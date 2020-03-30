Panzer Dragoon is one of those playable bombshells that are still present in the playful memory of many of us. A title whose personality, artistic section and gameplay managed to dazzle an entire generation of players, managing to establish itself, let us not forget, as the most expensive game produced by SEGA to date. Twenty-five years have passed and Forever Entertainment, a Poland-based developer, was unwilling to allow one of Saturn’s top-rated franchises to remain ostracized any longer. Solution? Achieve the approval of the company of the blue hedgehog so that Panzer Dragoon: Remake has become a reality. A remake with which they promise a facelift whose base is none other than respect and admiration for the classic to which it replicates and its desire to keep its playable proposal unchanged. Ready to check if they have succeeded ?, analysis on the fly!

An adventure that marked an era

There are those who maintain that the memory of the heart eliminates bad memories and artificially magnifies good ones. And I may be right, since looking back there are several dates on which I cannot focus on any negative event. The year was running nineteen ninety five, the journey of “La Chispa Adecuada” began to crown itself as one more hymn of Heroes of Silence, Lo + Plus burst onto the television grid with force and an event, so sadly on everyone’s lips today, was born from the hand of the, at that time, Interactive Digital Software Association. Indeed, we are talking about the first great world party for video games, E3! (Electronic Entertainment Expo). An event that arose with the mind set on professionals in the electronic entertainment sector and welcomed the beginning of the SEGA and Sony fight for taking control of the new generation of consoles.

The company of the blue hedgehog had announced its new console a couple of months ago and in that event it confirmed its name (until then Katana), Sega saturn. Sony, meanwhile, confirmed its incorporation into the world of video games with PlayStation. And this is precisely one of the reasons why the Panzer Dragoon is so special. And it is that the project gave free rein, both economically and artistically, to an internal division of its own SEGA, which would later be called Team Andromeda, to develop a crash title, a real sells consoles.

Another differentiating aspect of this great work was a spectacular and cinematic introduction with an incredible melody and pre-rendered graphics that, at the time, made the hiccups go away. It should be noted that although it later became a standard, this way of presenting the game made way for not only hundreds, but thousands, of later titles. Finally, the other pillar on which it was based, was its artistic section (both sound and visual). Fully 3D graphics and an OST typical of any film of the time put the icing on a delicious cake that was complemented by a classic gameplay, but with nuances, common in the rail shooter of the time.

Time to ride the dragon

Panzer Dragoon takes place in the wastelands of a world engulfed in perpetual war. More than 10,000 years have passed since the age of the Ancient Ones (an ancient and technological civilization) came to an end. However, the vestiges of that civilization (which include beings created artificially from modified DNA) are still buried in the ruins of oblivion. At least until The Empire, a government with an iron arm and few scruples, decides to start digging them up to take advantage of such important discoveries in favor of their desire for power.

KyleOur co-star is a hunter dedicated to decimating the armies of creatures that punish the almost non-existent human population. In the middle of one of his hunts, presence as a rider on the back of a blue dragon is mortally wounded by another black-skinned dragon. At the last moment, and after a series of dangerous events as a direct consequence of the battle itself, the dying horseman gives him his pistol and his dragon (Solo Wing). It is then when the winged being uses telepathy as a tool with which to transmit the knowledge of his past riders, managing to establish, instantly, a strong psychic bond with us…

Don’t let him go back to the Tower. My dragon knows the way. Please…

Ahead, a mission that, for now, goes through prevent the black dragon from reaching the tower. And how could it be otherwise, along the way, both the local “fauna” (native and artificial) and the Empire itself do not think to make it easy for us. It is true that these beginnings are quite simple, at least as far as the narrative is concerned (even more if we consider the wealth that the franchise would end up shaping in subsequent deliveries to this universe). However, the background, and what it allows to intuit, is tremendously enriching. That Yukio Futatsugi himself, one of those responsible for the first Panzer Dragoon, included Panzerese (a mixture of Latin, Russian, Japanese and Greek) as the language of this world (although it is true that in this first installment it is only noticeable in the few words that are vocalized during the adventure) is a clear example of such innate potential.

Classic gameplay, but with nuances …

Playably speaking, Panzer Dragoon: Remake is extremely respectful of the original formula. A rail shooter in which we have to shoot down our enemies, blessed pulse aiming, either with the rider’s pistol or with the remote-controlled beams of our imposing, winged, battle partner (this ability is performed by holding down the fire button and highlighting at all the enemies that we want to attack). However, if you remember our words at the beginning of the analysis, we are talking about a classic title, but with nuances. Those nuances, unpublished back in 1995, are none other than the possibility of rotate the camera, and with it, our dragon, 360 ° (spread over four attack positions) to be able to study the best shooting angle or simply to be able to shoot down the enemies that are behind us or on the sides. This, which at first can be quite disconcerting, ends up being not only a common denominator but a complete success that endows the video game with a touch of strategy (watch out for ambushes) and depth that feels great.

As if that were not enough, we are given the possibility to zoom out or zoom in to avoid losing any angle of vision in combat or simply to enjoy the landscape as it deserves. In turn, we are allowed to change a series of basic options among which two types of control stand out, classic and modern. As you can see, these differentiating features, compared to other titles of the same genre, make our ability to move even more important if we want to survive (a fact that is accentuated in the confrontations with the final enemies).

