Review, ‘Once Upon a Time in Queens’: Outskirts Dreams

Multifaceted businessman Eddie Huang goes to realization. After creating his own restaurant franchise, designing clothes, working as a lawyer in a law firm and being the author of the autobiographical book that inspired the acclaimed sitcom ‘New Arrivals’, he now decides to jump to the movies with ‘Once upon a time in Queens’, a film in which both his inspiration in his past and his relationship -during his youth- with urban culture can be seen.

In someway, ‘Once upon a time in Queens’ is reminiscent of those urban teenage titles from the 90s, with sequences that evoke ‘Dangerous Minds’, also from the 2000s, like ‘Thirteen’ or ‘Happy Sixteen’. However, there is a novel element, the protagonists are of Asian origin. The reality of the Asian-American community has rarely been seen in the working-class and suburban neighborhoods. That perspective already makes Huang’s proposal, who also writes the script, attract attention. Also the fact that your protagonist is a basketball ace and avoid falling into the classic stereotypes about Asian students.

A non-empathetic protagonist for an urban story that only provides empty visibility

But beyond these novelties, there is nothing more remarkable in ‘Once Upon a Time in Queens’, which lacks all the spark that there is in ‘New arrivals’. The main problem it has is that its protagonist, played by Taylor Takahashi, it does not produce any empathy and this production seems to be one of those in which its main characters must find complicity with the audience. The question remains whether it is a Takahashi thing or, directly, a bad direction.

Boogie, which gives the film its name in its original title, has an excessively arrogant and selfish character to understand him. It is true that it seems like a family influence that this is so, but there is another failure of Huang, in not properly confronting the adaptation problems that the Asian-American community has due to the cultural clashes that exist between an Eastern and a Western culture. Those frictions were better captured in ‘The Farewell’, even in the recent ‘Minari. Family history ‘, that fled from any stereotype of racial problem.

And, of course, with a protagonist like that, the audience cannot connect with the film. Nor does it help that the situations in which Boogie is involved have been seen in other “urban” titles such as ‘Los Niños del Barrio’, ‘Straight Outta Compton’ or even ‘Honey’. As a way to make the Asian-American canis and chonis visible, it complies, but little else, unfortunately.

Note: 4

The best: It makes visible the reality of the suburbs of the Asian-American community away from the clichés typical of this ethnic group.

Worst: He ends up fulfilling others, the cinematographic ones. Its protagonist does not help to enter the plot either.