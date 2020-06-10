One of the best RPGs of 2019 adapts to the Nintendo Switch and its portable mode allows us to explore and fight in its science fiction universe wherever we go. Worth? While The Outer Worlds is a great RPG adventure, the Obsidian game sacrifices a lot visually and the Nintendo console experience suffers.

Traveling between worlds aboard your own spaceship is a great thing, but it is much more so if you have freedom to act as you please; if you really feel that you control your actions and you, in turn, influence noticeably in the world around you. In Obsidian They are masters creating video games with this fascinating premise, and that is one of the reasons why The Outer Worlds ended up becoming one of the great video games of 2019 and, without a doubt, also one of the best RPGs of the moment. So it is logical to get excited at the simple idea of ​​enjoying a game with these characteristics in portable format thanks to Nintendo Switch. It might seem like an impossible task, a game like that on the hybrid console ?, but in recent years we have seen real technological miracles that point in the opposite direction: yes it can.

The problem is that The Outer Worlds has not succeeded; has stayed far away to forge another one of those miracle adaptations that have made us enjoy so much, even these last days, as we told you in the analysis of BioShock The Collection or the Borderlands Legendary Collection on Switch. It is no longer just that this role-playing adventure loses much of its visual appeal that, after all, was expected; The biggest problem with this adaptation is that its performance is not good either, with slowdowns, long load times, and some graphic flaws that cloud the gaming experience.

Of course, enjoying an RPG like this on a laptop is a fantasy that just a few years ago seemed unattainable and, as such, The Outer Worlds does its job; but he does it sacrificing a lot and not without mistakes. So I find it hard to recommend the game at least in its current state, with a multi-gigabyte update that doesn’t seem to fix much. In our original analysis of The Outer Worlds we already told you that this is a fantastic role-playing adventure with which it is very easy to have a good time, and all the good it offered then is still here to the delight of fans of the genre. The problem is that its graphics and performance does not do it justice.

A science fiction universe in the palm of your hands

Nothing I value more in an RPG than freedom of action accompanied by consequences; feel free to act as I please knowing that, in one way or another, what I do will affect those around me; to the world that I move through. The Outer Worlds perfectly complies with this idea, drawing before you a great horizon of possibilities that go beyond the typical black and white, of action or stealth, of being a sanctuary or a real bastard. Logical, on the other hand, coming from the hands of the team that delighted us with the notable Fallout: New Vegas, or more recently with the fantastic Pillars of Eternity and Tyranny. You can follow your own path: shoot everyone in front of you, or sneak into the shadows using the technology in your favor, or your eloquence to convince anyone that the Earth is flat.

The low resolution draws a few scenes without detail, with elements lacking sharpness that also suddenly appear before your eyes.

With a history that won the Nebula 2020 award for the best science fiction script, if you are looking for a great RPG full of gameplay possibilities, with a good narrative, difficult moral decisions, a great sense of humor and even a diverse cast of classmates with its own story, then, this is your game. Now, to fully enjoy it on Nintendo Switch you have to assume certain sacrificesAnd still, the experience suffers. It is far from the magnificent The Witcher 3 on Nintendo Switch, which by extension and game characteristics is the title that most resembles it. The stages in The Outer Worlds feel empty, there is hardly anything but barren expanses of land covered by very low resolution which also sometimes take longer to load more than the account, making the final result even more ugly.

On paper The Outer Worlds on Nintendo Switch works with a dynamic resolution 1080p in the dock and 720p in the portable mode 30fps, but the reality is that it rarely reaches those maximum resolutions, even falling to 384p. Indoors the Obsidian game, adapted by VirtuousIt looks really good: with the expected differences, its appearance does not differ so much from the original version of Xbox One and PS4 (PC and Xbox Ones X), but once you go abroad the story changes. It’s not just that these open stages They have barely run out of vegetation and decorative elements, to the point of appearing desert, is that they also suffer from abundant slowdowns that make it difficult to aim accurately in firefights, in addition to an annoying popping that causes not only decorative elements, but also enemies, to appear in front of you suddenly. This is not a small thing, because it can make you fall into a death trap. Imagine walking around a stage where no one is there and suddenly a pair of marauders appear magically around you. You are dead.

I don’t think this is the best option to get into The Outer WorldsTaking into account the graphic cutbacks The Outer Worlds should have become strong in its portable mode, because as it said, there are few opportunities that we have to enjoy an RPG of this magnitude on a portable console. The problem is that the resolution is at times so low that it is difficult to see the distant horizon clearly. Sometimes even the closest to your position. The textures have hardly any details; some are simple monocolor spots typical of another era, and the enemies you come across are not particularly attractive either. But the worst thing, I insist, is the low resolution, because it draws some unclear scenes that at least in my case caused the eyes to tire quickly. What a shame. I really would love to be able to tell you: “Go ahead, go for it, you are going to enjoy it big”, but honestly, and as much as I like The Outer Worlds, right now I don’t think this is the best option to get into the science fiction universe created by Obsidian.

I appreciate that this adaptation has tried to take advantage of some of the peculiarities of the hybrid console, such as vibration HD or, above all, the motion control, which you can customize to your liking so that with the gyroscopes they can move the camera or simply the sight of your weapon when you are aiming. It is a great help in the toughest shootouts, but sometimes insufficient against an enemy as fearsome as slowdowns. On the other hand, the adaptation of The Outer Worlds on Nintendo Switch is accompanied by some long charging times that in some moments they can reach the minute of duration. While exploring open spaces, you will also experience more stops or pauses than the original consoles, which are small loads of content that in this case can take a few seconds. In the end it seems that everything is obstacles.

In confined spaces The Outer Worlds on Nintendo Switch better maintains type, with well-detailed characters and better technical performance.

The essence that made The Outer Worlds great doesn’t vary a bit; This is still a great RPG with an interesting science fiction story that will take you from one alien world to another with great joy. The problem is that the adaptation of the Nintendo Switch is not up to the original Obsidian work. You can ignore the graphic clippings, continue to enjoy its history in portable mode, because in the end, it is the great asset of this version for the hybrid console, but the performance problems and the low resolution undoubtedly spoil the overall experience. As we already told you in our special how videogame ports are created on Nintendo Switch, this is not an easy task, but in recent years we have had several examples of admirable work that I sincerely hoped would be repeated in this adaptation. Now I can only wait for possible future updates to improve this adaptation, which, as announced long ago, will have several expansions in 2020.