Panzer Dragoon: Remake is, like the title it replicates, pretty short. The game is divided into 6 episodes (plus a last confrontation) that are concluded in different, and spectacular, battles against various final bosses. Unfortunately, and this has not changed with respect to the original, these episodes are quite short, and can be completed by the smartest in less than an hour. However, here we don’t get easy in almost no time (no trace of medicine cabinets, checkpoints or power ups). What’s more, any damage we take brings down an energy bar that doesn’t regenerate until we complete each phase. Our only external help? Additional credits awarded to us when completing a level safe and sound and dependent on our death rate. It should be noted that, pending a future patchwe do not have motion controls. Proposal, the latter, which we find really interesting. Of course, the experience is so hypnotic and intense that we have completed the title on several occasions for the simple pleasure of repeating the experience in the different modes of difficulty present: easy, normal and difficult (the latter, a true hell on earth the air).

A continuous and colorful update

At this point, it should be emphasized that, given the technical limitations of Sega Saturn, the title had to be redone from scratch. Plane to plane, scene to scene and element to element. This, which could displease part of the fan community, as it did not find everything “where” or with the same number of elements on screen, became inevitable. Despite everything, from the typography chosen to present the different episodes of which the video game is composed, to the shape and position of the map, through the movements of the dragon or the BSO itself, they are faithfully represented (in some cases with a astonishing similarity) with respect to its replica. The result? A true ode, loaded with love and respect, that looks good if we compare it to the original, but what it does not hide technical limitations that match its humble budget. Panzer Dragoon: Remake moves in a very fluid way, without jerks or especially problematic areas when it comes to performance. However, that such a technically limited title (if we compare it with any AAA of the current or past generation of consoles) moves to 30 and not 60 FPS It should be a crime. Note that, at least in our case, it is in portable mode and with helmets as we have most enjoyed the game, without appreciating major differences between said mode and playing it with the console in the dock.

The technical limitations do not hide a spectacular face lift

Of course, that no fan of the saga is alarmed, at least in excess, the game looks good, presenting landscapes of great beauty and, more importantly, managing to perfectly recreate the essence of the game’s most emblematic moments (The flock of «birds» and the subsequent encounter with the worms in the middle of the dunes is really impressive). However, and even having given up at the beginning of the analysis of any prejudice that does not take into account the scale where this remake is located with respect to the billionaire budget of the title to which it emulates, the result is far from the visual aspect seen in its latest installment ( Panzer Dragoon Orta) released in 2002 for Xbox or its remaster, released on Xbox One a couple of years ago. Having reached this point, we cannot fundamentally forget if, given the constant frenzy of adventure, we want to recreate ourselves while observing any element present on the screen. We are not talking about anything other than photography mode, a section that allows us to pause the game at any time to change the angle or perspective in order to make the perfect snapshot. We cannot deny that this is everything a success which we have made great use of.

Entering the sound field, there is little to blame (beyond some occasional bugs with the sound effects). Panzer Dragoon: Remake has chosen, at launch, to keep the original BSO. A timeless work, by Yoshitaka Azuma, whose pieces, even today, continue to make our hair stand on end. The title promised to include, the possibility of alternate between original compositions and arrangements made by Saori Kobayashi herself, regular composer of the franchise. Unfortunately, this functionality won’t come, as has happened with the motion controls discussed above, until the release of an update whose date we do not know. We understand that patches should be aimed at solving errors that affect the gaming experience, but not to add, post-leak, such fundamental elements as sound fixes. In our opinion, they should have been postponed until they were in a position to include them.

Without a doubt one of the most impressive moments of the adventure

Panzer Dragoon: Remake – A heartfelt and humble tribute to a classic

Panzer Dragoon: Remake is an ode to the original title released in 1995 on the now-defunct Sega Saturn. A sincere proposal that does not hide its strengths or weaknesses. It is possible that I am a continuist, and that I am crying out for an adaptation to the current times and, why not, for some extra content. However, we cannot deny that the return of Kyle Fluge and the “winged envoy of the gods” has managed to render, despite its technical limitations, a heartfelt tribute that lovers of the saga will like and, why not, can fall in love with the rest, as long as they place it as a showy and meticulous recreation of a title that, with its strengths and weaknesses, was released a whopping 25 years ago.

Aude Generous Volucritus Vont Sancitu

We have analyzed Panzer Dragoon: Remake thanks to a digital code provided by Forever Entertainment. Version analyzed: 1.1

Following the vestiges of the Ancient Ones

Panzer Dragoon: Remake is a heartfelt tribute to one of Sega Saturn’s most beloved franchises. A title that, despite its technical limitations and lack of ambition, makes the return of Kyle and his dragon worthwhile.

PROS

Riding on the back of a Solo Wing is priceless. A perfect tribute to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the saga

The photography mode has allowed us to take advantage of every minute of the game

A delicious artistic face wash that respects the original formula …

CONS

… although including some more level, updating its playable system or adding some extra content would have been nice

Technically it is too poor by current standards

Does not include, at launch, motion controls and promised new sound fixes

