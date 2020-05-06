pandemic they can be used in a good way by studying, since quarantine is a good opportunity to deepen subjects, knowledge and courses that are online and are completely free. “data-reactid =” 19 “> Pandemic days can be used to Good way to study, since quarantine is a good opportunity to deepen subjects, knowledge and courses that are online and are completely free.

Coursera platform, more than 20 online courses per video class.

There are two modalities: They are free, but to access a completion course you must pay a certificate that ranges from $ 49 to $ 149.

Here are five options that seem quite attractive to learn new things.

Five Featured Princeton Courses

Algorithms Part I and II

Bitcoin and cryptocurrency technologies

Computer architecture

In this course, you will learn how to design complex modern microprocessor computer architecture.

The brain and space

Imagining other Earths

