Predator is one of the most iconic movies of the 1980s. The story of a group of American soldiers against an alien hunter managed to perfectly combine the suspense of being chased by a ruthless monster from a horror movie, with the action that so characterizes an adventure worthy of Arnold Schwarzenegger. Unfortunately this can only be applied to the original film, the sequels and adaptations to other mediums are a different story.

Although there are those who can defend Predator 2, there are not many who argue in favor of the other sequels. On the other hand, in the world of video games things were never good to start. Since the original movie’s release in 1987, we’ve seen a couple of adaptations on different platforms, but none have managed to capture the essence of the original work. Over the past decade or so, the Predator’s alien has been relegated to a couple of cameos in other games, such as Ghost Recon: Wildlands in 2017.

Fortunately, it is at this time that IllFonic enters the picture. A couple of years ago, this small studio launched a Kickstarter campaign to create an asymmetric multiplayer game for Friday The 13th, which, to the surprise of many, had a good reception, and to this day has a healthy community.

So when 20th Century Fox looked for a studio capable of giving a second wind to the Predator series in this industry, IllFonic was the perfect candidate, and in 2019 Predator: Hunting Grounds was announced, which uses the asymmetric multiplayer that characterized both Friday The 13th: The Game, but with a couple of different mechanics and characters that manage to separate these two titles.

In this way, it is that in 2020 we got to have a game that aims to be the ultimate Predator experience in the video game industry. Is Predator: Hunting Grounds the best asymmetric multiplayer? Or will we have another Evolve in our hands? And can we play as Arnold Schwarzenegger himself? Discover the answers to these and more questions in our Atomix Review.

History? Just shoot

The original 1987 Predator movie is pretty simple. A couple of American soldiers have to infiltrate the jungle of Central America to free a population from the clutches of a group of rebels who are against neoliberalism and McDonald’s. However, they quickly encounter an alien who enjoys hunting humans. The rescue mission has become one of survival. Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carl Weathers and company will have to find a way to defeat the Predator and get out of the jungle alive.

Now the game follows a similar structure. You are part of a group of soldiers who need to infiltrate a jungle, and carry out a couple of missions against a group of rebels. But a Predator is on the prowl and you will need to fulfill your mission alive. Although in general the narrative that the game presents is the same as the movie, we have a couple of differences that will make each of your games somewhat interesting.

From eliminating the leader of a faction, leaving a population without water, obtaining information about a dictator, or destroying chemical weapons. The options offer a variety that is not so necessary, but well received, although it has its problems. At first glance this sounds quite interesting, but quickly the missions get to be repeated and you realize that in two hours you have seen everything that the game has to offer, at least in terms of the “story”, yes to what presents Predator: Hunting Grounds can be called history.

Despite the fact that this department seems to be only there on a whim, it offers much more than some similar asymmetric games from recent years. I guess it’s better than nothing.

Jungles of plastic

Predator: Hunting Grounds has a very mixed visual presentation. On the one hand we have a great representation of the Predator. The few cinematics that the game has, clearly demonstrate that IllFonic has improved in this section since Friday The 13th: The Game. Similarly, the models of the characters fall more on the side of Predators that we saw 2010, than in the original tape, but they are well received. However, the textures and animations are horrendous. Even though I was playing on PlayStation 4, I constantly wondered if it had the visual specs at the bottom.

The game suffers from incomplete textures that take time to load what feels like an eternity. Although this can be noticed in all aspects of the game, it is in the customization section and in the loot boxes where this inconvenience is most noticeable. You always have to wait a couple of seconds for the cosmetic and weapon item designs to appear properly.

Already in the games things do not change much. You still suffer from incomplete textures, and on multiple occasions the jungle seems to be made of plastic that is so unreal that it looks. Without a doubt, this is the most neglected department in the entire game, and one that I hope will quickly be corrected on PlayStation 4.

A sound hunter

On the other hand, the sound aspect is, without a doubt, the best of this game. Predator: Hunting Grounds captures the essence of Predator from the home screen. A tune that emphasizes how intimidating and dangerous an alien dedicated to hunting humans is. The music of despair when you have this creature of more than two meters running towards you with a weapon from another world pointed at your head, managed to cause anxiety and despair.

