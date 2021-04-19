Review of X of Swords. Second part

Second installment of the review of the mutant event of the year. X of Swords is a competition to the death, and this time it is final.

It is time to respond to arms, the ten chosen of Krakoa have to heed the call of the duel. With their swords. And some of the calls to fight for the fate of Krakoa do not seem very adequate. We enter the second part of X of Swords, secrets will be revealed, deals with the devil are raised, and. All for the enjoyment of Saturnina, the lady of the Multiverse, and conspiratorial and childish by nature.

A truce has been established, and a challenge, ten chosen of Krakoa against ten chosen of Arakko. Some fight for survival, others for conquest. It is time to gather the chosen ones.

The mega event accelerates, 13 deliveries in a month in 7 collections, and is placed at the starting point for the competition.

In this second installment we will see how the rules of the game change, the insecurities of the competitors, their fears, and in the end, we will know the end of the arakki, their transformation, and a glimpse of what the future of the new mutant nation may be. if they are defeated. We are in development, and many of the series comply with their sagas to make way for the event, such as the X Factor, Wolverine or the New Mutants, others however take this great crossover between X series as a playing field to do mischief, Infernals. To finally lead to what is the mother line of the saga, in the X-Men.

There are ten slots for ten paladins and their weapons, but how they are chosen and what sword they carry is something that we will learn in each issue.

Illyana was a fixture in this lineup, so her incorporation is simply a formality for the Russian mutant. Wolverine goes through a similar case, but his sword is a different story, just like Storm. Cable finishes what he started in his series and picks up his weapon, leaving space for others to take center stage, as is the case with Doug and Warlock, yes, he is the least expected, but he is a champion. Captain Britain could not miss a confrontation in Otromundo, but the new alter ego of Brian Braddock is not going to like Betsy, and thus Excalibur will continue to be a saga with many familiar overtones.

But before each warrior picks up his weapon, the greatest discovery of all will take place, something that will totally change the face of the battle. The mutants live confident of their return in the case of falling in combat, they live in the security of the resurrection. But Otherworld is not a world of mutants, and the rules change.

Another dimension, other rules, if you die there, you die forever

The council did not count on it, it is in X Factor and with Rob Williams and Carlos Gómez that we received the news, and it will have a greater impact on Zeb Wells and the Spanish Carmen Carnero series, Infernales. Why a group of assassins without redemption are not going to do what they know best ?, infiltrate, and kill the enemy, Sinister’s plan was good, too bad he has to go with his group of misfit monsters.

And so comes the dinner, where all the contenders will meet, put to the test, and in the case of Wolverine, they will implement plans to gain an advantage, or even end this war. Everything between canapé and glass, veiled threats and insults without provocation, tests of strength and demonstrations of power, and above all, a very strange letter. But first, Apocalypse and Genesis share the pain, the life they led, and the end of their love, now replaced by a mask, which makes Ameth the only thing that matters to Arakko, and the greatest threat to Krakoa.

In this network of stories, there is the union of many minds, writers and cartoonists giving everything they have to build a saga that is uniform, but does not lose the personality of each title, it is difficult, but they mostly get it. Always above when Jonathan Hickman, skipper of this ship, takes the controls and points the direction, to make it clear that, although there are many stories, the main one is the survival of the fittest, the maxim of Arakko, and of Apocalypse. The numbers of Wolverine and Marauders stand out, for what they mean for Logan and Storm and where Benjamin PPercy with an increasingly comfortable Bogdanovic, and Vita Ayala with Matteo Lolli giving us a superb modern and legendary Wakanda, make it clear that they are central characters of the X Men and that their lives beyond the Patrol have been rich in successes and sorrows.

Infernals and The New Mutants are separate cases in this many-headed, one-bodied hydra.

The group of Mister Sinister is going to have a role apart from everything that is going to happen, and it is funny, but inconsequential at times, it is the most abused series as it is almost not important in X of Swords, but we do not care, because it continues being devilishly funny. In the ex X Babies title, we find the only unprepared mutant who has been chosen, Cifra, and Doug Ramsey is not amused either.

A number so that we discover a little more about the character of this kind and affectionate boy, who must wield one of the most peculiar swords, his friend Warlock, and make it clear that Hickman is going to give the character a great future. Although it is Ed Brisson and Rod Reis again who are in charge in the series of showing the fears of a rookie in war, who is called up.

X of Swords is a long journey

The journey in X of swords becomes a bit heavy in some installments, which do not pose anything to the event, and which could have been solved in a more concise way, but the unifying sense of the event makes it use everything at hand, giving an uneven result. Notable chapters like Hickman and Larraz to tell everything possible about Arakko’s swords in a short space are faced by others who could have been part of others such as some Marauders and even Excalibur, which is one of the central pillars of this event, and improve the pace of reading, and, above all, the amount of material to buy.

Of course, in the artistic field in X of Swords everyone has given everything for this saga. Starting with Pepe Larraz who is already a full-fledged Marvel star, and going through Marcus To, Carmen Carnero or Stefano Casselli who are not far behind in their jobs. From Asrar, Yu, Silva or Noto little can be added, since they have been at a memorable level for years.

And so we leave the mutants, having dinner, asking who they will have to face, what the result will be, how far they will have to go. And about to discover that those Tarot cards have a lot to say, about the future, about the present, and, above all, about the plans of Luna Saturnina, a multiversal majesty who has called a tournament to avoid a war, but, above all, all, to carry out a hidden plan, that will change the landscape of Otromundo, and that will affect the mutant franchise for sure.