner strength throughout a life experience, a critique of consumerist and capitalist society, an ecological and environmental look at the environment that surrounds both Humanity and the globe itself and a desire for hope and light in the new generations.

All those ingredients are what have made ‘Spirited Away’ is the most representative film, because Miyazaki develops each one of them masterfully, starting from the base with a protagonist opposed to his previous heroines, a spoiled little girl with a not very empathetic character (her exceptionality within Miyazaki’s filmography is reflected even in Chihiro’s design, very different from Nausicaä’s from ‘Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind’, Sheeta from ‘The Castle in the Sky’ , Satsuki and Mei from ‘My Neighbor Totoro’, Nicky from ‘Nicky the Witch’s Apprentice’, Fio from ‘Porco Rosso’ and San from ‘Princess Mononoke’, all heroines predecessors to Chihiro).

But, beyond having a different protagonist, ‘Spirited Away’ stands out for creating a unique magical universe, in which fantasy elements connect and converse with others typical of Japanese folklore, the irruption of the Haku mystery, the presence of Yubaba and its Bath House, with the consequent arrival of different gods who come to rest at the spa, the rest of the employees of the hot springs, the appearance of the Sin Cara, each and every one of the characters and the animation and production design were those details that enhanced a spiritual, intimate and epic story at the same time, together with that handcrafted touch typical of Miyazaki’s work.

A masterpiece whose legacy lives on

Miyazaki (and Studio Ghibli until the production of the kind ‘Earwig and the Witch’) emerged as a craftsman, an author who defends hand-making, moving as far as possible from the temptation that CGI animation supposes, this being a mere tool to enhance what is done in a traditional way. This look for detail, make ‘Spirited Away’ into an extraordinary title whose visual beauty remains in force despite the passing of the years, standing out as the masterpiece that it is, only films that are History of the seventh art have managed to maintain its impeccable legacy, being able to compare the majesty of the film with titles such as ‘Sleeping Beauty’, ‘The King and the Nightingale’, ‘The Snow Queen’ or ‘Beauty and the Beast’ or, in a key closer to anime, with ‘Akira’, his contemporary ‘Millennium Actress’ or other equally fundamental Ghibli titles like ‘Tomb of the Fireflies’.

To this is added a splendid soundtrack, by Joe Hisaishi, Miyazaki’s regular composer, who has composed all the filmography music within Ghibli, from ‘Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind’ – the studio’s cornerstone – to the most recent, ‘The Wind Rises’. His final song, ‘Itsumo Nando Demo (Always With Me)’, sung by Youmi Kimura, conveys perfectly that sensation of adventure and journey, with the consequent nostalgia it produces.

It is true that Miyazaki subsequently made other highly applauded feature films that well deserved all the possible awards, such as ‘Howl’s Moving Castle’ or ‘Ponyo on the Cliff’. However, So far -and at the expense of waiting for his next project, which is going on for a long time-, ‘Spirited Away’ continues to be the most recognized, his masterpiece, without detracting from how masterful are the more than mentioned ‘Princess Mononoke’, ‘Porco Rosso’ or ‘My neighbor Totoro’. Only another film from the factory can be considered to overshadow it, it is talking about the delicate and excellent ‘The Tale of Princess Kaguya’, the swan song of Isao Takahata, friend and co-founder of the company.

The phenomenon and magic of ‘Spirited Away’ are still intact 20 years later and something says that the passage of time will revalue them, like the Gran Reserva wines. A fundamental work that broke that glass ceiling that Japanese animation still lived in 2001 and that showed that it was possible to make art and animation from a different perspective and captivate the public in the same way. A unique opportunity to enjoy an exceptional title, one of those that records the moment with fire and that reminds with that only happens before the atmosphere that gives a movie theater.

Note: 10

The best: The way it was produced and the miracle it was, being the film that made Miyazaki’s first retirement announcement come to nothing. How his legacy lives on 20 years later.

Worst: Do not take this opportunity to enjoy it in its natural habitat, a movie theater.