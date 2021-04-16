Review of Thor by Jason Aaron Volume 3: The Goddess of Thunder

After what happened in Original Sin, Thor Odinson was no longer worthy of raising the mighty Mjolnir, remaining on Earth’s Moon until someone had that honor. Panini Comics publishes MARVEL NOW! DELUXE Thor by Jason Aaron Volume 3: The Goddess of Thunder and reaches the moment when a female hand succeeds to start a brilliant stage.

To this day we all know who that woman of arms was who managed to lift the hammer and thus obtain the power of Thor. And if you don’t know, you haven’t followed Thor’s adventures in the last five years. Played by Natalie Portman, it is rumored that she will be able to do so within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in the upcoming Thor Love and Thunder. We are talking about Jane Foster, who during the eight issues that the brief volume 5 of the adventures of the Thunder Gods lasted (motivated by the arrival of the modern Secret Wars), kept the unknown about her identity until the last breath, although always was on Odinson’s list and there were many candidates to rule out previously.

Of course, surely fans seeing her on that list would immediately discard her thinking that her name was pure filler. Even Thor considered it a long shot. Now we would be far from understanding the last five years of the collection without a Jane who was going to show her most dramatic face and at the same time the most heroic she could offer. The evolution that she shows in this brief period could be defined as adaptation to the powers that becoming the Goddess of Thunder offers, as well as the handling of Mjolnir, with which she was far from having familiarity.

The content

With these wickers Jason Aaron builds a very entertaining first story arc where the new Thor is going to make his own niche in the mythology that surrounds the myth while an investigation by the son of Odin takes place, a search that will not bear fruit because only Readers will end up knowing firsthand the identity behind the helmet with a mask. A sick Doctor Foster who not only has to fight against the enemies of Asgard, but cancer is consuming her at the same time, finding a balance between the strength that comes from possessing Thor’s power and the weakness of a life that escapes between her fingers. .

The volume was interrupted by the events of the most recent Secret Wars, which reconfigured the Marvel series for part of the months that the event lasted. In the case of Thor we find a small change in the title of the collection that was renamed in the plural, Thors. There we were able to see a large number of the incarnations that the God of Thunder has had throughout time and the various dimensions, with a special role for Thor Ultimate that will carry the weight of the narration of a totally police case about the death of various women. An expendable but very enjoyable story, in which it is the farewell of a character who at least left us his hammer.

Illustrators

For these numbers we had the opportunity to witness the debut of Russell Dauterman in the main series, an artist who was to become the graphic reference until the end of the Aaron stage. Its fresh stroke is a hallmark of Jane Foster’s time as the owner of Mjolnir, until its outcome in The War of the Kingdoms. For the drawing of the Secret Wars tie-in we had Chris Sprouse, looking for a greater rudeness and darkness that complies with the described plot but is not up to the luminosity of Dauterman, which is greatly favored by the color palette applied by Matthew Wilson.

In addition, the volume has an extra of the most classic, number 10 of the first volume of the What If…? It is precisely there that the now fulfilled possibility that Jane Foster was the bearer of Thor’s hammer is narrated, although in that reverie of the past she chose a slightly different name, Thordis. To complete the volume we have a multitude of alternative covers and a gallery made up of designs and pencils from different pages that allow us to appreciate Dauterman’s work.

Many times we miss those stages of Thor that have caused us the greatest sensation, remembering mainly the work of Roy Thomas and John Buscema, Walter Simonson or Tom De Falco and Ron Frenz, even the brief period of Joe Michael Straczynski and Olivier Coipel. Jason Aaron, Esad Ribic and Russell Dauterman have written another of Thor’s pages that in the future will count for fans as essential, there is no doubt about that.

