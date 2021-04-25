Review of ‘Under the stars of Paris’

Adso Films

Direction: Claus Drexel Distribution: Catherine Frot, Mahamadou Yaffa, Jean-Henri Compère, Farida Rahouadj, Raphaël Thiéry Original title: Sous les étoiles de Paris Country: France Year: 2020 Release date: 23-4-2021 Gender: Drama Script: Olivier Brunhes, Claus Drexel Photography: Philippe Guilbert Synopsis: It tells the story of Christine, a woman who lives on the street, isolated from her family and friends. On a cold winter night, he meets Suli, an 8-year-old Burkinabe boy who is sobbing in front of his shelter: he does not speak French, he is lost and far from his mother. Circumstantially united by their marginal condition, they embark on the exciting adventure of searching for Suli’s mother in the magical Parisian city.

The best: Catherie Frot, way above her character.

The worst: a script too tailored to the story.

A poetic title like Under the stars of Paris hides a bitter reality, that of the clochards or homeless, who sleep in the open and for whom the city is a merciless concrete jungle. Director Claus Drexel fixes his camera on one of them, Christine, a lonely 60-year-old who takes refuge every night under a bridge over the Seine. A physically and mentally destroyed woman. Winter images chill the bones. The look of the magnificent Catherine Frot, too. His eyes express all the anguish, discouragement and fear that accumulates when living badly in that situation of helplessness. One day a small illegal immigrant crosses his path and returns a meaning to his life: trying to find his mother. Nothing concrete is known, except for a fleeting clue, about Christine’s past or why it ended up like this. A success that, however, makes it difficult to identify with the character. The proposal is attractive, but Drexel does not take advantage of all the possibilities it offers and interest in the tragedy is lost at times.

