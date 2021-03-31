Review of ‘the Walking Dead’ 10×21: friends split up

The 10 × 21 episode of The Walking Dead, titled “Diverged,” is the fifth in the season 10 extension of the AMC show. The previous chapters have focused on closed stories and, although the characters have been deepened, little or no progress has been made in global history.

Either way, let’s review “Diverged.” We remind you not to continue reading if you have not seen chapter 10 × 21 of The Walking Dead.

The roads that separate

“Diverged” focuses on two main characters: Carol and Daryl, whom we had already seen in episode 10 × 18, entitled “Find Me.” In this we discover a side of Daryl that we did not know, a story of love, loyalty and breakup. On that occasion, Carol and Daryl showed that, as they always have been, they are friends and confidants. They are allies and they do not stop being together despite the turns their lives take.

But we could also see in «Find Me», the wounds that as long-time friends have done and can be done, well the closeness with other beings also carries the condemnation that the weaknesses of the other are known. So in the discussion that Carol and Daryl have in that episode it continues to affect them. In fact, episode 10 × 21 of The Walking Dead begins with them walking quietly, somewhat distant and not wanting to talk.

We see them avoid each other, we feel that painful distance that sometimes separates the most lasting and closest friendships. When they reach a fork, the two separate without further explanation. Carol heads to Alexandria and Daryl will do one more lap. What began as a voyage of exploration and search ended distantly. The best character on The Walking Dead, who is Dog of course, also makes his decision and leaves with Carol.

In The Walking Dead 10 × 21, friendship is everything

In The Walking Dead 10 × 21 we see the course of a day in the lives of Carol and Daryl after their separation at the beginning of the chapter. We watch Carol arrive in Alexandria, wandering here and there trying to be of use in the great devastation of her latest fall. Carol talks to Jerry, who informs her that the solar panel does not work in his house, everything is looted and, also, there are rats.

Thus, we see Carol on various errands trying to make a soup that she promises to good Jerry. On the other hand, we see Daryl find his motorcycle, although with a breakdown in it, something similar to a breakdown that is at home and that Carol finds. This similarity is peculiar because it alludes to those circumstances that two friends separated by pain they have to face each one for their part without knowing that the other is in something similar.

Daryl looks for a way to repair a hose and is lucky to find a group of walkers, apparently military men, who bring various useful tools and items with them. There a symbolic event, when Daryl looks for his knife, he remembers that he gave it to Carol at the beginning of this chapter of The Walking Dead 10 × 21 so that he could help himself with it to open a canteen.

That little flashback, which happens in the middle of danger because Daryl is seen surrounded by walkers, is also important in the history of both. Because, in addition, we see Carol use it at all times during her errands in Alexandria. And towards the end Daryl finds another one and gives his friend the one that was left.

Straw, although good

The episodes that The Walking Dead has had in this extension of season 10 have been like this. Deep, interesting, but also filling. Of course, they have given us good material to meet the main characters. This chapter of The Walking Dead 10 × 21 in particular feels like “straw”, although it has its moments and especially its deep meanings.

As on other occasions, we wonder at this point if these episodes are appropriate at this time. I mean, the main story has made very little progress, and we would like to know more about the Commonwealth and what Maggie is up to now that she is back. As well as Conny’s whereabouts.

After the Walking Dead 10 × 21 there is only one episode of season 10. In it we will apparently see more about Negan. About his history before the apocalypse.

More on this topic