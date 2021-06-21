Review of ‘The Walking Dead’ 10×18: Daryl’s secrets

The extended season of The Walking Dead continues its march. This week the second episode of the installment was released, called Find me (Find me, in English). Where, luckily, the protagonist is none other than our dear Daryl.

In this chapter we can know a moment never before relieved of this character, which, we believe, will be the one that will remain standing when The Walking Dead ends. Here we review what happened in this episode, the 10×18 of this series based on the homonymous comics of Robert Kirkman.

We remind you not to continue reading if you have not seen it, since the review is full of spoilers.

Times lost

In The Walking Dead we are used to jumps in time, flashbacks that show us surprising facts that give meaning to the linear story. Find Me is just what happens. Daryl is the center of a chapter in which we are shown a moment that had never been revealed before and we were completely unaware.

It is very moving what we are shown in the most recent episode of The Walking Dead, because we found out that Daryl was searching for answers after Rick’s disappearance. And we have no doubt that it was the moment when Daryl was devastated and unwilling to join the groups of his old friends.

The new chapter of The Walking Dead begins in the current time, with Daryl trying to start his motorcycle to explore the surroundings of the Alexandria community trying to rebuild itself. Carol catches up with him and joins him and, although she doesn’t have much interest in being accompanied, she accepts her friend as a traveling companion.

There we see them together, laugh and have a good time. This reminds us of the long road that this pair of characters have traveled since the beginning of The Walking Dead., and of the many times fans have asked for their relationship to be transformed. However, the managers of the series have reserved to please the followers of the series. And this time it’s not the difference.

A love for Daryl

On Daryl and Carol’s excursion they find an old cabin thanks to Dog. That’s when it’s revealed to us that Daryl has been there before. They install us in an emotional flashback, like the ones The Walking Dead knows how to give us, and where they tell us why. And is that Daryl met a girl named Leah there, who at their first meeting points him and ties him up, but then lets him go. At that time, Daryl spent his time exploring the surroundings in search of his friend Rick and, of course, to be away from any community.

At one point we see that Carol herself knew about Daryl’s self-exile and his tireless pursuit. No one like Carol to understand her friend. So she brought him things and made him aware of what was happening in the communities.

The relationship between Daryl and Leah wasn’t built right away. They both suffered from the same pain, that is, from past losses, guilt, and an immense desire to remain alone. This itself makes them come closer and establish an intimate relationship. Never before in The Walking Dead fans have we seen this side of Daryl.

Of course, the time has come when Daryl’s old friends needed him and he has to go back. Instead Leah is not willing and asks Daryl to define the place where he belongs. Daryl’s response is heartbreaking and moving, as he tells him with tears in his eyes that he doesn’t know..

One day Carol mentions to him that she will return to The Kingdom and will not see him for a while. Daryl returns to the cabin where he has lived with Leah but she is gone, and some of her most precious objects. She leaves Dog, yes, which makes one suspect that maybe she was taken, although Daryl expresses that he does not know for sure.

Meet me in the ‘The Walking Dead’ apocalypse

When Daryl returns to the cabin, he leaves a note for Leah. It is then that we see that he writes “I belog to you. Finde Me”, in response to what Leah asked him to answer. It is certainly a powerful message, in a facet that we had never seen in Daryl in the entire history of The Walking Dead.

On the other hand, it is very interesting to see that Carol already knows the story of Leah and Daryl. It shows that both are very close and true confidants, much more than we think. But we also see them arguing, even in a very painful way for both of them. Just as it happens with the closest friends. Will we see Leah again?

In the new episode, the 10×19, titled One More (One More)We will see other characters in their own dramas: Gabriel and Aaron looking for food and supplies for the needy Alexadria.

Also in Ezanime.net