The audio mix is ​​also spectacular. Although you do not know where a Predator is stalking you, you can hear its impressive footsteps from meters away. Trees sing with a hunter high above. The jungle rumbles with the alien screaming in pain. The primitive environment is snatched from its silence with the sound of an invisibility field that comes into contact with water. The hum of a laser is the preamble to chaos.

This is an element that is perfectly integrated into the gameplay, since as a soldier and Predator, you depend more on the sound around you to identify your opponent, and not so much on the map that the game offers. Hopefully the attention the sound department received would have been used in the visual … and gameplay.

One more generic FPS

Predator: Hunting Grounds is an asymmetric online multiplayer. That is, five players enter a map, each with different abilities. The first four will be soldiers, who need to fulfill a series of objectives and escape from the jungle alive. The fifth person is the Predator, armed with the necessary tools to surprise and assassinate the rest of the players. His goal is simple, that no person get out of the jungle alive, although this is easier said than done.

First of all, we go in parts. At the beginning you can choose your position in the game, either as a soldier or a Predator. As it is an online multiplayer, the waiting time per game will be varied. If you choose the first class, you will be in combat in a minute or less. However, because the Predator is the game’s selling point, thousands of people want to employ this character most of the time, causing the wait time to be too long. Sometimes I had to wait up to 10 or more minutes to be able to play as the alien hunter.

It is unjustifiable for this to happen. I understand that the Predator is the great appeal of the game, but it is also not possible to have to wait as long as I can easily invest in a game as a soldier.

On the military side, things are simple enough, and do not touch new ground. We have before us a fairly generic FPS. Our target and the map are chosen at random. Thus, in one game you will have to eliminate the head of a cartel near a Mayan temple, while in the next your objective is to steal information from a military base. Regardless of your objective, each game unfolds in the same way.

We appear at the end of a map, we mainly run towards the target, we infiltrate the enemy base, we accomplish the objective and we leave in a helicopter. All this can be done in a short period of time, 15 minutes maximum, which makes the games quite agile and does not easily tire the player. What is interesting about this is that the confrontation against enemy soldiers, which are controlled by the AI, are designed to attract the attention of the Predator, either because of the constant chaos we cause, or because we need to be exposed in a single location for a long time. weather.

Similarly, there are several ways to win a game. You can choose to complete the mission objectives, but the more complicated ones involve killing the Predator. That’s right, the great alien entity that hunts humans can be eliminated, although this activity may be more complicated than it seems.

Watch out! Someone watching you

On the other, we have the Predator. The main difference between the military and the alien is the third-person camera and the emphasis on close combat. Our goal in this role is very simple, to kill the other four humans, or to die trying. Although enhancing in a single mission may create greater emphasis on certain mechanics, it also creates its own series of problems.

As a Predator, we have at our disposal a series of tools capable of hunting humans. From networks that immobilize your opponents, sound waves that can confuse other players, going through a powerful laser beam, to a machete capable of cutting heads quickly and efficiently, and as you progress through the game you will get more and better weapons.

Similarly, we have at our disposal the ability to become invisible and activate a thermal vision. We will also have the opportunity to climb trees and move high above. In this way, it is always possible to stay one step ahead of the opponent and eliminate them surprisingly.

Although at first glance it is a lot of fun to use all these skills to hunt down enemies one by one, especially when you enter the chaos caused by the AI ​​and your opponents, you quickly realize many of the flaws that this fundamental section has.

To start, there is not much to do as the Predator. I am not asking for a large variety of items that keep the hunter from his prey, but because we don’t have a tracker for the soldiers, much of the game will be wandering aimlessly waiting to hear firearms or see your opponents with thermal vision, which is very complicated, since soldiers can cover themselves with mud and this ability is practically unnecessary.

I would have liked the opportunity to set up a trap that captures or eliminates the militants, or how about hiding bombs on the ground, or using some kind of lure. These are all practices that the Predators use in the movies, but strangely they are absent in this game.

Even though the Predator is presented as this unstoppable entity, the game quickly changes your perception. Although in a one-on-one environment the hunter will always be the winner, against four the opposite case is almost always the result. Numerical superiority is capable of neutralizing you in a matter of seconds. In this way, the most impatient people are very likely to become frustrated quickly.

In the event that we are killed in combat, we have two options, the first is to escape to a safe place and heal ourselves, while the second is to activate self-destruction and pray that some player is in the radius of explosion. However, at this time players have the opportunity to defuse the bomb with a small puzzle and in this way they can capture the Predator for scientific research.

