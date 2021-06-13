Review: Resident Evil Village, Returnal, Mass Effect Legendary Edition and Miitopia



Covers: Resident Evil Village, Returnal, Mass Effect Legendary Edition and Miitopia.

Resident Evil Village, Returnal, Mass Effect Legendary Edition Y Miitopia are the titles we are talking about this week, the best video game that no matter what console you have or what genre you prefer, we will review you games so that fans of all tastes can choose and with whom you can spend many hours of fun.

Resident Evil Village

The new installment of the survival horror game takes place three years and 8 months after the incident where the events of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. This is how in the first minutes of the game we see how Ethan Winters, his wife Mia and daughter Rosemary already have a new life but an incident in which Chris Redfield and the BSAA are involved, it changes everything.

One of the changes with respect to the last title you will notice with more fluid movements of the protagonist who are excused in a military training that he obtained after the events recorded years ago, in this way, the game focuses more on action than terror, but without losing the essence of what we saw previously.

Another novelty is that the mode Mercenaries is back with a new system of “powers”, which provide upgrades for specific weapons, more damage on headshots and improvements in defense, the only bad thing is that you can only choose one character.

Regarding the differences between PS5 and Xbox Series X, is that the title was adapted to DualSense so the experience is much more detailed thanks to it, something that is also noticeable in the graphics with a slight advantage for the Sony console.

In short, it is a game that fans of the franchise must have as it shows once again why it is the king of survival games.

Returnal

It’s a third-person action installment with elements RPG and that in particular is of the genre roguelike in which we take control of a space explorer trapped in a time loop, while she is the victim of an alien planet.

Your mission will be to advance as much as you can through the levels that are created randomly, but do not think that it is a programming error because it is the essence of this type of game, although to some extent easier to finish than most of your gender.

The game offers a large number of weapons to use, so each mission is full of adrenaline. Graphically it can be said that we are facing one of the first that takes advantage of the new generation but not quite. What does explode to the fullest are the benefits of DualSence.

It is a title that not everyone will enjoy especially if they are waiting to be surprised with a great adventure, but if they want to play an exclusive in PS5, this is perhaps the only option, for the moment.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

It is a compilation of one of the best franchises that combines action and role-playing games like few others, with which we can relive these great adventures or those who do not know them, it is the perfect pretext to do so because they will have hours and hours of the titles starring the Commander Shepard and his team.

Includes basic single-player content and over 40 DLC of Mass effect, Mass Effect two Y Mass Effect 3, including weapons, armor, and promo packs, all remastered and optimized for 4K Ultra HD.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition is available on PC via Origin, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 with optimized compatibility for Xbox Series X | S and PlayStation 5. The game is also available to EA Play Pro Members.

Miitopia

Don’t let its childish appearance fool you, it is a fun and innovative game RPG, which is practically a port of what we saw in 2017 for the Nintendo 3DS.

In it, your MiisThey are the protagonists, so every detail of your way of being will be reflected in their abilities, even in the development of the plot and the humor in the dialogues will make you smile.

It is one of the best surprises we had on the last generation portable console, even if you are not a fan of the genre, it can help you understand it. The only thing that should be improved is the evolution of your characters, which is excessively simple and linear, making it monotonous at times. In their search for new audiences for RPGs, they forgot those we already know with a game that must have fixed the defects of the original. It is available for Switch.

