The German popular saying goes that “If there is a table with 10 people and a Nazi, then you have a table with 11 Nazis.” Saying that David Simon (creator and writer of The Wire, Treme, and Show Me a Hero) leads to literalness in the fourth episode of ‘The conspiracy against America‘(The Plot Against America).

This HBO miniseries is based on the novel of the same name by Philiph Roth, in which the author imagines an electoral victory for an anti-Semitic candidate and a supporter of Nazi Germany. Roth, of Jewish origin, who grew up in the 1940s in Newark, New Jersey, imagines how this event would alter the life of his family and his country.

Simon, after years delaying the project, has finally found a moment in the present in which, unfortunately, this story is more important than ever. In the work of Roth and Simon, Charles Lindbergh (American historical figure, first pilot to cross the Atlantic Ocean from west to east, national hero, and outspoken supporter of American isolationism and the anti-Semitic and pro-Semitic movement “America First”) wins the 1940 presidential election against Franklin D. Roosevelt, triggering a series of events that begin with the United States not taking part in World War II.

However, Roth and Simon are not as interested in large-scale conflict, pyrotechnics, or battles. Much of the footage of The Conjuration runs between four walls, the home of the Levin Jewish family (the Roths in the novel), glued to the radio and watching, episode by episode, how the country they love goes to hell.

All the characters in The Conjuration serve a purpose, and each one represents a different way of reacting to what is coming at them. Ortega y Gasset said that “I am me, and my circumstance”, something applicable to the decisions made by the main characters of the miniseries. And believe me, you will spend all six episodes smashing your head thinking which one you would be.

On the one hand, we have Herman (Morgan Spector). Family man, hard worker, proud Jew and ordinary guy. The optimist. The one who is convinced that his people would be unable to vote for someone like Lindbergh. The one who will have faith in his country until the end. In J. Michael Straczynski’s Civil War, Steve Rogers (another American hero) tells Peter Parker that “this nation was founded on the principle that we will always stand by the principles we believe in. When the press and the world tell you to move, your duty is to plant yourself like a tree, on the edge of the river of truth, and tell the world to move yourself. ” These are the principles of Herman, who will decide to plant like a tree, not throw in the towel and not flee to the safe place that Canada promises to be.

Heroic, role model, okay? but nothing is simple in a work by Simon. Herman’s counterpoint is Bess (Zoe Kazan, probably the best performance of the series), his wife and mother of his children. A pragmatic person, far from idealism, who will put the safety of her children and loved ones above the conflict and who only wants to flee to a safe place. Which of the two is right? What if they both have it? Are they irreconcilable positions?

To add fuel to the fire, La Conjura introduces the character of Alvin (Anthony Boyle), the nephew of Herman and Bess, a stray bullet who makes the decision that would cost us most: go to the front line of battle. As he says in a certain episode, “I am here to kill Nazis”. Meanwhile, Herman, perpetually glued to the radio, laments in the comfortable living room of his house doing nothing more than waiting for things to get better.

Complete the adult cast Evelyn (Winona Ryder) and the Rabbi Lionel Bengelsdorf (fantastic John Turturro). Evelyn, Bess’s sister, stands at Alvin’s antipodes and when I mention at the beginning of the article about sitting at the table with Nazis it is her and the Rabbi that I have in mind. He, in a privileged political position that affirms that Lindbergh’s anti-Semitism is nothing more than gossip. She, blinded by the personal success of her closeness to the rabbi and being able to deal with the First Lady from you to you, and that she is not going to throw overboard the opportunity to “be someone”, despite the fact that it involves sitting down at dine with nazis. Simon plays his cards very well by not vilifying Evelyn. Again, nothing is black or white with this author, and he introduces us to a character who originally despises war and seeks good opportunities for her and her family, particularly her two nephews whom she adores.

In just six episodes, Simon’s script manages to put you in the shoes of each one, question them and question yourself, while handling other issues such as the role of the state security forces as protectors. of the status quo (and not citizenship) and the catastrophic consequences of Lindbergh’s mandate for those who are the true victims of The Plot Against America: three Jewish children. Sandy and Philip, the two children of Herman and Bess: and Seldon, the next door neighbor.

In short, David Simon confirms himself (again) as one of the best current writers on television and La Conjura Contra América comes to our screens at the best time. A costumbrista family drama about a possible and probable rise of fascism in the 1940s manages to be relevant in the days of the WhatsApp hoaxes and Twitter bots, since the extreme right wing re-emerges in Europe and Spain (if it has ever left) ) and in the end it is only the media that have changed.

All episodes of La Conjura Contra América are available on HBO Spain. And prepare a lime before pressing ‘play’.

.