Review, ‘Peninsula’: Dead, Fast & Furious

Five years after ‘Train to Busan’, and after having made the relevant tour of festivals and having suffered several delays in its release date, it arrives ‘Peninsula’, the sequel to that impeccable post-apocalyptic zombie title with which Yeon Sang-ho left us breathless, which ended up being one of the best cinematic experiences as far as the current living dead cinema is concerned.

If we remember that in 2018 there was also ‘Seoul Station’, the animated prequel that Sang-ho also directed, we can now complete the story with what is a more than worthy closure to a trilogy that in its sequel has exploded everything to the limit what it owed from its predecessor’s premise.

It’s been four years since the apocalypse broke out in Korea, and Private Jung Seok (Don-won Gang) will be immersed in a plot in which he will have to return to Seoul to search for a precious object. There, and after discovering with his own eyes that a new clan system has emerged from the ruins of the city in which the law of the strongest prevails, he must face a horror far more gruesome than that of the undead: mankind.

Returning to the theme of the maximum exploitation of an original premise, when ‘Peninsula’ reveals what the line to be followed by the actions of the characters will be, it divests itself of all that epic with which it gave us its previous installment, to throw itself at the B-series mud and it does evoking a certain exploit spirit that recalls productions of past decades.

Entering into a Seoul that might as well share a universe with the decimated world of ‘World War Z’, two charismatic young men in the role of two brothers surviving the apocalypse will be the ones who introduce Seok to a world where four-wheelers and impossible races through the nooks of the city will be an essential part of this trend towards the purest exploitation of the subgenre .

Because We could be facing a movie from the 80’s shot by Italians, taking advantage of that fashion as exploitable as was the essence of ‘Mad Max’ and the constant gore revisions of the zombie cinema of the time. In its comparison with other examples, it is not unreasonable to see ‘Peninsula’ as a derivative of action proposals in the vein of ‘Fast & Furious’ or ‘The death race’, in which its sequences in which it acts of presence the adrenaline and the burning of tires, end up being a balm before the umpteenth conflict generated in (almost) every self-respecting zombie title.

Once again, the class struggle and control of the strongest over the people, leaves us characters of unacceptable morals and recovers the idea of ​​the Roman circus as a form of entertainment for the elites. But that hackneyed speech ends up being the least interesting in this survival examplewhich seems to crave action so much that it overrides the dramatic (and stereotypical) plot with reluctance, saving strength for the furious racing moments that will end up being the true soul of the film.

Note: 5

The best: The action.

Worst: All the rest is a walk through trite situations in the genre.