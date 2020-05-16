Many times we complain that the gaming products are not too versatile and go for a very defined user segment: shooters, mmo, mobas players, etc. but rarely we found a product that fits almost 100% of users: the Razer Naga Trinity.

Razer Naga Trinity: the all in one mouse

Luckily, we already have enough experience with gaming mice and the product that Razer has offered us to analyze was one that we really wanted. Personally I am a pretty chaotic player, the same I am hours playing fashion shooter, Battle Royale or a strategy game and of course, the keyboard can be adjusted to almost all games, but who has not missed a couple of more buttons on the mouse in a video game?

My first experience with this problem was with World of Warcraft, those of you who know me already know of my love hate for the sanctified game of Blizzard. I was missing more buttons on my mouse and, really, there were few options on the market if we talk about 2008. So this mouse would have been magical if it had fallen into my hands at that time.

So I’m so glad that Razer have modified the old model of the Naga, in which we only had the possibility of an extra arrangement of buttons for the thumb, for this multiple variant. I repeat, the versatility in gaming products, which are priced in many cases very exaggerated and require a significant investment for the player, is one of the elements that I value most in a product and here, Razer, gives us everything we need.

The box and its accessories

Razer is a company that takes great care of its products and packaging, with a clear view put on the display of the product on shelves or shopping malls. Hence the possibility of being able to play some keys on your keyboards so that we can see, without buying, what type of keyboard we have in our hands.

Here the brand’s black and green colors frame a photo of the mouse with its three variants: two buttons, seven buttons and twelve buttons. More than enough to draw attention to your product, but there is also a phrase that denotes where this mouse is heading in a phrase just below the name: «MOBA / MMO Gaming Mouse». We certainly won’t get lost.

On the back of the box we have the technical information that always accompanies these products and the benefits of Razer Naga Trinity: 16,000 DPI 5G sensor, the three interchangeable sides and the 19 buttons (maximum) that we will have at our disposal and that will be fully customizable with the Razer software.

Razer Naga Trinity ergonomics

At some point we have commented that mice could be classified into three large families depending on the height of their highest point: low, medium and high. Each of them is valid for a different type of hands and, in this case, we can classify the Naga Trinity As a medium / high mouse, so I would not indicate it for people with small hands, but also if you have a very large hand, since it will be very uncomfortable.

The mouse grip is indicated for medium and large hands if we use the 7 or 12 button layout. This will be more comfortable to use if we have a large hand and the thumb will not suffer too much from the lateral grip. A thumb grip that, in the case of the seven-button side, has a rubber circle in the center of the keypad.

As with the heights, with the mice we have to take into account how we grasp it: only with the fingers extended, with the palm enveloping the mouse and the fingers extended or, as in my case, with the palm of the hand enveloping the mouse, but with your thumb and two fingers at a small angle. In my case, the 12-button side adapter was uncomfortable if I did not play a game that required them since it did not let me move the pointer freely. With the 7-button side, things changed and it was much more comfortable for me to move freely through almost all games thanks to the circular grip that I mentioned before. Of course, with the two-button mode, my experience was almost exact, if it were not a tad higher than my current mouse.

Use and configuration of the Razer Naga Trinity

One of the most important things, if not the most important, is that our mouse works perfectly and that the hardware reacts to our movements in the best possible way. In this case, the Razer Naga Trinity It has an imperceptible latency of 6 ms making it perfect for gamers. The sensor is LED optical and will work perfectly on all mouse mats, but beware, it does not work on glass.

We go back to test some of the most important characteristics of this mouse and they are the sensor and the DPI. The 16,000 DPI is, in my opinion, perhaps exaggerated, but I think it is a common sensor in Razer products and works perfectly. We can go from 100 DPI to 16,000 DPI maximum by configuring passes from the Razer Synapse. The best thing about having this wide range of configurations is that we can put the mouse to our liking depending on the game we are playing at the moment and it is very comfortable to go from 2000 DPI in the menu to only 600 DPI in a shooter with only two pulsations.

Of course, if we talk about buttons, few mice beat the Razer Naga Trinity in versatility and possibilities. Up to 19 configurable buttons from the manager we will have at our disposal to create the macros we need in our games. As I said at the beginning, this would have given me life in my World of Warcraft raider era, because we can do almost anything we want with buttons and macros.

The configuration of the mouse is very simple, we connect the USB cable to the PC, the software self-installs and we will have to restart, but it has a “but”: we will have to go through the Razer Yes or yes. This is not my case, but I know many people who hate peripheral managers, especially if they have products from different brands, so they come to consume on your pc. In this case, the impact of the Razer Synapse is medium on our team and thanks to it we will be able, from configuring macros, DPIs, through RGB colors. Fortunately, it is not necessary to register and with installing the program we will have all the available options.

Before I forget, and as an important fact, the USB cable measures 2 meters and is braided in fabric but it is not too flexible so we will have to be careful if we turn it at very exaggerated angles. I don’t think it will break, but it is something to keep in mind.

Conclusions

The Razer Naga Trinity It is an all-inclusive, the all in one of the mice and the perfect peripheral for those of us who are changing games every two by three and who have our favorite game streaks. It is perfect for MMO, ideal for MOBAS and with the configuration of two buttons, perfect for shooters that require the versatility of their DPI.

It has its drawbacks, like all products. In this case we will have to see the type of hand we have, since it is not suitable for small hands and in that case there are other products such as the Razer Viper Mini that are more suitable. In addition, I do not know if there is a configuration for left-handers, but this mouse can only be used by right-handers since all the keypad is exclusively in its left area.

Otherwise, an excellent purchase if you are looking for a mouse that works for all games. For all this, it is outstanding and our product seal recommended by this editor. Rate: 91