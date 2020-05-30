What the hell happened to Saints Row?

Grand Theft Auto is one of the most important franchises in history, as such it shouldn’t be too surprising when some other game tries to replicate its formula in hopes of having the same success. Over the years, we’ve seen several developer studios create their own versions of GTA, or at least follow through on some of its most notable elements. Despite being very different things, we cannot deny that games like Sleeping Dogs, Mafia, The Saboteur, The Simpsons: Hit & Run and of course, Saints Row, share many similarities with Rockstar’s work.

Personally, the Saints Row franchise is one of my favorites, or well, it was one of my favorites. The first two games in the series did a great job of establishing themselves as truly solid installments in a market that was beginning to be saturated by open-world installments. I think what I liked so much about these two games was the progression system, and how the story was developing at the same time as our character. We started out as an ordinary gang member, but eventually became one of the most important members of the Third Street Saints, one of the gangs in the fictional city of Stilwater.

The second game I still liked, however I think the first one was still much better, with a more focused storyline and really charismatic characters. Little by little, the saga moved further and further away from realism, to the point where it is now basically a science fiction story with aliens, monsters and ridiculous weapons of mass destruction, and others of mass humiliation.

Many say the third Saints Row is the best yet, so this remastering is somewhat warranted, but was it really necessary? Nine years later, Saints Row: The Third Remastered has come into our hands and here we are going to tell you if it is worth it or not.

Accepting the ridiculous

Saints Row: The Third was originally released in 2011 for the older generation of consoles, and had a very good reception during its debut, with both critics and fans alike. This transition to the sensational resonated strongly with its players, who quickly were delighted by all the news and changes regarding its predecessor.

In addition to being able to use cars, it is also possible to drive motorcycles, boats, planes, helicopters and even tanks. It was also the first game in the series to introduce us to a new city, Steelport, based in New York. Unlike other similar games, this map is fully unlocked from the start and we can go wherever we want, without restrictions or limitations.

As in previous installments, Saints Row: The Third gives us the option to customize and play with our own character. To date, the customization of this third installment is one of the most extensive and funny. Do you want to play as Shrek? Go ahead Or maybe you prefer to be a Smurf? You can also do it. Imagination is your limit. We can choose from his race, complexion, voices and more detailed things like his voice, his style of walking and even his facial expressions.

The story unfolds shortly after the conclusion of the second game. Having fully mastered Stilwater, the fictional city of previous installments, the Saints went from being a mere gang to a world-famous brand. This is where the ridiculous begins, and I wish it ended here too.

Realizing all the power and influence the Saints have, an organization known as Syndicate declares war on them, with the death of one of my favorite characters in the series. Something I must recognize is that missions usually have a lot of variety, and at least in history, it is difficult for a mission to follow the same structure as the previous one, no matter how simplistic they are.

Saints Row sacrificed a solid narrative for an open world in which we can do almost anything. In favor of being able to use weapons like vibrators and gases stored in a glass container, this franchise lost one of its greatest attractions, at least in my opinion. It is true that Saints 3 still retains some of the characters that I have come to love so much with the previous two installments, but how ridiculous this game is ruined them for me. If you can accept Saints Row: The Third for what it really is, you might still find a bit of fun in this wild title.

How was the remastering?

After watching a few comparative videos between the original version and this new remastering, I can see that its developers really made an effort to update this installment with the current generation. That was until I played it by myself.

Saints Row: The Third has never looked better before, however let’s remember this is a remastering and not a remake as such so it is still the same graphics engine that debuted with the original game nine years ago. It is likely that if you played it during its launch and you did not like it, then do not expect that this improved version will make you change your mind.

It may sound strange, but weather conditions really do have a big impact on how good or bad Saints 3 looks. For example, when the sun is setting on the horizon and the sun’s rays are projecting high above the Heaven, we can appreciate how good this game looks. But when it rains or is usually a cloudy day, Saints 3 gets to look a little weird. But overall it worked out well for them.

