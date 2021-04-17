Review, ‘Oops 2! And now where is Noah? ‘: The adventure continues

Non-American animated cinema has been the safeguard of the family box office during the coronavirus pandemic. Although, now, titles such as ‘Tom and Jerry’, ‘Raya and the last dragon’ or ‘The Croods: A new era’ are having a good reception, it was tapes like ‘Red Shoes and the Seven Trolls’, ‘Trasto’ or ‘The Elfkins’ which have managed to demonstrate not only that there was material to enjoy on the big screen as a family, but also the industry makes its way to different realities and nationalities.

‘Whoops! Where is Noah? ‘ he was one of the pioneers. Feature film of German nationality, by Ulysses Filmproduktion, one of the most important animation studios in the German country, was one of the first foreign to American or Spanish production that managed to be successful at the box office, back in 2015; being ‘The Magic House’, from the Belgian factory nWave Pictures, the first to win over the critics, despite not having the data for ‘Oops!’ Although it seemed that the story was ending, Toby Genkel and co-director Sean McCormack have managed to direct a sequel that aspires to validate the success of its predecessor.

The truth is that ‘Upsss 2! And now where is Noah? ‘ he didn’t have them all with him. Released five years (in Spain, six) after the original film, it ran the risk of ending up as the second parts of ‘The incredible but certain story of Little Red Riding Hood’ or ‘Operation Peanut’. However, that five-year pause has come in handy for this promising saga, since ‘Upsss 2!’ It reaches the same level as its predecessor, at times even surpassing it.

A second part that surpasses the original film

With characters already known to the public, starting from that advantage, the film, with a script by Richie Conroy and Mark Hodkinson, quickly enters a new plot that, initially, seems like a repetition of the first. But, once again, this is a decoy, since the film goes in other directions, exploring a new world, with which the directors take the opportunity to touch on themes such as irrational fear and how it is capable of turning good intentions into actions with dangerous consequences. An aspect that elevates the film in an unexpected way.

With a splendid animation -the water has nothing to envy to the productions of Pixar or DreamWorks-, ‘Oops 2!’ It shows that there are second parts that surpass the first and that it is a much more solid saga than it seemed. Given its data in other European markets (it went on to top the UK box office before the new lockdown), ‘Oops 2!’ it can revalidate the success of its predecessor and, furthermore, show that European animation franchises have a place at the Spanish box office.

Note: 7

The best: Its careful animation, that the characters have a greater background.

Worst: It is a family film with a childish plot, those who are looking for films like ‘Inside Out’ or ‘Soul’ are not its target audience.