Loot boxes without substance

Once the game is over, we will be rewarded with experience points and the game currency. The final results will be related to your performance; how many AI enemies did you eliminate, how many objectives did you meet and if you managed to defeat another player.

With the experience points you level up, and in this way you will have access to new classes, both for soldiers and for the Predator. Each provides certain benefits and disadvantages, such as being able to withstand more shocks, but now you have a smaller inventory. Likewise, as you progress in your progression, you will be able to obtain more and better weapons, which will be able to level up as you use them more.

But don’t let this fool you, firearms leveling up, it just boils down to small upgrades that don’t impact much at the end of the day. It is better to always switch to the most powerful ones. We will have access to two types of weapons, one focused on rifles and rapid fire, and the other focused on shotguns and pistols. Similarly, we can use different types of grenades and medical accessories to regain life.

The Predator, on the other hand, has a smaller and not-so-shocking arsenal. Because the laser beam and arm blades are must-haves, they quickly become the only thing you’ll be using, and the rest of the gear shifts to a second, or even third, plane. However, as you level up, you will be able to have the necessary tools to become the most dangerous hunter in the world, as long as you have the necessary skills to master your weapons.

On the other hand, each level will grant you different passive abilities, such as resisting more certain attacks, increasing speed, obtaining more experience points, etc. However, you can only use a maximum of three at the same time, so you better choose well.

Finally, we have a fairly simple element, and I would say unnecessary: ​​loot boxes. Don’t worry, these boxes don’t suck your wallet with the promise of getting a weapon capable of winning the game in seconds. Instead, field lockers, as they are known in Predator: Hunting Grounds, will grant us cosmetic items, and nowhere in the game is your bank information required to obtain the in-game currency. You can unlock everything with hard work and dedication.

However, there is nothing interesting. Yes, dark glasses look cool, but that’s it. It practically comes down to a small change in the color of weapons and suits. It seems that they included this only for commitment and there is nothing fan service. Although I did not expect to see Arnold models, at least if references to other movies. Undoubtedly, an aspect with a lot of wasted potential.

Glitches, lag and demons online

Now, the game is an online title, therefore, the experience may vary depending on your connection and the people you play with. In some occasions, the game will be completely cardiac, because all the players know exactly how to play, in other occasions the Predator will die in the first minutes due to incompetence. The experience will always be different and therefore the fun you get will not be the same as your friend.

However, if you are not a fan of playing with strangers, you can always create your own lobbies and enjoy hunting your friends.

Overall, never experience unplayable lag, but plenty of framerate drops. As I already mentioned, waiting to play as the Predator is unacceptable, and somehow makes the game’s great appeal lose its charm. At the end of the day, you will spend more hours on the feet of the generic American soldiers, than on those of the hunter.

In a matter of glitches, the game will make you avoid trees at all costs. As a Predator, you can move high above, but on more than one occasion, the game did not react properly and simple actions like jumping were impossible. It is unacceptable for these kinds of things to happen, especially when they limit your abilities and cause your destruction in seconds.

(Don’t) Stick Around

At the end of the day, Predator: Hunting Grounds is a fun, asymmetrical multiplayer, albeit with very noticeable glitches that can ruin more than one experience. The visual presentation, while wise in character design, features incomplete textures, framerate drops, and horrendous lag. The gameplay has good ideas and the potential necessary to be the definitive experience of the genre, but it does not reach its goals, since the balance between the military and the Predator is clearly tilted towards the former. Various ideas that could enrich the gameplay are absent and I doubt they will come with a future update. The customization and personalization system is very simple and does not materially affect the experience. Finally, horrible glitches take all the fun out of this experience.

The only section that manages to stand out is the sound one, and I doubt that someone decides to buy this title, just because the Predator’s pazos sound loud. At the end of the day, IllFonic has shown improvement since Friday The 13th: The Game. However, it has not yet reached a level that merits the purchase of this game at full price. I hope that in the future they will be able to add more maps, missions, some fan service and mechanics that will be adequate for the Predator’s potential.

I hope that if IllFonic eventually decides to do an asymmetric Chucky multiplayer, A Nightmare on Hell Street, a Texas Massacre, or another famous horror series from the 80’s, they will learn from their mistakes. The studio has the potential to create the ultimate asymmetric multiplayer experience, it’s just a shame that Predator: Hunting Grounds is not.

.