The same cannot be said for the character models, which look totally foreign to the game. For example, Gat and Pierce look overly realistic, while other models seem to have not changed at all or were even worse. While in the cinematics these character models look amazing, once they’re running in real time they look awful.

It’s also worth mentioning that Saints 3 is riddled with bugs and bugs. Certain individual animations have a much lower frame rate than the game, there are objectives that for some strange reason cannot be completed, and it will always be strange to see the time lapse that happens in some missions. On PC, the game usually runs relatively well, and if your machine supports it, then you can play 60FPS. However, on base consoles the game is locked at 30 FPS, but on PS4 Pro and Xbox One X there is the option to play it with unlocked FPS, which typically tends to be 43 frames per second.

Actually, the new graphics are the only novelty to hit Saints Row: The Third Remastered, so it’s actually a GOTY edition that includes all of its DLC and other extras.

It didn’t age that well

The remastering looks good, but let’s not forget that it’s still a 2011 game. The gameplay is very similar to other open-world games, with the exception that Saints 3 usually feels a little more energetic and now I explain what I mean by that.

This is not an RPG at all, but we have certain elements of our character that we can improve with money. Things like doing more damage, or being able to load more bullets at the same time reduce the difficulty significantly, regardless of the setting you’ve chosen. Each mission and activity you complete rewards you with a good amount of money, which will be our main resource throughout the game.

By the time you get to the last levels, you’ll feel almost like a god, so if you were looking for a game to test your skills, then don’t expect to find that here. The best way to enjoy Saints Row 3 is to turn off your brain for a couple of hours and let yourself go through all the ridiculous facets of this game.

All that said, Saints Row 3 does have quite a few salvageable items. The last time I played the original Saints 3 was when it came out, and then I didn’t touch it again, so I didn’t remember some details that are still surprising today. For example, your actions vary if you run or walk; the blows to the testicles become wrestling movements, instead of jumping you will make a marometa and if you try to steal a car while running you will do it with much greater violence and style. These are small things that may not matter much, but are still appreciated.

Despite everything I described above, I didn’t enjoy my time with Saints Row: The Third Remastered like I did in 2011. Its mechanics just feel old, the game really shows its weight in years, and maybe it was better to stay. with the memory instead of reliving this experience.

It’s better with friends

Saints Row: The Third is a single player experience, but it is also possible to play with a friend cooperatively locally or online, which I recommend doing as the game is a thousand times more enjoyable this way.

This title offers a good variety of optional activities that you can carry out, in addition to the main missions, and if you do them by yourself it is very likely that you will get bored quickly. Although the humor of this game already feels a little dated, there are a couple of jokes or situations that will surely make you laugh out loud.

How ridiculous this game is lends itself well to experiencing it with other people. Think of it this way, it is not the same to see a comedy movie for yourself only if you watch it with your friends. Saints Row: The Third is not a game that should be taken seriously, as much as you want to see it that way, it will always find a way to remind you not to.

In general, it seems that playing co-op online works well. I was playing it this way for a few hours, and at no time did I suffer from any frame drop or lag problems or anything like that.

If you are wondering exactly how many hours of your time this game will keep you entertained, it all depends on how much you like it. But if you really want to know, the truth is that it is not such a long game. Even doing all the other activities and completing everything one hundred percent, I estimate it should take no more than 50 hours. But if all you want is to finish the story, then you will be doing it in about 15-20 hours.

There are better things out there

Saints Row: The Third Remastered feels like that old high school friend who keeps making the same jokes over and over, and who is no longer funny. It is certainly the best version of this game, but that doesn’t say much.

While remastering looks great the vast majority of the time, I can’t help but bother with all the visual inconsistencies that pop up throughout the adventure, and they’re a real distraction.

The reality is that, as much as you like this game, this is not the remaster you deserve. I’m sure The Volition went to great lengths to bring this game to modern platforms, but there are things it’s better to leave as they were, and Saints Row: The Third Remastered is sadly one of them.

