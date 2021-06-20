Review of ‘The Poet and the Spy’

Alfa Pictures

Direction: Gianluca Jodice Distribution: Sergio Castellitto, Francesco Patané, Fausto Russo Alesi, Clotilde Courau, Elena Bucci Original title: Il cattivo poet Country: Italy Year: 2020 Release date: 18-6-2021 Gender: Drama Script: Gianluca Jodice Photography: Daniele Ciprì Synopsis: 1936. Giovanni Comini has just been promoted to the post of Federal, the youngest in Italy. He is transferred to Rome for a delicate mission: he must watch over Gabriele D’Annunzio and make sure that he does not have any kind of problem. D’Annunzio, a nationally recognized poet, is growing restless and Benito Mussolini fears that he could undermine the alliance with Nazi Germany.

.

The best: it focuses on a key piece of the origin in fascism.

The worst: things foreign to the non-Italian viewer are taken for granted.

With this biopic, the viewer enters the figure of Gabriele D’Annunzio with the same curiosity as the romantic and young fascist that the authorities assign him to spy on him and not disturb more than necessary. Who was that hero today so forgotten? The film does not quite answer that question because it focuses on his last year of life, when the unpredictable and egocentric poet, military and political man was already a shadow of the past, an old dandy, lewd, cocaine addicted and paranoid. All accurate. A colossal Sergio Castellitto, specialized in interpreting celebrities from his country, embodies it with bearing and solvency, as he did before with Aldo Moro, Enzo Ferrari or Fausto Coppi, but the script gives him little play.

The film, influenced by El conformista (Bernardo Bertolucci, 1970) and some frames that stand out for their balance, focuses on the admiration, fear and hatred that Mussolini felt towards him. The reasons are noted, but they are not delved into, and Hence one of the great virtues of films like this, which encourages us to continue reading and expand what is seen when the lights in the room are turned on.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io